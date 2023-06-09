Out With The Old? 12 Trends We Desperately Need Back in the New!

Times are changing, and trends are not immune to the revolution. With time, some things become obsolete — and for the better — as new things are introduced to society. Still, what goes around comes back, and we often see trends from the past that have come full circle back to the present day.

While others have yet to come full circle, we can't wait to see them back in action! These 12 things need to be popular again.

1. Privacy

Remember when everyone minded their business, and it was even cool too? Now, there's no such thing as privacy.

It's not just your neighbor constantly peeping in your yard, eavesdropping on your conversations, or older adults trying to parent your child on your street. It's also websites and social media stealing personal data. Folks need to feel safe again.

2. 60s and 70s Dance

Some of us can't dance to save our lives. Scratch that, many people. Only a few can keep up with the fantastic TikTok dances or dance like a character on Step Up — this is why we desperately need the 60s and 70s dance steps back, whatever they were.

As one person shares, even if you can't dance, you can pretend to have a snorkel. It's how stupidly amusing the dance back then was.

3. Manners

Once upon a time, a person was held in high esteem when they exhibited good manners and culture. Folks even invested in learning and practicing good manners.

Now, haughtiness is mostly the order of the day, as some think being rude and discourteous is cool, that it boasts of their “low-tolerance” ability and the fact that they “say it as it is.” Learn some manners, child.

4. Sense Of Community

No man is an island, even though with the present generation, it now seems like it. In the past, neighborhoods would come together to do many fun activities like cooking, games, and bonding. It was a chance for the people around to know each other better and make new friends. That's hardly the case nowadays.

5. Self-Sufficiency

This is one concern in today's society. It was once a thing of pride when someone could provide for themselves without inconveniencing or leeching on others.

Things have changed now; some take pride in entitlement and expect others to cater to their needs because they are in a relationship. Everyone of legal age should be their primary caregiver — even Heaven only helps those who help themselves.

6. Capes

“Capes are rad as hell, man,” one person says. I agree. A person walking on the streets now with a cape on would have all eyes on them, wondering if they slept and woke up in the wrong decade or were some long-lost descendant of Dracula.

Still, they are so cool, though! They may be impractical, but when has fashion ever been about practicality?

7. Saturday Morning Cartoon Blocks

“It was half of the reason Saturdays were so great growing up,” one person says wistfully. “Kids these days will never know what that was like, actually waking up early to watch your favorite shows to start your weekend.”

What better way to start a Saturday than with your favorite cartoon? Those were good times, indeed.

8. No Streaming

So many artists have opened up about the effects of easy streaming taking over the music industry. Yes, it hurt the pockets, but wasn't it nice when people walked to stores to buy albums, showing how much they appreciated the singer's art?

The streaming era, as easy as it makes it for one to enjoy their favorite songs, endangers the future of music.

9. Real Relationships

Everybody wants something these days — that's the only reason they get into relationships or friendships. Those words actually meant something before; now, it's becoming as weightless as a feather.

Folks must return to building genuine, beautiful relationships and connecting with people without ulterior motives. This doesn't also mean filling your circle with dozens of people. A few honest people are always enough.

10. Bell Bottom Pants

These were all the rage in the 60s and 70s and were popular with people who worked on boats. I still wear bell-bottom pants and see it more often lately, so we can happily assume this is coming back in style!

11. Guitar Riffs

Play a song for the artist's pure ingenuity; stay for the guitar riffs that take up most of the song. It's why songs like Nirvana's “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Prince's “I Wanna Be Your Lover” made every playlist. Music goes beyond vocals and lyricism — how could we ever forget that?

12. Colors And Neon Lights

Colors made former generations lively and animated eras. These days, people are obsessed with “order” and monochromatic looks, when sometimes we need the neon lights and all madness of unrhythmic colors splashed together.

