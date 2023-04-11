12 Star Wars Characters That Had The Most Wasted Potential

Star Wars is a huge universe in which fans of three generations can pick and choose their favorite elements.

In a recent online discussion, some fans are griping about characters they feel were either overlooked or underused over the years in the Star Wars canon.

Here are what people are saying about characters who missed their potential.

1. Captain Phasma

This suggestion sits atop the pile and draws accordance from the masses. “I loved Phasma,” raves a fan. “The whole idea of having a legend of their own amongst the stormtroopers, the cool chrome dome, and then she just…ended.”

2. Darth Maul

One second-generation Star Wars says the Phasma problem is like Darth Maul: “She continued the tradition of each trilogy having a cool character and then doing nothing with them.”

They have a point: Darth Maul's total screen time is 15 minutes, though his impact on the movie is huge. The fearsome Sith warrior is the best aspect of The Phantom Menace.

3. Boba Fett

“Boba Fett in his own show,” laments a doubter. “He was an underground crime lord who took over a galaxy-wide cartel, but he never left Tatooine.”

Clearly, he is referring to The Book of Boba Fett, which sadly dispelled much of the enigma the character had.

4. Finn

“Finn, even John Boyega criticized what they did to him in TLJ,” complains a fan of the latest trilogy's fickle journeyman. “The guy went from potential force user to saving fluffy Disney horses.”

Sorry, John. Your character stole the show with the first teaser trailer, then Disney did their darndest to ruin you. What happened to your stormtrooper rebellion?

5. General Hux

“I felt like General Hux was wasted,” adds a perplexed Domhnall Gleeson fan. “He could’ve been better but instead they have him be [sic] a spy even though there was nothing connecting him to the Resistance beforehand.”

6. (Old) Luke Skywalker

“Luke should have been the bright, shining example of hope,” is one wistful comment. Nothing hurt the older Star Wars crowd more than Luke tossing the lightsaber in The Last Jedi. Watching your childhood hero being reduced to some washed-up, Bantha-milking boomer was heartbreaking. Mark Hamill concurs.

7. The Knights of Ren

“They were featured in The Rise of Kylo Ren comic book series,” shares our next entry in tribute to the smallest movie cameo ever. The Knights of Ren do a poor job of guarding the Snoke and are subsequently sliced down by Rey and Ben (Kylo Ren) Solo.

8. Poe Dameron

In Episode VIII, Poe Dameron is famously arrested at the behest of Mon Monthma, who has assumed command of the Resistance fleet. A fan sums up Poe's demise in this controversial piece of Star Wars canon: “Reduced to an angry teenager.” Nail, meet hammer.

9. Rey

“If Rey had a single personality trait, she would have been much better,” notes a contributor. I will agree Rey's arc is too simple; she isn't tested enough. For example, she is already dueling with a powerful foe in Act 3 of the first movie — just too early.

10. That Female Tuskan Raider

According to a Disney fan, the “Lawrence of Arabia-inspired” Tuskan raider from Boba Fett's backstory deserves a mention here. She is a memorable character; maybe we haven't seen the last of her on the Star Wars timeline.

11. Chewbacca

The Disney franchise successfully ruined the entire generation of preceding Star Wars fans' three favorite rebels. They killed off Han; they ridiculed, emasculated, then killed off Luke; while poor Chewy is resigned to being “the Porgs' caretaker,” says one bemused fanatic.

12. Babu Frik

“Obviously Babu Frik,” suggests our final entrant from the discussion. I agree with this one. In The Rise of Skywalker, the loveable little Anzellan droid smith escapes the Star Destroyer's annihilation of Kijimi before reemerging with Lando for the final battle later on.

