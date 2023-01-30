12 Worst Things People Romanticize

Some things are so bad, still, people talk about them and treat them like they are fantastical.

Playing on the beach, for example, is not as fun as most people make it out to be. It's never nice to get sand in every single corner of your body! A Redditor recently asked, “What are the worst things people romanticize?”

And according to Reddit, these 12 things are the worst:

1. Stalking as “Never Giving Up”

“I blame all those romantic comedies. They teach guys to be creepy and girls not to be happy unless you are dating,” a Redditor said.

2. Mobsters and Gangs

u/NotYourSnowBunny shared their story: “Mobsters aren’t good guys.

Back in my drug days, people always tried to encourage mafia like thinking and attitudes, in rehab they didn’t want me to transition and told me to think like John Gotti.

It’s such a toxic subculture to be a part of. Dead, institutionalized, or in prison. 3 choices.”

3. Depression

One user shared, “It always seems to people ‘if the person looks better with the one they cheated with or the one who got cheated on sucks it’s okay' at least in TV shows, anyway. Cheating is always so normalized on tv and movies, especially in Grey's Anatomy, lol.”

4. War

u/DurandalMarathon wrote, “War is hell in all forms; always has been, always will be, and those who worship it as some glorious sport are stupid. It doesn't matter what the fighting is for, or who dies – war is a tragedy. End of story.”

5. Serial Killers

Redditors don't understand why people would make excuses for serial killers. One said, “Either ‘he's pretty so he can do no wrong!' or ‘his victims deserves it he's a handsome hero' or ‘b-but he's just a misunderstood guy with a golden heart!'”

6. Mental Illness as a Personality Trait

u/tossawaynsfw9 expressed anger under this Reddit thread:

“Right now it seems like teenagers and college kids seem to be really into playing this infantilism game to duck out of taking accountability for actions/being a s—ty person.

Speaking as someone who has been diagnosed with mental health problems as early as 9 years old, every day is a struggle to some degree. To have some whiny little a–holes treat legitimate illness like a ‘fun quirk' to find a community or attention literally makes my blood boil.

7. The Past

u/-00– explained: “The past.

No, everyone didn't have a home with a pool, housekeeper, stay at home parent, 4 kids all supported on a grocery store baggers salary in the 1950s.”

A fellow user responded:

“Conversely, romanticizing a hard past in modern times. When people who lived a more sheltered life go too far in being interested in your past brokenness and poverty, etc. I get there is a ‘novelty' factor in finding out someone went through hell but it can start to feel like fetishizing someone else's suffering.”

8. Abuse

Someone asked “Who romanticizes abuse?”

To this, u/Pentothebananaman said, “In the comic and anime spheres it's very common. Also shows up often in the ‘fiery relationship' archetype of many sitcoms. Assault of men played for laughs or men using force to invade women's space, (like grabbing a woman's arm as she attempts to leave an argument.)”

9. Suicide

A Redditor shared their personal experience:

“This is the answer. My brother killed himself, and there was nothing romantic about it, like how the movies like to portray it. It’s empty, ugly and pointless.”

10. Alcoholism

u/auximines_minotaur explained: “Yeah, wow. One tv/movie archetype that needs to be euthanized is the ‘drunk' who is nonetheless charming and somehow manages to get through life and be successful even though they’re ‘a mess.' Yes, it’s called being a functioning alcoholic and even if they do manage to be ‘charming' most of they time (unlikely), they’re ruining their health and often making life worse for the people around them. Why we choose to glorify this archetype, I will never know.”

11. Sadness

A Redditor described how romanticizing sadness was such a sad thing, and shared an advice: “The best advice I ever read was ‘no one pities the princess that put herself in the tower.'

It seems like we all like to victimize ourselves sometimes, in whatever aspect of our lives, by romanticizing how rough and sad we are about it.”

12. Sex

u/PhilthyMindedRat said, “Not saying it's bad or bad to enjoy it, but the way society overhypes it as the be-all end-all to existence has a damaging effect on people's sense of self-worth.

This hype makes some people feel entitled to it to a dangerous level. On the other hand the hypes makes other people hate themselves for not having it, to the point that they become depressed and suicidal (like I used to be).”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.