13 Best Examples of Sequels To Hit Songs

Songs are a great technique for people to forget their responsibilities and focus on what they like. The insightful lyrics appear so relevant to them and their daily lives that they get addicted. The same is true for a hit song. People are drawn to its charm, but a sequel to a successful song runs the danger of being disliked by those who compare it to the original. People shared a few best examples of sequel hit songs on an online platform.

1. “It's My Party and Judy's Turn To Cry” by Lesly Gore

Lesly Gore's two songs skillfully turn high school enthusiasm into retaliation. The song “It's My Party” and its sequel “Judy's Turn to Cry,” both published in 1963 as part of her album “I'll Cry if I Want To,” shed light on Gore's grieving and emotional vulnerability. This is the best example of a sequel to hit songs.

2. “The Unforgiven 1,2 and 3” by Metallica

“The Unforgiven” is a trio of Metallica songs that are perfect follow-ups to well-known songs. Part 1 is on the Black album, followed by “The Unforgiven 2” on the Re-load album, and lastly, “The Unforgiven 3” on Death Magnetic. Metallica's ability to depict inner turmoil and themes of reflection via their music is demonstrated in each chapter.

3. “Freak on a Leash and Falling Away From Me” by Korn

Freak On a Leash and Falling Away from Me” by Korn are ideal instances of sequels to well-known singles. The first track's message concludes, and the second video picks up where the previous one left off, establishing consistency between these two tracks. All of this demonstrates Korn's ability to create a magnificent work of art.

4. “Space Oddity” & “Ashes to Ashes” by David Bowie

Major Tom, a great artist, published his song “Space Oddity” in 1969, which was a breakthrough for him. Bowie extended his legacy and elevated Major Tom's renown with the sequel “Ashes to Ashes” in 1980. This sequel enhanced the character's appeal by displaying Bowie's creative perspective.

5. “Metropolis Part 1 & 2” by Dream Theatre

According to one music lover, “Metropolis Part 2: Scenes from a Memory” is connected to “Metropolis Part 1: The Miracle and the Sleeper.” The band “Dream Theatre” released these. As their names demonstrate their abilities, so do these two tunes, making them a wonderful appeal for music fans.

6. “I Know You're Out There Somewhere” & “Your Wildest Dream” by The Moody Blues

The Moody Blues 1986 blockbuster “Your Wildest Dream” was a huge success, inspiring them to write a masterpiece in the style of “I Know You're Out There Somewhere.” These two are so intertwined that they keep music fans interested in the narrative of lead vocalist Justin Hayward on a journey to recover his lost voice.

7. “Mamasan” Trilogy by Pearl Jam

The three-song mini-opera “Mamasan” is a gripping example of a successful sequel to a successful single song. The journey begins with “Alive,” in which an amazing discovery leads to a strained connection between a mother and her kid. The next “Once” explains the child's insanity and uncontrolled cruel murdering behavior, and the concluding “Footsteps” depicts the child's remorse on Death Row.

8. “Miss Atomic Bomb” & “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

“Miss Atomic Bomb” is a follow-up to The Killers' hit “Mr. Brightside.” It is a good illustration of a successful song's sequel since it gives a sense of continuity. According to one music fan, the engaging song and accompanying music video incorporate a blend of the opening tune “Flesh and Bone” from the same album. This perfect connection between tracks exemplifies The Killers' inventiveness.

9. “Letter From Hiro” & “Letter to Hiro” by The Vapours

The Vapours' album “New Clear Days” was released in 1980. The same band‘s song, “Letter From Hiro,” is an outstanding example of a follow-up to a successful song. In 2020, they will release their new album “Together,” including the song “Letter To Hiro.” This sequel will be a fantastic continuation of their musical adventure.

10. “Welcome 2 My Nightmare” by Alice Cooper

A rock singer, Alice Cooper drew in new admirers by releasing a sequel to his album “Welcome To My Nightmare,” also known as “Welcome 2 My Nightmare.” It continues a previous track that gave the listener a fascinating storytelling experience. The tale link between the two CDs strongly influences the listeners, including the creator of the comment.

11. “Lately” Trilogy by Coin

The interesting narrative arc of COIN's song “Lately” was a big success. It begins with Lately (the loss of a newborn), then Lately II” (the life of the sister's spouse), and lastly Lately III (concludes their rehabilitation journey). This trio of songs looks into the themes of love, grief, and survival.

Source: Reddit.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.