Stockholm, Sweden isn't just one of the most beautiful Nordic cities in Europe, but also the world. The capital of Sweden is a land of intriguing mythology, as well as the homeland of the Vikings. If you're planning your next vacation to Stockholm, here are twelve things you need to do.

12 Things To Do in Stockholm, Sweden

Today, Stockholm is a metropolis that can go neck and neck with some of the world's most famous cities like New York, Rome, Paris or Los Angeles. With Sweden being one of the best countries to live in, Stockholm undoubtedly takes the crown as the best city in Sweden.

Considering all this information, there is no reason to skip visiting Stockholm on your European travels. That's why we have devised a list of the best things to do in Stockholm that should make your visit simple!

1. Admire Drottningholm Palace

Drottningholm Palace is Sweden's most famous royal place and home to Sweden's royal family. For those who didn't know, Sweden is still a monarchy and has been in continuity since the 10th century. That means Sweden still has kings, queens, princes, and princesses.

Speaking of the palace, it was built in the 17th century and is the best-preserved palace in Sweden. Since the 1980s, the royal family has called it its permanent residence.

2. Behold the Royal Palace

The Royal Palace in Stockholm is the official residence of His Royal Majesty the King of Sweden. It is an enormous building that contains over 600 rooms and five museums. It was built in the late 1700s and still stands strong today. It is one of those attractions you should take advantage of while staying in Stockholm.

3. Visit the Breathtaking Vasa Museum

The Vasa Museum has to be one of the most interesting museums in the World. The word museum may mean something different than what you expect, though. The Vasa was a ship that sunk around 400 years ago near Stockholm. Due to the cold waters of the Baltic Sea and the lack of oxygen in the seabed where the wreck was located, decomposition didn't happen, so the ship stayed almost fully intact.

In an operation of the Swedish government in 1961, the ship was salvaged and floated back to the surface. It was transferred to a building specifically built for it, and there, a team of experts worked tirelessly to bring it back to its original glory, fixing every hole and polishing every plank on the ship.

4. Stroll Down Monteliusvägen

Monteliusvägen is a quarter-mile-long walking path near Lake Mälaren in Stockholm. It is a beautiful place where you can see some of the finest pieces of Swedish houses and buildings.

5. Have a Peek at the Fotografiska Museum and Restaurant

This fine piece of architecture is a museum of contemporary photography and hosts numerous exhibitions every year. But apart from that, it is also a world-recognized restaurant that gives you a 360-degree view of Stockholm. This is a perfect place for photography lovers because of the view and the museum!

6. Sing Along With Stars in the ABBA Museum

ABBA has to be one of the most famous European music groups ever. This Swedish group became a world phenomenon after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their mega-hit “Waterloo.” They were far from a one-hit wonder, with their music reaching every part of the globe.

The band's hits like “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, “Voulez Vous,” “Mamma Mia,” and many others are still sung to this day. The ABBA Museum in Stockholm represents a walk through the band's history and its ups and downs. It has a few interactive parts where you can sing your heart out to your favorite ABBA hits.

7. Pay Attention at Moderna Museet

If you are an art geek, this is a perfect place. This gallery contains artwork of the world's most famous artists, such as Picasso, Dalí, and many others. Make sure to check for hours and days open and give yourself plenty of time to explore.

8. Sail Among Thousands of Islands

Sweden, like the rest of Scandinavia, is known for its vast number of islands. It is believed that Sweden has over 30,000 islands in its territory. Rent a boat and a skipper and enjoy a beautiful sail through cold northern seas.

9. Enjoy a Fika With Your Loved Ones

The Swedes describe Fika as a state of mind, an essential part of their culture. For people outside of Sweden, Fika probably means something similar to a coffee or tea break. The Swedish people consider it an essential part of their day. It's a period where everything stops for a short time—a time for a warm cup of coffee and a nice talk.

10. Have a Relaxing Bath at Hellasgården

Hellasgården is an open sauna in the vicinity of Stockholm. It is located near a lake. Men and women are completely separated, so don't expect to chill with your partner in the sauna. The rules of Hellasgården include being completely unclothed to enter, so don't be surprised if you see unclothed swimmers in the nearby icy lake after their sauna!

11. Try the Local Food at Hornstulls Marknad

For almost half a year, the most famous local gathering place is Hornstulls Marknad. From late spring to early autumn, it is filled with food carts where you can enjoy local and international delicacies.

12. Experience Stockholm's Old Town

While it may not be like other old towns in historic countries such as Greece or Italy, Stockholm's Old Town does have a soul. You can visit a variety of differently themed pubs and listen to live music performed by the town's residents.