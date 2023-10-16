Electric Cars Are ‘Absolutely’ Expensive: Tesla Owner Faced With $21,000 Repair Bill

Whenever I go into the auto shop for a repair, I always have a general idea of what my bill will be when the job is done. Normally, I'm operating in the $1,000 zone, which feels like a hefty burden when unexpected expenses arise.

I can't imagine the shock that Johnny Bacigalupo and Rob Hussey felt when they were handed a $21,000 bill for their Tesla repairs. These Tesla owners in the UK explained their experience with costly electric car repairs and challenged the notion that electric vehicles (EVs) save you money.

Bacigalupo and Hussey's Tesla were exposed to water during a rainstorm while they were out to dinner at a restaurant. After dinner, their luxury vehicle wouldn't start and they were forced to tow the EV.

They later called the Tesla dealership to see what it would cost them to get their EV battery replaced or repaired. Like normal people, they expected the repair to cost around £500 to £1,000, and when they heard the quote of £17,374 (approximately $21,000), Bacigalupo described it as “absolutely obscene” in his interview with Edinburgh Live.

The True Cost of Electric Cars

The Tesla dealership in Edinburgh informed the Tesla owners that their eight-year battery warranty did not cover the water damage their car experienced, and the couple was staring at an equivalent of $21,000 in repairs if they wanted to drive their EV again.

If you surf the internet to see what the average battery repair cost is, you'll find it quoted that EV batteries typically cost anywhere from $4,000 – $20,000. Still, this repair bill shows that EV repairs may be way more expensive than we thought.

Now, EV battery warranty coverages come along with the purchase, but these owners found out the hard way that not everything is covered under warranties. Since this water damage was outside the warranty limitations, they would be responsible for this full bill.

Expect Expensive Repairs

This begs the question– are electric cars less expensive? While the general answer is “yes,” there is always the chance of running into an exorbitant expense like these men did.

Before purchasing an electric car, it is important to weigh out all the pros and cons and be aware of the risks that you're taking. Then, if you end up in the same spot at Bacigalupo and Hussey, at least it won't be a huge surprise like what they experienced.