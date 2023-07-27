Cinematic Escapism: 14 Must-See Films for Your Free Day

Whether you're at home sick or enjoying a holiday, nothing beats a day off from work. We've got you covered if you need the perfect movie to watch.

A recent online discussion lists movie watchers' favorite films to binge on their day off.

1 – Twister (1996)

Twister is an epic disaster film following a group of amateur storm chasers with ambition and heart-chasing storms in Oklahoma. They create a tornado research device and attempt to deploy it into a tornado or twister. The star-studded cast includes Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies.

2 – Predator (1987)

Predator is a classic 80s science fiction action film following an elite paramilitary rescue team. They're dropped in a guerrilla-held territory in a Central American rainforest to save a group of hostages.

However, they are hunted by a technologically advanced alien predator that camouflages and viciously kills. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Peter Hall, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, Elpidia Carrillo, and Bill Duke.

3 – Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day is a classic fantasy comedy following a skeptical television weatherman (Bill Murray). He covers the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and somehow becomes trapped in a time loop. So he relives February 2nd repeatedly. It stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, and Brian Doyle-Murray.

4 – Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Flight of the Navigator is a classic 80s sci-fi adventure film following a 12-year-old boy (Joey Cramer). He's abducted by an alien spacecraft and transported seven years into the future from 1978 to 1986. It also stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Paul Reubens as the voice of Max.

5 – Tampopo (1985)

Tampopo is a Japanese comedy following two milk truck drivers milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki and Ken Watanabe) helping a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto). They teach her how to cook delicious noodles.

6 – Tremors (1990)

Tremors is a monster horror comedy that tells the story of the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, and its handful of residents battling worm-like creatures that live underground.

Two handymen (Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward) team up with a graduate student (Finn Carter). She's conveniently conducting seismology tests, giving insight into when the tremors are on the move. It stars Reba McEntire and Michael Gross.

7 – The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a fantasy adventure comedy following a narrative style of a grandfather reading the story to his sick grandson. The story follows a farmhand who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the wretched Prince Humperdinck.

Also, it stars an ensemble of Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, André the Giant, Wallace Shawn, and Christopher Guest.

8 – Mean Girls (2004)

Tina Fey wrote Mean Girls, a teen comedy film, drawing from her high school experiences. It's also based partly on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 non-fiction self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes.

It follows a homeschooled Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) attending high school and teaming up with the popular mean girls' clique. It stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey.

9 – 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You is a classic 90s teen romantic comedy. To get around a father's strict rules on dating his daughter, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has a plan. He attempts to get Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date his love interest Bianca's (Larisa Oleynik) grumpy sister Kat (Julia Stiles).

10 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

What better movie to watch on your day off than John Hughes' Ferris Bueller's Day Off? It's a teen comedy following a high school slacker (Matthew Broderick) skipping school with his two friends (Mia Sara and Alan Ruck to spend a day in Chicago. Bueller explains his inner thoughts and techniques by regularly breaking the fourth wall (talking to the audience). It also stars Jeffrey Jones and Jennifer Grey.

11 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

This 1952 musical has been known to brighten spirits on even the worst of days. A silent film star falls for one of the girls in the chorus, all while the world of Hollywood is moving into the age of talking pictures in the 1920s.

12 – Spirited Away (2001)

Spirited Away is one of Studio Ghibli's most iconic films. When a young girl, Chihiro, and her family move to a new village in Japan, her parents decide to explore an abandoned amusement park before going to their new home. But as they explore the family realizes the area is connected heavily to the spirit world. Chihiro must find her way back to her parents and the world she once knew.

13 – Bridesmaids (2011)

A situation many people are familiar with is the experience of standing up in your friend's wedding. Maybe that's why Bridesmaids is one of the most comforting movies to watch. Between dress fittings and bachelorette parties, the entire experience in the movie is relatable but also fun to watch.

14 – School of Rock (2003)

Starring Jack Black as a broke, wannabe rock star in desperate need of money after being kicked out of his band, his character, Dewey Finn, takes a substitute teaching job pretending to be his roommate. As he gets to know his class, though, he realizes he may have found his next band.

