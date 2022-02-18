12 Side Jobs To Free Your Life from the Dreaded 9 to 5

Earning money on the side has become increasingly popular in the past few years. It’s not just stay-at-home parents who are trying to find convenient side jobs anymore.

Generating wealth from something that you don’t have to do full-time is ideal as it allows for flexibility and growth in other areas of life. If you have the determination and will to maximize your cash flow and eventually turn your side job into a full-time income, here are 12 ways to do it.

1. Tutoring Kids

Teaching online is getting more popular with the uptick in distance learning. With the shift away from traditional methods to a more modern approach, many parents are switching their children to online schools.

If you have any experience with teaching and enjoy extending your knowledge, a tutoring side job is excellent for making extra money. There are several platforms to get your feet wet as a tutor and see if it’s the right fit for you.

You could try:

Outschool

VIPKid

Cambly

com

Magic Ears

Some companies require a degree or TEFL certificate, while others will take on tutors with no experience in teaching.

2. Proofreading

How would you like to work online by reading and correcting errors? As a proofreader, you will be analyzing documents, books, scripts, and other material while fixing the punctuation and grammatical errors found in them. While it may sound simple, you need to have a keen eye and a knack for wording.

As a proofreader, you can generally work remotely and choose a schedule that fits your lifestyle. According to Salary.com, most proofreaders earn around 54,290 a year, but this can be impacted by how fast you can get the job done. You can even start as a beginner in proofreading with any of these proofreading companies.

3. Bookkeeping

Your role as a bookkeeper will involve helping companies or small businesses with financial reporting, ledger entries, payable and receivable accounts, and payrolls. Essentially, bookkeepers deal with the financial aspects and keep all records updated.

While most bookkeepers earn around 42,000 a year, you can earn significantly more as a freelancer. Online platforms like FlexJobs and Fiverr allow bookkeepers to find legitimate jobs to work online.

4. Virtual Assistant Side Job

A VA is a popular side job because you can work from anywhere in the world. Many companies hire virtual assistants to do various tasks, some of which you probably already do every day.

These include:

Making calls

Sending emails

Making travel arrangements

Managing calendars

Scheduling appointments

It’s one of the best jobs for stay-at-home moms who want to choose their schedules. Working as a virtual assistant may be ideal if you’re computer literate, possess good interpersonal skills, have a knack for getting stuff done, and are organized.

5. Becoming an Amazon FBA Seller

The Amazon FBA program is a fulfillment service by Amazon that allows almost anyone to sell products on the Amazon marketplace. Most FBA sellers use private label sales to sell premanufactured products as their own.

By using other producers like Alibaba or Aliexpress, sellers can purchase these premade products in bulk and resell them for a profit. Learn how this single mom made six figures in a month with the Amazon FBA program, and how you can get started.

6. Blogging

This is not one of those side jobs that will make you money right away, but it’s a lucrative side hustle nonetheless. Blogging isn’t going away any time soon, and the best way to reap the rewards is to get started now.

To have a successful blog, you need to write for your readers and offer helpful advice. Engaging in proper research, networking with other bloggers, and making investments can help to boost your blog’s success much faster. Bloggers earn money through ads, affiliate marketing, and selling products or courses.

7. Freelance Writing

If blogging doesn’t interest you, but you would still like to write, becoming a freelance writer is the next best thing. According to Salary.com, you have the potential to earn up to $62,086 a year as a Freelance Content Writer.

You’ll need to research and assess your skills to determine which freelance writing field is best for you. Some of the most popular writing gigs are:

Article writing

Technical writing

Creative writing

Copywriting

Social Media Content

Depending on your schedule and how fast you work, taking on multiple freelance writing roles is highly possible.

8. Transcription

Do you have a fast typing speed? One of the best side jobs for people who can type fast and error-free is transcription. Transcriptionists can work full-time for businesses or on a freelance basis. Various companies offer transcription roles for beginners who need no certification or degree.

When you signup as a transcriptionist, converting audio to text will be your primary job. However, some transcriptionists also perform captioning tasks that involve transcribing visuals to text. As someone just starting, you can expect to earn around $15 per hour, and as you advance, making up to $30 per hour is considered average.

9. Social Media Management

Can’t get enough of social media? Turn your love into a lucrative venture by working online as a social media manager. While relatively new, this position has become a sought-after method for businesses to manage their online presence without too much hassle.

Social media managers are hired to create graphics, schedule and post content, make videos, and plan content. It can be labor-intensive, especially if you’re working for a large company. If you think you’re up to the task, you can apply as a beginner on FlexJobs, Upwork, or Fiverr.

10. Graphic Design

One of the main ways small businesses in the US create outstanding graphics for marketing and promotion is graphic design. Not everyone uses online tools to make stunning visuals, so graphic design is a much-need skill. Whether you’re a budding artist or an expert designer, there is space to earn a steady side income.

You have the chance to build your portfolio and help individuals create a brand for their business. There are many ways to earn money as a graphic designer, including:

Logo Design

Web design

Posters

Infographics

Brochures

If you’re a beginner, you should learn how to use Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop software and have a good grasp of design.

11. Selling Digital Products

Would you like to get started with one of the best passive income side jobs out there? Creating digital products or printables has become a fantastic way to earn money, especially for stay-at-home parents. The great thing about printables is that you create them once and they sell repeatedly.

Are you wondering what type of digital products to sell? Here are a few profitable items:

Meal planners

Daily checklists

Social media templates

Wedding planners

Editable business cards

The best way to earn from this side hustle is to make your products unique so they stand out. You can create an Etsy shop and list your printables or sell them on your blog if you have one. Some folks are making money by using Canva to create and sell templates online!

12. Course Creation

Are there any skills you could teach someone else? Maybe it’s a skill that requires in-depth explanation and tutorials? You could create a course and earn from it passively. There is no need to worry about being perfect, as many course creators have no training and still make money with their courses.

They extend knowledge to their audience by creating digestible videos with a wealth of information.

What could you create your course about? It could be a niche-specific course around topics like:

Productivity

Web Development

Music

Marketing

Languages

Recipes

The sky’s the limit when it comes to making a course and selling it because it comes down to your knowledge and level of expertise in the subject.

Final Thoughts

Now that you’ve learned about some of the best side jobs that could replace your 9-5, are you going to try one? More than 45% of Americans now have side jobs outside of their primary source of income. Remember, all of these options can meet or even replace your full-time job. It can’t hurt to give it a chance and see the earning potential. If you’re struggling with bills or living paycheck to paycheck, then a side job that’s flexible like the ones mentioned here will suit you just fine.

