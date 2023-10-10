12 Songs Made for a Movie’s Soundtrack That Became One of The Artist’s Top Songs

Lights, camera, music! Sometimes, a song created for a movie's soundtrack becomes more than background music. It becomes a chart-topping hit and a defining moment for the artist.

From powerful ballads to catchy anthems, these songs capture the essence of their films while launching the artists into superstardom. Get ready to reminisce as we explore 12 songs that took the spotlight and became the artist's top hits.

1. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion (Titanic)

This iconic song brings to mind Jack and Rose's epic romance in the blockbuster film Titanic. Celine Dion's powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics perfectly complemented the tragic tale of love and loss aboard the ill-fated ship.

Little did anyone know that this movie soundtrack would become one of her most beloved and popular songs.

2. “Young & Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey (The Great Gatsby)

This track perfectly captures the essence of the era and the complex emotions of the story's characters.

Lana Del Rey's ethereal vocals and introspective lyrics transport listeners to a bygone era. This made “Young & Beautiful” one of her standout songs and a fan favorite that transcends its movie origins.

3. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem (8 Mile)

This rap masterpiece combines Eminem‘s raw and personal storytelling with a powerful and infectious beat. This lyrical master created a track that resonates with audiences far beyond the movie's narrative.

4. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams (Despicable Me 2)

When you think of infectious happiness, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams immediately comes to mind. The catchy melody and positive lyrics make it impossible not to tap your feet and crack a smile.

Pharrell's soulful vocals and the song's universal message of joy made this song a cultural phenomenon.

5. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri (Twilight)

Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics of “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

This enchanting song became a centerpiece in the Twilight film series that perfectly captured the eternal love between Bella and Edward. “A Thousand Years” quickly soared to the top of the charts and became one of Christina Perri's signature songs.

6. “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith (Armageddon)

Power ballads don't get more epic than this. Aerosmith's “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing” became an unforgettable part of the sci-fi disaster film Armageddon. The heartfelt lyrics of this song captured viewers emotionally and became a staple in their live performances.

7. “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding (Fifty Shades of Grey)

Remember this steamy blockbuster? Well, it was more than on-screen romance that got pulses racing. The movie's soundtrack became one of Ellie Goulding's most electrifying songs. This track shot up the charts with its amazing vocals and pulsating beats.

8. “Let It Go” by Idina Menzel (Frozen)

“Let It Go” from the animated phenomenon Frozen was an instant classic. Idina Menzel's powerful vocals brought the character of Elsa to life. Her mesmerizing performance and the film's magical storyline combined to create a song that transcended the movie.

9. “Don't You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds (The Breakfast Club)

Who can forget that iconic anthem, “Don't You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds? This '80s gem perfectly embodies the film's theme of forging connections and breaking free from societal constraints. Its catchy hooks and memorable lyrics made it a rallying cry for a generation.

Simple Minds may have never expected their song to become synonymous with this cult classic. Still, it's undoubtedly one of their biggest hits to this day.

10. “Kiss From A Rose” by Seal (Batman Forever)

When darkness falls over Gotham City, one song emerges from the shadows: “Kiss From A Rose” by Seal.

The song's chorus and Seal's powerful vocals brought a touch of romance and mystery to the gritty world of Batman. It's a testament to the song's enduring appeal that it remains one of Seal's signature tunes.

11. “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins (Top Gun)

This rock anthem perfectly captures the exhilaration and intensity of life as a fighter pilot. From crazy guitar riffs to the catchy hook, the song reminds one of Maverick's daredevil antics.

Kenny Loggins' spirited performance ensured that “Danger Zone” became a timeless classic for all the Top Gun fans.

12. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (The Bodyguard)

This power ballad showcased Whitney's incredible vocal range and became one of her signature songs.

The song's heartfelt lyrics and emotional delivery perfectly complemented the movie. “I Will Always Love You” is a testament to the power of music to transcend its movie roots and become a timeless masterpiece.

