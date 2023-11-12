13 Worst Advertising Cliches We’re Sick of Seeing

A man is on your TV screen. He wears a white coat, he has glasses, and he's carrying a clipboard. He tells you some information that sounds like he knows what he's talking about, but the truth is, he's just an actor who's been paid to make you believe that the product is trustworthy — because he's in a white coat. It isn't very pleasant, but it's marketing, and people buy into it.

There are plenty of advertising tropes that people are tired of seeing on TV, but marketing executives continue to use them because they think it works. Here are some that people on a popular forum thought were some of the worst.

1. Celebrity Endorsement

A forum member said it's annoying when a celebrity endorses a cheap product they would be unlikely to use. Do we really think Beyonce dyes her hair with an at-home box color?

2. Less Than a Cup of Coffee

We get it — you're trying to present your product as affordable, but my daily coffee only comes out of my account in one lump sum of $120 per month. Various companies have used this cliche, including charities, insurance, phones, and more.

3. Turning Adjectives Into Nouns

According to one person, this has become a trend in the advertising community. Find your fabulous! Spread your happiness! Celebrate your extraordinary!

4. Have It Your Way

If this sounds familiar, that's because Burger King used it. However, other ad executives liked this and started using it too. Toyota: Celebrate your way. Brand your way. Many companies aren't ashamed to copy what works.

5. Pharmaceutical Ads

You'll rarely see many ads for medications outside of the U.S. Here, it's normal to see plenty of them advertising for all manner of conditions. However, what annoys people about them is how everyone in the ad is always over-the-top happy while a voiceover explains all of the horrible side effects.

6. Military Grade

A former military member suggests that if you see something advertised as “military grade,” it's probably some cheaply manufactured item from a foreign country. This is based on their experience of products they came across while serving.

7. The Something You Deserve

Some people find it deplorable that advertisers feel they can manipulate people into buying something by telling them they “deserve” it. This is the car your family deserves, for example. Apparently, people with a smaller paycheck don't deserve it as much.

8. Unrealistic Car Commercials

Car commercials have the goal of encouraging you to think about the car on offer in a certain way, and it's usually based on feelings. Is it fun? Is it family-oriented? However, they demonstrate the SUV driving up steps or tackling terrain you'll probably never take it near. Some people felt this was unrealistic and put them off the product.

9. Peppy Actors With Fast Food

Fast food is a convenience and something most people don't have daily. We know that, in most cases, it's full of fat and calories. However, some forum members find it annoying when advertising actors act super chipper about a greasy, lackluster product.

10. Herbal Supplements

Many herbal supplements are controversial. Some studies need to be more conclusive about whether these products do what they say on the bottle. Yet, you'll find high-profile celebrities endorsing products, saying how they work for them. Think of Neuriva that Mayim Bialik promotes. According to one critic, “clinically proven” doesn't guarantee much.

11. Confusing Billboards

There was an episode of The Simpsons in the 90s where Homer paid an advertising company to promote his snow plow business. The result was some bizarre, arty commercial that left the viewer wondering, “What the?” When a billboard takes this approach, it isn't very pleasant. Do you want to stop and check what they could possibly be advertising?

12. Taking It to the Next Level

Hey you! Yes, you! You need to take it to the next level. What do you need to take to the next level? Anything they can get you to buy because you'll be left behind if you don't buy the latest thing that will make you feel better about yourself.

13. Calling Them Super Heroes

One marketing professional felt this type of advertising was lazy. When you see a group of accountants or developers being referred to as “super heroes” simply for doing the job that they're paid for, it diminishes what the term “super hero” means.

Source: Reddit.