12 Things That Terrify People The Most About Death

All living things must die; that's one of life's few certainties. Despite this certainty, many things about death remain a mystery. Many find the unknown terrifying, and participants in a recent online thread describe what they fear the most about death.

1. Family Left Behind

Many people in the discussion express concerns about whether or not their loved ones would be okay once they are no longer here. Parents of young and disabled children say this scenario is their worst nightmare.

2. What's Next

One of death's more mysterious and frightening aspects is what comes next after death. Is there an afterlife? Is it oblivion? Is there a Heaven and Hell? Reincarnation? Nothingness? These are questions that can only be fully answered after life ends.

3. How Sudden and Random Death Is

People with terminal illnesses often know when death is imminent. Still, the suddenness and randomness of an unexpected death are pretty unsettling for those who aren't in that situation. Several commenters note how eerie it is to go about your routine, and suddenly, you're gone without rhyme or reason.

4. A Solitary Experience

No matter how many people are around during your last moments, the physical process of dying is solitary. The only person who experiences what it feels like to die is you.

5. A Painful Death

Death and dying aren't necessarily something they fear, write numerous contributors to the discussion, but what scares them is the idea that their passing will be slow, painful, and torturous. A death that quick and painless is what they prefer.

6. Pets Left Behind

Those who consider themselves pet parents dread the day their pet kid crosses the rainbow bridge. What's just as unbearable, if not more so, is wondering what will happen to their beloved furry, feathered, or scaly relatives after their humans die.

7. It Happens Too Late

It's one thing to be alive. It's another thing to be alive when your quality of life has been dramatically diminished. It raises legitimate questions about whether or not life is worth hanging on to when it mainly entails pain, suffering, and indignities.

8. Lack of Control

We can control certain things in life, but some things, like death and what happens after, are beyond the scope of what humans have dominion over. This can be a frightening prospect, especially for those needing to know what's happening.

9. No Legacy To Speak Of

The fear a few responders on the forum admit to is the thought of passing away without having achieved anything that's considered noteworthy or exceptional and being forgotten soon after death. Leaving behind a legacy and being remembered for something positive is essential for them.

10. Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)

It is missing out on future advances in technology and the sciences. Humanity is on the cusp of so many discoveries; it's sad to think of everything that will be invented or will happen after we die, someone says.

11. Fear of Loved Ones Dying

One person on the thread confesses, “I'm not scared of dying; I'm scared of my parents dying, leaving me to mourn them forever. I'm afraid of the impact it will have on my mental health, and I won't be able to talk to them again.” For some, losing a loved one is worse than the idea of their death.

12. No Regrets

Another person admits they fear nothing about death because they've already lived a full life. They've watched the birth of their child, and they've seen their favorite sports teams win championships. They have accomplished many of the things they have set out to do and are pretty content with their life and how it's turned out.