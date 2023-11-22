13 Places Influencers Have Been Banned From

While influencers have their own agenda — making as much money as possible from income streams attached to social media — they can also provide a helpful service. Their vlogs and reviews can be self-centered, but viewers and readers can pick out useful information that helps them make more informed decisions.

But not every influencer is welcome in certain locations around the world. Here is a list of places that have either banned them or introduced specific restrictions to make their work that much more difficult.

1. Dae, Brooklyn, New York

Having opened in the summer of 2023, influencers swamped design shop and cafe Dae. Their location was exceptionally photogenic, and the new premises quickly became a victim of its success. Other customers were inconvenienced by vloggers setting up equipment until the owners said, “Enough is enough.” It's OK to take a quick snap of your food, but Dae bans videos and extensive photography.

2. Gyms, UK

Influencers just love to be in the gym. Here, they can exercise and show off their toned bodies, clad in lycra suits that leave little to the imagination. As an everyday Joe who heads to fitness centers only occasionally, I wouldn't like to see my less-than-honed physique in one of their videos. Interestingly, many UK gyms are banning cameras and equipment, as it's seen as an invasion of privacy.

3. Pomfret, Vermont

In one extreme case, an entire town has closed itself off from influencers. The picturesque location of Pomfret in Vermont declared a population of just 916 at the 2020 census, so an influx of visitors would have been uncomfortable for that small group of residents. The landscape makes Pomfret an attractive proposition in the fall, prompting the town board to close off the most photographed areas, citing several environmental issues.

4. Fyre Restaurant, Perth, Australia

To be fair to the Fyre Restaurant, it hasn't banned influencers specifically, but if you're a vegan wanting to tell your followers about the latest dishes that don't contain animal products, you won't be welcome here. In June 2023, chef John Mountain's patience snapped after receiving a negative review over the lack of plant-based dishes. He posted on Instagram that all vegans are now banned from Fyre due to “mental health reasons.”

5. North London Soccer Grounds

While influencers are not explicitly banned from soccer grounds across the globe, two stadiums in England have made their work harder. Premier League top clubs Spurs and Arsenal moved to ban selfie sticks as early as 2015. These are useful, if not essential, pieces of equipment for bloggers and vloggers, but there is obvious potential for them to be used as weapons if a sudden fight were to break out.

6. The White Moose Cafe, Dublin

In 2018, the White Moose Cafe, a renowned luxury hotel in Dublin, received a request from a blogger for a free night's stay. Owner Paul Stenson took issue, asking Elle Darby who would pay for the staff looking after her. Enraged by the approach, Stenson went further by banning all bloggers, questioning whether any reviews are truly impartial when the services are free.

7. Mittsume Desserts, Taiwan

Tired of Instagrammers inconveniencing staff and customers, the Mittsume Desserts cafe in Taipei decided to ban all influencers from 2020 onwards. The frustration felt by the owners is evident in a set of rules that outlaws people standing on chairs to take photos and photographing other customers' dishes.

8. Montana

Montana broke ground in the war on TikTok by introducing legislation outlawing its use. Influencers will have other social media platforms, but this is important for many, and its proposed removal from mobile app stores will be a big blow.

9. Bali's ‘Sacred' Places

Bali is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, but the authorities have become increasingly concerned about potential problems caused by influencers. The Indonesian government acted after bloggers and vloggers continued to stray from designated paths, causing damage to sacred places. As a result, May 2023 saw a blanket ban on influencers in specific locations, with fines of up to $1000 in place.

10. France

While the French government has yet to ban influencers from any specific location, it has adopted new laws that heavily restrict their activities. France is not alone in applying regulations on the use of filters, which can lead to misleading images. Any edits must now be declared, while influencers can no longer promote certain products and services, such as cosmetic surgery and sports betting.

11. Certain Scottish Schools

In 2012, nine-year-old schoolgirl Martha Payne began the brilliant NeverSeconds blog, documenting school meals. It began as a class project and escalated to the extent that she received congratulations from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. As the blog expanded, local schools got cold feet, as chilly as yesterday's mashed potatoes. Argyll and Bute Council banned Payne from posting any more photos.

12. Portofino, Italy

Technically, while influencers are not banned from this stunning Italian village, they need deep pockets. That goes for casual tourists, too, as Portofino, on the country's northeastern coast, will fine tourists who linger too long while taking selfies. Mayor of Portofino Matteo Viacava claims that slow selfies are causing “anarchic chaos,” and a fine of 275 Euros is now in place for those who break the rules.

13. Walt Disney World

2023 was a big year in terms of legislation against influencers. Recent reports have also confirmed that Walt Disney World has introduced rules on the banning of live streaming on its premises. Once again, while bloggers and vloggers have not been completely banned, this is another case where new regulations will restrict their activities.

