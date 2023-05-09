13 Essential Zeb Episodes in Star Wars: Rebels

Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios was one of the main characters of the series Star Wars Rebels. As the muscle of the Ghost crew, the Lasat was a significant part of the show.

He was funny and charming, but there was a softer side to the big guy as well. With Zeb crossing into live-action in The Mandalorian, it’s a good time to revisit his essential episodes in Star Wars Rebels.

1. Spark of Rebellion

The first episode of the series, “Spark of Rebellion,” introduces Zeb and who he is. He immediately clashes with the newest member of the Ghost crew, Ezra Bridger.

The early stories for the two focus on them starting at odds before moving into a more brotherly relationship. This episode is an exciting introduction to the main cast and some of the series' villains.

2. Droids in Distress

“Droids in Distress” is an early look at the softer side of Zeb and his tragic past. Also, a big part of Zeb’s story involves another person, and that is the Imperial Security Bureau member, Agent Alexsandr Kallus.

This episode reveals that Zeb’s people were decimated in genocide, and he believes he is the last Lasat. Kallus was part of the attack on Zeb’s people, making the two men instant enemies. Zeb seeks revenge against Kallus, setting up a series-long story for the two men.

3. Fighter Flight

While “Fighter Flight” isn’t a canon-changing adventure, it’s a fun early episode exploring the core relationship between Ezra and Zeb. Both characters form a more familial bond throughout the episode as they cause chaos against the Empire.

It’s an enjoyable outing for the duo and a lovely exploration of what makes the two characters work.

4. Always Two There Are

In season two, Zeb has a bit of a unique role. With Imperial Inquisitors hunting the Jedi of the Ghost crew, the evil Force users don’t really care about Zeb. They tend to underestimate him, which works just fine for him as Zeb becomes the MVP of “Always Two There Are.”

He bests two Imperial Inquisitors with his quick thinking. He was the Captain of the Honor Guard on his planet of Lasan. His military training and strategy come through in season two.

5. The Future of the Force

While he’s more of a supporting role, this is one of the most well-rounded Zeb episodes. Again, he outsmarts the Inquisitors as they hyper-focus on the Jedi, allowing Zeb much freedom to surprise the bad guys in the fight. “The Future of the Force” also showcases multiple sides of Zeb.

He has great action moments, and his comedy is on display as the Ghost crew rescues babies, something he struggles with. It’s an excellent episode for Zeb to show off all sides of his personality.

6. Legends of the Lasat

The conflict between Zeb and Agent Kallus has escalated throughout the two seasons, and this comes to a head when the Ghost crew jumps to rescue a group of hostages. Those hostages are other Lasats, and Zeb discovers he is not the last of his kind. It’s a race to get these Lasats to safety as they use mythological methods to find the ancient Lasat home world, but Kallus is on their heels hunting them.

“Legends of the Lasat” is full of new Force lore that adds layers to the canon. Also, the song “Into the Star Cluster” is some of composer Kevin Kiner’s best work.

7. The Honorable Ones

This major turning point episode sets up several story threads for season three. Zeb and Agent Kallus are stranded on an ice moon after a skirmish. Unsure when and if help even comes, the two enemies must put aside their differences to survive.

What occurs is a debate as Kallus’ Imperial propaganda fueled arguments fall apart against Zeb’s logic and the support of his friends. At the end of the episode, Agent Kallus seeks a new path.

8. The Wynkahthu Job

While “The Wynkahthu Job” is another episode that’s not groundbreaking, it’s a chance to explore a side of Zeb we usually don’t get to see. He’s in charge of a mission, and Ezra is unhappy about not getting to lead.

The young Jedi ends up causing more trouble than good, but Zeb is pretty steady as a leader despite the conflict. Plus, it’s always fun when fan-favorite pirate Hondo Ohnaka pops up in a show.

9. An Inside Man

“An Inside Man” is not about Zeb but about how his actions have influenced someone. As Ezra and his Jedi Master, Kanan Jarrus, go undercover at an Imperial factory, they come across an ally from an unexpected place: Agent Kallus. The Imperial has defected and is now working as a Rebel spy under the code name Fulcrum.

He’s been secretly feeding information to the Ghost crew for some time. Kallus even says that Zeb trusted him, so he needs the Jedi to do the same. Zeb’s actions helped Kallus change for the better, which is one of the significant developments of the series.

10. Warhead

When a mysterious droid appears on the rebel base, Zeb and the droids Chopper and AP-5 discover a dangerous situation that puts everyone at risk. Also, Kallus feeds Zeb information from afar, one of the few times in the backend of the series the two men work together.

It’s a neat one-off adventure for Zeb while Kallus faces mounting pressure as a spy, especially when Grand Admiral Thrawn is looking for a spy in his midst.

11. Zero Hour

The season three finale lets every member of the Ghost crew shine. Zeb plays a pivotal role as the rebels face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Kallus fully defects from the Empire, joining the good guys in season four. With everyone working together, it’s a small victory for the harrowing battle with catastrophic losses.

12. Kindred

The sad thing about season four is Zeb gets majorly sidelined in the shortened season, and he and Kallus don't get to do much in these final episodes. Still, there are some moments for the Lasat, like in the episode “Kindred.”

Thrawn’s assassin Rukh arrives to track down the Rebels. Zeb is hilariously creeped out by Rukh, but it sets up a showdown for the two in the series finale.

13. Family Reunion and Farewell

As this chapter of Star Wars Rebels ends, the epilogue is one of the sweetest moments of his entire story. Zeb’s story concludes with Kallus at his side, and the once bitter enemies are now friends as they look toward the future together.

It’s a powerful, poignant, and beautiful scene to finish the series.

