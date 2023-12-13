14 Cities That Will Pay People To Move There

In addition to other financial benefits, a growing trend in the US has seen governments, cities, and other entities pay individuals to relocate in recent years. These incentives used to be only offered to locations hoping to entice well-known firms. Still, these days, the places aim to draw in new residents by providing funds to individuals looking for a new beginning. Here are 14 cities offering monetary incentives for intending residents.

Remember, It's essential to confirm the current status of any relocation incentives or programs with the relevant departments or local authorities, as the availability and terms of these programs can vary over time.

1. Noblesville, Indiana

Noblesville is one of many Indiana communities that offers money to new residents. Its charm lies in small-town life with a dash of entrepreneurial magic. In an initiative launched in partnership with Make My Move, the city provides tax credits, free land, and cash up to $15,000. The town offers fantastic shopping, concerts, festivals, and artistic activities, and its proximity to Indianapolis heightens its appeal.

2. Mattoon, Illinois

The Move to Mattoon incentive package was created by this Illinois town and is supported by local businesses and associations. You can get $5,000 in cash as a remote worker to help with your move and gift cards to nearby eateries and shops. The alluring package includes memberships and exclusive activities, with a total estimated value of $11,703. This program assists with finding housing and understanding local resources, making the transition to Mattoon smooth and welcoming for newcomers.

3. Hamilton, Ohio

Hamilton, Ohio, has joined the list of communities providing alluring relocation incentives. Situated 20 miles north of Cincinnati, this welcoming city offers newcomers up to $15,000 in student loan debt forgiveness for those who graduate within the last seven years. Hamilton is an excellent option for anyone looking for new chances because of its rich history and welcoming society, all while providing a vibrant cultural scene and a strong sense of community.

4. Baltimore, Maryland

Two new programs have made it easier to own a home in Baltimore. The Vacants to Value program offers a $10,000 down payment and closing cost assistance as a five-year forgiving loan to home buyers who buy qualifying properties.

You can also enter a lottery to win a $5,000 grant through the Buying Into Baltimore program. The lottery is held following Live Baltimore's annual Trolley Tour event. Twenty fortunate purchasers will be chosen from among a group of qualified candidates.

5. Shoals, Alabama

Shoals, Alabama, home to communities like Florence and Muscle Shoals, invites you to experience its charming landscapes, lively culture, and Southern hospitality while receiving financial assistance to make your move even more enjoyable. Applications for Remote Shoals, a relocation incentive program that pays out according to your pay, are open to new residents. You can, therefore, make up to $10,000 on a sliding scale, regardless of your experience level or stage of employment.

6. Alaska

Travel to Alaska's pristine wilderness, where citizens are eligible for an annual dividend through the state's Permanent Fund Dividend Program. The sum may differ annually, but this exclusive program offers an incredible chance to discover the breathtaking sights of the Last Frontier. You can pick from locations like Juneau, the state capital, port hubs like Anchorage, or tiny towns like Kupreanof, the smallest in Alaska, that are easy to miss.

7. West Virginia

West Virginia, in the center of Appalachia, welcomes those who may seek to receive an additional $2,000 in their second year and $10,000 in their first. However, that's not all: The package comes with a free year of exhilarating outdoor activities in the stunning outdoor settings of the state, as well as free access to co-working places to feed your entrepreneurial spirit. There are several places to dwell, including Charleston, the nation's capitol, Elkins, a riverfront hamlet in the Potomac Highlands, and bustling Morgantown.

8. Newton, Iowa

Newton Housing Initiative offers homebuyers who relocate to Newton and meet specific eligibility requirements up to $10,000 in assistance for a down payment. The program's objective was to persuade people to purchase real estate in Newton, increase the city's population, and advance its objectives for community development.

9. Topeka, Kansas

The city is well-known for its Choose Topeka program. The purpose of this initiative was to entice distant employees in the town through monetary rewards. Relocation incentives of up to $15,000 are available to remote workers who satisfy program requirements and move to Topeka. The incentives are usually given in several ways, such as cashback for relocation costs, help with rent, or help with a down payment on a Topeka house.

10. Rochester, New York

Rochester is New York's tenth-most populous municipality and fourth-most populous city. With the Move to Rochester Grant, which will pay you up to $15,000 to move there, the city is making good on its promises to draw in talent and revitalize the area. Discover its thriving arts scene, enjoy its tranquil parks, and find reasonably priced homes with the ideal balance of style and affordability.

11. Bemidji, Minnesota

If you're looking for room to spread out, this charming little lake town in north central Minnesota is the place to be. If a new resident's employer does not already cover their moving or telecommuting expenditures, the greater Bemidji region will reimburse up to $1,000. A one-year associate membership in the local chamber of commerce, a free Community Concierge Program, and a one-year subscription to a co-working space are all included in the relocation package.

12. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Relocating to Tulsa can get up to $10,000 in grant money through the one-year Tulsa Remote program. In contrast to the other cities on this list, Tulsa is a large city home to around 700,000 people. The funds are intended to aid with living expenses and relocation costs. They are provided monthly stipends until a bonus ends the financing after the first year.

13. Natchez, Mississippi

The city and county's Shift South initiative encourages prospective employees to relocate to Natchez or the larger Adams County region and work remotely to draw in fresh talent. Nestled among the Mississippi River bluffs, Natchez provides its citizens with abundant food and entertainment options, limitless outdoor activity, and a low cost of living all at once.

14. Chattanooga, Tennessee

The GeekMove program in Chattanooga will lower your first mortgage payments by providing a second forgivable mortgage, helping to offset the initial costs of your new house if you move to one of the city's emerging neighborhoods. Ten of these highly sought-after packages are available, and they tend to go fast.