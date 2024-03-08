13 Must-Have Features for Your Next New Car

Most modern cars come relatively well-equipped straight out of the box. Still, you'll soon notice that manufacturers tend to leave some of the most desirable extras on the options list. While nothing beyond a seat, steering wheel, and possibly doors is strictly essential equipment, you may still want to customize your vehicle to suit your needs.

Depending on the brand, you can specify items individually. Still, extras are sometimes bundled into packages with features you might not want or need. Then, there are various transmission and engine options to pick from as well. To help simplify this process and ensure that you get the car you want, we have delved into the automotive options list and selected just what you need to know.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Autonomous driving is a big deal these days. And that's even though no cars can drive themselves yet. They can take some of the strain out of the daily commute by automating part of the driving duties. So, instead of just ticking every box, make sure you only choose the options you'll use.

Adaptive Cruise Control

This is a great feature both on the highway and in traffic. Not all ACC systems will operate in stop/start driving conditions, so make sure yours does before ticking the box. The technology has been around for years and tends to work as advertised – not always a given with ADAS systems.

Leather Seats

Depending on the vehicle class you're looking at, you may get fabric seats or leather seats as standard. You can sometimes upgrade to even plusher seat coverings like Merino or Aniline leather. In most cases, fabric seat covers are cooler and less likely to make you sweat in hot weather. However, they don't look as premium as leather seats. Avoid Alcantara-covered steering wheels, as they get grubby and wear out quickly.

Memory Seats

If you plan to share your car with a friend or family member, memory seats are a good idea. If not, you should save your money as you'll set them once and never use the memory function again.

Electric Seats

Car seat adjustment can be either manual, partially electric, or fully electric. The electric adjustment allows for finer seat control. It can work in conjunction with preset memory settings. Still, a manually adjusted seat is just fine, especially if you aren't planning to swap drivers very often.

Heated, Ventilated, and Massaging Seats

Heated seats are essential if you live in the colder parts of the US; the same goes for ventilated seats in the hot states. Some luxurious vehicles can be specified with a massaging function. Unless you drive hundreds of miles a day, you won't even think of it after the first week of ownership.

Upgraded Audio Systems

There was a time when an audio system was no more than a basic head unit and a pair of small speakers. Aside from the most budget offerings, most new cars come with decent standard audio systems.

If you see an option to upgrade your car's basic audio setup to a 23-speaker hi-fi system costing hundreds of dollars, then first take a listen to the base system before spending the money. You may be surprised by just how good the standard system is.

Paint Work

Paint color is a very personal and subjective thing. But it is common knowledge that colors like white, black, or silver are the most popular and will do well come resale time. That doesn't mean you shouldn't pick the color you want, but if you only intend to keep your car for a short while, then having it painted lime green might be the wrong move.

In general, lighter colors reflect heat, while darker hues absorb it. This is worth remembering if you live in areas that experience extreme hot or cold temperatures.

Smartphone Integration

Just about everyone has a smartphone these days, and being able to connect it to your car's infotainment system is key. While Android Auto or Apple CarPlay are really useful, if you aren't a techie or don't mind using the onboard navigation setup, then you might be happy with a simple Bluetooth connection that will allow you to play your music and answer phone calls while on the move.

Keyless Entry

Keyless entry is a great feature that saves you from having to search for your key fob whenever you want to enter your vehicle. Hands-free activation of the tailgate is also a useful optional extra if you are regularly caught trying to unlock the car while juggling two shopping bags and a crying baby.

Upgraded Wheels

A set of 20-inch rims is a great way to give your ride a visual boost, but it may be an expensive way to ruin the ride quality and make your steering feel heavy. The higher the side profile of your tires, the better your car will be at absorbing bumps and humps on the road. Low profile tires and large diameter wheels are also more likely to suffer damage from potholes.

Transmission Type

Manuals are best for enthusiasts who like to feel more engaged with their car and enjoy the mechanical interaction. Automatics are generally better for rush-hour traffic and easier to drive in hilly areas.

Conventional automatic transmissions offer smooth shifts, while Dual-clutch automatics shuffle between gears very quickly but can judder at crawling speeds. CVT or Continuously Variable Transmissions are very smooth and unobtrusive but tend to keep the revs at a constant level. This can sound odd when you are accelerating hard.

Engine Options

Many cars are offered with a variety of engine options to cater to a broader market segment. Powerful engines tend to use more fuel and will cost more to run, so unless you plan to use the extra performance, a smaller capacity engine or one tuned for economy will be a better fit.

Hybrids offer enhanced economy over regular gas engines, while Plug-in Hybrids allow all-electric driving for short periods, which can save you on gas bills. Bear in mind that you'll still need to regularly charge these cars to get the most out of them and they are more complex which could result in higher running costs down the line.