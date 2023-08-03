14 Loopholes People Confess To Have Exploited, Have You?

Nothing beats gaming the system; some people are adept at making things work for them. A recent online post shares some stories of a successful loophole people exploited.

Free British Train Rides

“Before the Brits automated ticket taking, you would buy a single and a return ticket. If the single wasn't punched with a hole, you could use it over and over,” explains a contributor. “Then, they automated and that ceased too. I may have the details wrong but it was many many years ago.”

Cheap French Train Tickets

“You can still get amazing deals in France if you buy the ticket five minutes before departure from the vending machines,” advises a crafty French native. “Just make sure you are near the platform.” So, are there cheaper last-minute train tickets in France? I like this idea, though I imagine a mad rush just before departure.

Untaxed Cash Money

Thankfully, this contributor will remain anonymous for their cheeky tip. “I don't know if it's necessarily a hack, but I've heard never to deposit earned cash in the bank because then the government knows about it and it gets taxed,” they explain. “Better to spend it on non-durable goods like groceries or dining out.” Yes, but just wait until the central banks get their dream digitized currency.

A Generous Photocopier

A contributor remarks how their university photocopier would not charge his printing card. “You swiped your card, pressed print on the photocopier and canceled on the swipe card machine at the same time and no charge was recorded!” he reveals. “I did tell the library staff — but I copied everything needed for the semester first!”

Netflix Hack

Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation; please don't cancel my subscription to Netflix! However, there may be an Indian hack, allegedly, according to one commenter.

“There is a similar bug with Netflix in India,” he says. “If you select UPI payment for monthly auto debit, it always fails, and somehow, Netflix continues your subscription — so you pay for one or two months; after that it's free!” Allegedly.

Free Soda Retrieval

“If you put your hands into the drop zone and close the little “exit” door with your hand when it tries to disburse the can, the machine will think there was an error and will refund you,” says the shifty observer. “But actually, the soda can will still be on the belt by the exit door, so you can just buy another one and get two cans out.” Okay, that is just theft — I don't recommend this!

Bottomless Sandwiches

“Subway had this promotion that if you verified/registered an email for a rewards card, you'd get a certain amount of points,” recalls a sneaky commenter. “It gave you enough points for a six-inch, with a drink and cookies or chips.”

You can guess what this gentleman did next; he opened dozens of email addresses to game the system.

Supermarket Sweep

“Growing up, I worked at a chain grocery store,” says the next poster. “They had a policy in place that if an item price label didn't match the scanned price in the computer, the first item was free and any subsequent items would be for whichever price was lower.”

He explains how an eagle-eyed lady came in and rinsed the system for hundreds until the store changed its policy.

Burger Dice-Rolling App

A burger lover explains his story of cashing in on a free stream. “There is an app for a local burger chain where it allows you to “roll the dice” to get a code for a free double-patty burger upgrade,” he recalls. “It was designed so you could only try it once per day and it even shows the date of the roll on the code so the cashier could verify it.” He found that if he changed the date on his phone, he got unlimited dice rolls!

10. A Departing Gift

The next contributor shares how his dying friend, a superintendent at various buildings across the city, gave him his swipe card for parking anywhere he liked. “Want to go see a movie or go to a club or park? Swipe swipe swipe, free parking day or night,” he exclaims before remembering his fallen bro. “Bruce, you left us way too soon, but gave me a gift that just never stops giving. Miss you buddy.”

The Payphone Cheat

“When I was a kid, there was a payphone down the street that if you put your quarter in, made a call, but no one answered, it would give you back two quarters,” explains a clever observer. “Went there all the time and called home when I knew no one was there to answer.”

Basketball Seat Upgrades

A former season ticket holder for a renowned NBA team was tired of his upper-arena seats, so he had a plan.

“Anyway, on nights where I knew it would be empty (which was most nights unless a superstar like Kobe or LeBron was in town), I would use the full version of Adobe Acrobat to edit the PDF to indicate a much better seat location than mine.”

Free Rice for All

Someone discovered an online game where correct answers in a quiz would earn developing nation families grains of rice. “I one day found out while playing that if I knew an answer 100% I could spam-click the answer repeatedly until I got bored, and when the website finally loaded in my selection it would count as a ton of right answers,” notes the proud commenter. “I eventually earned about a half a million grains of rice for some family.”

Parental Consent Tricks

A cheeky student received a form his parents had to fill out because of repeated tardiness, so he found a wonderful hack. “If you were late to school, the school texted your parents to let them know. For myself, the usual punishment was a grounding,” the observer recounts. “I was frequently late, so I filled the form with my own phone number and started to receive the text messages that were intended to tell my parents that I was late.”

Source: Quora.