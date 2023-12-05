13 of the Biggest Scientific Discoveries in 2023

Scientists made impressive strides in all sorts of significant fields in 2023, just like they do every year. Nowadays, it's tough to be wowed when we've got super-smart phones, self-driving cars, and can get stuff delivered by asking our gadgets. But even with all that, some of these scientific advancements made in 2023 might still leave some people dumbfounded and their eyes amusingly popping out.

1. First Wiring Map of Insect Brain

In March, scientists at the University of Cambridge created the first map of a fruit fly larva's brain, including every neuron and their connections. This is the most significant entire brain connectome ever mapped, with 3,016 neurons and 548,000 synapses recorded. Mapping fundamental brain regions, such as the roundworm C. elegans, which has just a few hundred neurons, represents a significant advancement over earlier research. Scientists will better understand the fundamental ideas guiding how signals at the neuronal level in the brain influence behavior and learning.

2. Synthetic Human Embryo Created From Stem Cells

Researchers from the California Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge used stem cells to produce artificial human embryos. This ground-breaking development eliminates the need for sperm or eggs. The model embryos may offer a critical insight into the effects of genetic abnormalities and the biochemical causes of recurrent miscarriages, as they mimic those in the early stages of human development. However, because the lab-grown entities are not currently covered by national laws in most countries, the work also presents substantial ethical and legal questions. The structures contain cells that would typically give rise to the placenta, yolk sac, and embryo itself. Still, they lack a beating heart and the first stages of the brain.

3. First RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) Vaccine

The first vaccination to protect unborn children from RSV infection until they are six months old was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August for use in pregnant women. The usage of Abrysvo is permitted between weeks 32 and 36 of pregnancy. It is injected into the muscle as a single dosage. Abrysvo decreased the incidence of severe lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) by 69.4% and 81.8% within 90 and 180 days following delivery in clinical trials. Compared to a placebo, Abrysvo decreased the risk of lower respiratory tract illness by 57.3% and severe LRTD by 76.5% within 180 days of birth. Following assessment, the most often reported adverse effects included headache, nausea, muscle soreness, and injection site pain.

4. Another Mass Extinction Looming

According to a study from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, animal genera have been becoming extinct 35 times quicker than background rates over the past million years. This suggests that the Earth is going through an acceleration of a human-driven sixth major extinction event. The scientists calculated that since 1500, Earth may have already lost between 7.5 and 13% of the 2 million known species — a startling 150,000 to 260,000 species — by extrapolating from figures derived for land snails and slugs. Mass extinctions of biodiversity have occurred five times in Earth's history, and scientists believe a sixth one is currently occurring due solely to human activity.

5. Carbon Compound Discovered in Space

Using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a group of worldwide scientists discovered a novel carbon compound in space for the first time. The molecule, often called methyl cation (CH3+), is crucial because it promotes the synthesis of more complex carbon-based compounds. In the Orion Nebula, a young star system with a protoplanetary disk known as d203-506, situated roughly 1,350 light-years away, methyl cation was found. Since carbon compounds are the building blocks of all known life, scientists are particularly interested in learning how life originated on Earth and how it might have developed elsewhere in the cosmos. The chemical had never before been found in space.

6. Enough Resources on Earth for Renewable Energy

A group of researchers released a new study in January that demonstrated the world had sufficient rare earth minerals and other essential raw materials to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to generate power and slow global warming. A group of scientists examined the materials, many of which had not been extensively mined in the past, as well as 20 other power sources. They estimated the supply and mining-related pollutants if renewable energy rose to achieve global targets to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels that trap heat. Although there is a sufficient supply of minerals, and drilling for them won't dramatically aggravate global warming, much more mining is still required.

7. Rat Kidney Transplant

Rat kidneys can be cryogenically stored for up to 100 days, successfully rewarmed using a novel technique, free of cryoprotective fluids and nanoparticles, and then successfully transplanted into rats to restore full kidney function, according to research from the University of Minnesota. This is the first time this has been demonstrated. The unique nano-warming method quickly and evenly heats the organ from the inside out rather than simply the surface. The researchers have shown that the technique may be applied to larger organs in all respects. They will now try to exhibit the procedure on pig kidneys. The team is optimistic that a cryopreserved organ might be successfully transplanted into a human, even if it will take some time.

8. Antarctica Sea Ice See New Low

Sea ice in the Antarctic set a record low maximum in the satellite record that started in 1979 on September 10, 2023, when it reached an annual maximum extent of 16.96 million square kilometers (6.55 million square miles). The maximum for this year is 3.98 million square miles, or 1.03 million square kilometers, less than the previous record low from 1986. Additionally, it is 1.75 million square kilometers (676,000 square miles), less than the average Antarctic maximum extent from 1981 to 2010. The Antarctic sea ice extent has reached a noteworthy record low maximum this year. Sea ice has sustained record-low ice growth since early April 2023. Growth significantly decreased from early to mid-August, leaving a gap between 2023 and 1986 of about 1.5 million square kilometers (579,000 square miles), the second lowest on satellite record

9. Human Genome Project Advancement

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health created and published a cutting-edge software tool in February that makes it possible to assemble genuinely entire (or gapless) genome sequences from various species. Completing the first gapless human genome sequencing in 2022 gave rise to the software Verkko. A preliminary version of the human pangenome, comprising 47 genomes from a group of genetically varied people from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa, was released in May. The complete Y chromosome was successfully mapped out in August by researchers at NIST and numerous other institutions, identifying 41 new genes. With this advancement, the male reproductive chromosome's DNA sequencing accuracy is improved, potentially leading to identifying certain genetic illnesses and discovering others' genetic underpinnings.

10. AI Push Boundaries

Upon its launch, ChatGPT and other AI platforms immediately attracted significant international attention. Science was not an exception to the artificial intelligence systems that swiftly permeated almost every field. The year's headlines were full of stories about ChatGPT and other AI's research accomplishments: they identified patients at the highest risk of pancreatic cancer up to three years before diagnosis by using only the patient's medical records; they developed an experimental antibiotic called abaucin that is proven to be effective against the superbug A. baumannii; and they outperformed human doctors in answering online medical questions when measured on quality and empathy.

11. Electrode Growing Gel in Living Organisms

A study published in February 2023 by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden outlines the ingredients of a unique gel that, when injected into the intended area, metabolizes the body's sugars to create an incredibly soft and flexible electrode that delivers all of the zaps without any of the risks. The soft electrodes were successfully produced in the hearts, tail fins, and brains of zebrafish to stimulate specific organs and muscles, and the method was used to leeches to stimulate a nerve. The team employed the approach of two distinct creatures for different goals.

12. Brain Waves of Octopuses

Researchers from the University of Naples released a study in March 2023 that described a workaround for data logging an Octopus. Three octopuses were surgically implanted with customized data recorders like those typically used on birds. They were permitted to travel freely within their aquariums. The outcome was the most precise recording of the animals' brainwave patterns, including some patterns that have never been observed. Researchers have identified the specific brain waves linked to human memory consolidation and the regulation of sleep cycles in certain other animals.

13. First Ever Writing

For more than a century, researchers have recorded what seems to be a series of symbols, together with illustrations of animals dating back up to 37,000 years, that can be found in cave systems all over Europe. Until recently, it was up to speculation as to what these markings might represent. However, research conducted in January 2023 might have finally identified their goal. Amazingly, a pattern emerged when researchers linked the symbols to the 13 yearly lunar cycles and the life cycles of the animals portrayed in the pictures. It suggested that the markings are a very early notational system, possibly the first, related to creatures' mating and reproductive cycles that would have served as prey for our ancestors.