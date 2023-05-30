12 TV Shows From the 90s I Bet You Probably Forgot About. Did You?

In the vast landscape of 90s television, some shows captured our hearts and became cultural phenomena, like Friends or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. However, among the famous juggernauts, hidden gems may have slipped through the cracks of our collective memory.

1. Northern Exposure (1990-2005)

Northern Exposure garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base during its run. The quirky characters, clever writing, and unique setting of the Alaskan town captivated viewers, leading to a successful and beloved series that ran for six seasons.

Set in the fictional town of Cicely, Alaska, the show follows the life of Dr. Joel Fleischman, a young New York City physician who is sent to practice medicine in the quirky and remote town as part of his medical school loan agreement. Amidst the eccentric residents, breathtaking landscapes, and unexpected encounters, Joel navigates the challenges of small-town life while discovering the true meaning of community and self-discovery.

2. Sister, Sister (1994-1999)

A beloved favorite of my childhood, Sister, Sister follows the story of identical twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, who reunite after being separated at birth and adopted by different families. The girls live under one roof with their adoptive parents, often finding themselves in hilarious and relatable situations as they navigate high school, friendships, and sibling rivalry.

With their distinct personalities and endless adventures, Tia and Tamera's bond provides a heartwarming backdrop for this beloved sitcom. For six seasons, Sister, Sister warmed our homes and gained a significant following with teenage and family audiences.

3. Parker Lewis Can't Lose (1990-1993)

Parker Lewis Can't Lose revolves around the high school life of Parker Lewis, a charismatic and clever teenager who seems to be able to bend the rules and come out on top in any situation.

Accompanied by his best friends, Mikey and Jerry, Parker's comedic misadventures and schemes to outwit the school's principal, Grace Musso, make for an entertaining blend of comedy, high school drama, and outrageous escapades. While the show enjoyed a dedicated following during its run, thanks to the saturation of content on television, it's largely been lost to the sands of time.

4. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1990-2000)

Prepare to be immersed in a world of spine-chilling tales and supernatural mysteries. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is an anthology series that features a group of teenagers called the Midnight Society. Gathering around a campfire, they share terrifying stories ranging from haunted houses to eerie curses. The anthology series achieved great success and became a beloved part of 90s television, captivating young viewers with each episode with its gripping and suspenseful, spooky stories.

5. Zoom (1999-2005)

Zoom is an educational children's series that encourages creativity, problem-solving, and imagination. With a diverse cast of enthusiastic young hosts, the show invites viewers to join in on various activities, experiments, and interactive games. From craft projects to scientific explorations, Zoom fosters an engaging and educational environment, making learning a fun and interactive experience for young audiences.

If you were a 90s kid, this was an obligatory viewing experience. Its interactive format, engaging hosts, and creative activities made it a hit among children and parents, ensuring its longevity and impact as an educational program.

However, since it was taken off the air in 2005, people have mostly forgotten about it. Whenever photos from the show appear on social media, it tends to unlock hidden memories within spectators, as if it were a relic of the past.

6. The Secret World of Alex Mack (1994-1998)

The Secret World of Alex Mack follows the life of Alex Mack, an ordinary teenager who gains extraordinary powers after being exposed to a mysterious chemical spill. Gifted with telekinesis, the ability to dissolve into a silver puddle, and other unique talents, Alex must keep her powers a secret while navigating the challenges of everyday teenage life.

With her best friend, Ray, by her side, Alex embarks on thrilling adventures while trying to uncover the truth behind her newfound abilities. This show enjoyed significant success, particularly among young viewers in the 90s, but no one's heard of it since.

7. Clarissa Explains It All (1991-1994)

Meet Clarissa Darling, a witty and opinionated teenager who breaks the fourth wall and addresses the audience directly as she navigates the ups and downs of adolescence. In Clarissa Explains It All, viewers get an inside look at Clarissa's life, her eccentric family, and her unique perspectives on friendships, school, and growing up.

With her distinctive style and candid insights, Clarissa was an iconic figure of 90s teen culture. It was a resounding success during its run, making Melissa Joan Hart a household name. Despite launching her career, Sabrina the Teenage Witch enjoys much more notoriety. Clarissa Explains It All is more of a “had to be there” moment.

8. The Big Comfy Couch (1992-2006)

Step into the magical world of The Big Comfy Couch, where Loonette the clown and her doll, Molly, take viewers on whimsical adventures filled with laughter and life lessons. Set on an oversized, cozy couch, Loonette engages in imaginative play, problem-solving, and interactive storytelling.

With the help of her friends, Granny Garbanzo, Major Bedhead, and the Dust Bunnies, Loonette learns valuable lessons about friendship, patience, and creativity while sparking the imagination of young viewers. It achieved immense success as a children's program with its engaging and educational content and lovable characters, which made it a staple for young viewers.

However, it's become another relic of the 90s and early 2000s, with even late 90s babies finding the show unrecognizable.

9. Party of Five (1994-2000)

This show garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base throughout its six-season run, making it one of the most impactful dramas of the 90s. Party of Five delves into the lives of the Salinger siblings, who are forced to navigate the complexities of life after the sudden loss of their parents in a car accident. The series explores the challenges of love, loss, and coming of age as Charlie, Bailey, Julia, Claudia, and baby Owen learn to rely on one another and find their paths in a world filled with heartache and unexpected twists.

10. Picket Fences (1992-1996)

Set in the fictional town of Rome, Wisconsin, Picket Fences offers a blend of drama, comedy, and mystery. The series centers around Sheriff Jimmy Brock and his team as they handle the peculiar and often controversial cases in their small, quirky town.

Tackling topics ranging from crime and morality to family dynamics and social issues, Picket Fences presents a unique and thought-provoking portrayal of a tight-knit community.

11. Due South (1994-1999)

Due South follows the adventures of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Benton Fraser, who finds himself stationed in Chicago after the murder of his father. Teaming up with Detective Ray Vecchio, Fraser uses his unorthodox methods, unwavering sense of duty, and unique perspective to solve crimes while immersing himself in the fast-paced and often humorous world of the Chicago Police Department.

The show's unique blend of comedy, drama, and buddy cop dynamics, along with its charming lead character, resonated with viewers, making it a successful and memorable series, especially to American and Canadian audiences.

12. Profit (1996-1997)



Profit centers around the complex character of Jim Profit, a manipulative and ambitious businessman with a troubled past. Using his intelligence and ruthlessness, Profit stops at nothing to climb the corporate ladder, often resorting to manipulation, deceit, and even murder to get ahead.

Blurring the lines between protagonist and antagonist, Profit explored the dark side of corporate power and the moral compromises made in the pursuit of success and was very ahead of its time. It had a short but impactful run, pushing the boundaries of traditional television with its dark and morally complex storyline. Although it faced controversy and was canceled after one season, the show gained a cult following over the years.