13 Hilarious Movies To Wet Your Pants With Laughter

Sometimes all you need is a full-belly laugh. One user on a popular online forum agrees, asking comedy fans for recommendations of hilarious movies that make them laugh simply by thinking about it. Fans replied in the comments with their favorite funny films.

1. The Big Lebowsky (1998)

This famous crime comedy film follows a man who shares a name with a criminal mastermind. When he's mistakenly targeted, the man pursues his namesake and gets a job to help save the criminal's wife.

2. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

When a power-hungry emperor speaks with his advisor, she turns him into a llama to take power for herself. Abandoned in the jungle, the emperor meets a friendly peasant who agrees to return the llama home in exchange for the protection of his home.

3. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Two undercover cops pretend to be high school students when they go on the job to investigate a deadly drug ring. The two men who believed they had escaped the horrors of high school years earlier must try to blend in and catch the teenage criminals without revealing their true identities.

4. Airplane! (1980)

Poking fun at the popular airline tragedy films from the '70s, Airplane! tells the story of a flight gone wrong where everyone on board comes down with food poisoning. The crew must overcome personal conflicts to land the aircraft safely.

5. The Lego Movie (2014)

When a rule-following, ordinary LEGO figurine is mistaken for someone extraordinary, a hilarious mission ensues to prevent evil from taking over the world. But this regular LEGO man has no idea what it takes to take down the villain.

6. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

This terrific mockumentary film follows Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen), a Kazakhstan reporter traveling to the U.S. to make a documentary about American life. This offensive personality insults everyone he meets on his journey to find and marry actress Pamela Anderson.

7. The Jerk (1979)

A country boy with no street smarts moves to the big city to make a name for himself in this famous comedy film. At every turn, the man's simple nature gets him stuck in silly circumstances that change his life in hilarious ways.

8. The House Bunny (2008)

When a Playboy Bunny turns twenty-seven, her life of luxury is cut short as she's kicked out of the mansion. With dreams of becoming a sorority girl, the ex-Playboy Bunny becomes the house mom of the nerdiest sorority on campus and teaches the girls how to catch the boys' attention.

9. White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks follows two black FBI agents on a mission to protect two wealthy white women on their trip to the Hamptons in a plan to catch a terrible drug lord. But when the women refuse to play along, the two men disguise themselves as the women and take their place as bait in the mission.

10. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This incredibly silly film takes place in Medieval times as a group of soldiers embarks on a mission to find the holy grail. They face wacky adversaries and zany circumstances throughout their travels at every turn.

11. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary about a metal band called Spinal Tap as they begin a tour, hoping to regain lost fame. As the audience learns more about the band's history and fanbase, it's hard for viewers to keep a straight face.

12. The Princess Bride (1987)

This funny and fantastical film is about the journey of a young woman and her lover finding each other once again as they travel across the kingdom to reunite. But the fairytale land is full of wacky enemies that stand in the lovers' way.

13. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Two idiots find a suitcase filled with cash and decide to return it to its owner. But they don't know that the money is tied to a terrible crime, causing a terrible chase that challenges the friends' already limited intelligence.

What other comedy movies make you wet your pants with laughter?

This thread inspired this post.