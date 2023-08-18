15 Heartwarming Movies That Will Restore Your Faith in Love

Despite the intense and dramatic nature of heartbreak, everyday love stories quietly unfold in the ordinary moments of life. Often captured in movies, these stories remind us of the resilience and beauty of love that inspire us to reevaluate our beliefs about love. If you have ever given up on love, these movies will make you rethink.

1 – Brooklyn (2015)

Having to choose between a newfound life/love (Tony, played by Emory Cohen) and her humble beginnings/multitude of proposals back home in Enniscorthy, Northern Ireland, Ellis (Saoirse Ronan) has to sieve through her emotions to find the faith required to make a decision she won't live to regret. Thanks to honest performances from both actors, many find this very relatable.

2 – About Time (2013)

For those who have taken a wrong step in pursuit of love, life may present the possibility of rewinding the hands of time but not as drastically as it offered Tim (Domhnall Gleeson), who takes advantage of his ability to travel across time to right the past with the hopes of altering the future – his love life.

3 – Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually explores many intertwined love stories with humor, despite the mixed reception from critics. Richard Curtis wrote the screenplay and directed the movie, which takes place during the Christmas season.

4 – When Harry Met Sally (1989)

One of the movie's best lines is: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” This timeless romantic comedy is a great way to celebrate love and affirm its status as one of life's driving forces.

5 – The Next Three Days (2010)

An action thriller that has love underpinning John Brennan's (Russell Crowe) every move. With his wife unjustly imprisoned for homicide, John focuses on getting her back at any cost. And if you doubt the romantic theme after watching it, then the title of the 2008 French thriller from which this was adapted will make you believe it. Anything for Her.

6 – Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

For a question he admitted not knowing, what must have juggled Jamal's (Dev Patel) memory to get the answer correct and win the ultimate prize? Which is knowing Latika was safe. Such deep concern speaks to love, given the hurdles the movie portrayed him crossing. True, he guessed. But it takes a heart lit up the way love does to enable the mind to guess correctly.

7 – The Notebook (2004)

All love was not lost between Noah Calhoun and Allison in this unquestionably fine love story. The enduring nature of the romance can be sensed in their reunion after Allison came close to marrying the man she moved on with and in an elderly Noah refusing to leave Allie's side in her demented state against the persistence of their children and grandchildren.

8 – Moonstruck (1987)

Widowed Loretta Castorini chooses Johnny because he is trustworthy and pleasant. She notices her heart pushing her in another direction when she meets his passionate, moody, and fascinating brother, Ronny. She struggles against the impulse to fall for him, but Ronny is willing to put his family's interests aside to let her know that he feels the same way.

9 – Safe Haven (2013)

A first trial at love can bring one down to their knees. But as with Katie's case, it could be the platform for a fresh start, a haven where one learns to love and trust again. The warmth and care Alex offered was the nest she needed from her cold past. And the supernatural endorsement provided more reassurance.

10 – The Bodyguard (1992)

This is a dramatization of Whitney Houston acting as Rachel, who faces death threats from a stalker. She instantly falls in love with ex-Secret Service agent Frank after hiring him as her bodyguard. Love in unexpected places, one may say.

11 – Loving (2016)

A true-life story, Loving transports us to 1958, when Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, disobeyed local regulations to wed and were consequently jailed. They approached the Supreme Court after hours and irrevocably altered America.

12 – The Big Sick (2017)

In another love story centered around illness, Pakistani comic Kumail worries about what his traditional Muslim parents might think of his girlfriend, Emily. But when Emily contracts a disease that puts her in a coma, it becomes the least of his worries, leading Kumail to form a close relationship with her distraught parents.

13 – Water for Elephants (2011)

Secret lovers. That's what Jacob and Marlena became after the former joined a traveling circus as a veterinarian in the wake of his parent's demise due to their common sympathy for an elephant. But they both run the risk of losing their jobs and their lives if the boss finds out.

14 – Her (2013)

Ironically, this love tale begins with heartbreak and a love-turned-sour-tale. Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), a sensitive and lovely man, is devastated when his marriage ends. However, this tragedy was necessary to unlock a love more superior. He meets Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), whose upbeat and happy speech captures his attention and causes him to fall in love. Interestingly enough, Joaquin met Rooney Mara on the set of this film, and if that doesn't scream true love, I don't know what does.

15 – Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama is a fun cute, funny romantic comedy about a woman who breaks out of her small Alabama town to become a hotshot fashion designer. But as she plans to get married to her new, high-class fiance, she just needs to take care of something first: divorcing her first husband back in Alabama.

Source: Reddit