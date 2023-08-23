16 Movies And Shows With Extremely Nice Main Characters

We all need a bit of feel-good entertainment now and again to help us remember that not everything is horrible. For this purpose, we have curated a list of extremely kind main characters that are just so sweet, they can't help but peak your interest and keep you engaged in the film.

1 – Ted Lasso (2023)

Ted Lasso is one of those shows that you can't seem to turn off, even if it's not your favorite. The reason for that is because of Ted himself! He's just so darn likable.

2 – The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show is a film that makes you really think, while also dabbling in comedic relief. That said, Truman is so nice and likable it's nearly impossible not to switch off the film.

3 – Notting Hill (1999)

Rhys Ifans plays the engaging character of Spike, Will's (Hugh Grant) roommate from hell whom he describes as “the stupidest person in the world, only doubled.” He has a penchant for dodgy slogan tees and the world's ‘best' wingman skills. Wait till you hear his pep, his antics with the media at his door post, and his choice of shirt for his first date. Grant and Julia Roberts' romance makes the viewer still believe in love, while Spike tampers with the mood with a dash of humor.

4 – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021)

One-inch-tall shell Marcel and his grandma Connie are the only people left in their town following their neighbors' unexpected, unexplained disappearance. The short film Marcel publishes online attracts millions of ardent followers after being stumbled upon by a visitor among the mess of his Airbnb. This gives Marcel new hope of reuniting with his long-lost family.

5 – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

George Bailey is contemplating taking his life because he has so many issues, and it's Christmas! We watch a flashback of George's life as the angels talk about him. George saves his guardian angel, Clarence, as the latter is about to leap over a bridge. Clarence then shows George what his town would have looked like if it weren't for all of George's good deeds throughout the years.

6 – Bernie (2011)

One of the most well-liked citizens in the little Texas town of Carthage is assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black). Bernie, a Sunday school instructor, choir member, and mastermind behind extravagant funerals, is a friend to everyone, even Marjorie Nugent (Shirley MacLaine), a wealthy but unpleasant widow nobody else likes. Bernie is accused of murdering Marjorie after she is discovered, shot dead, and stuffed into a freezer. Concerned Carthage residents instantly come to his defense.

7 – Almost Famous (2000)

It follows 15-year-old William, who is humorous and frequently pitiable. She is an ardent music enthusiast motivated by the day's influential bands. Despite the objections of his protective mother, he sets out on an eye-opening journey with the band's tour, after his passion for music earns him a job from Rolling Stone magazine to interview the up-and-coming band Stillwater, led by lead guitarist Russell Hammond and lead singer Jeff Bebe.

8 – The Sound of Music (1965)

How do you solve a problem like Maria? The free-spirited Maria (Julie Andrews), with youthful enthusiasm and lack of discipline, cannot be solved in this classic musical drama. A pushover, she advocates for her cause even if it means politely telling Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) he's wrong. Fortunately, Maria offers some wise counsel that dramatically improves the Captain's life and connection with his children, leading to a romance that solves the problem like Maria.

9 – Paddington 2 (2017)

Due to its similarity to The Grand Budapest Hotel, users nicknamed this “the grand beardapest hotel.” Paddington, the bear, engages the viewer as he brings happiness and marmalade wherever he goes becoming the resident's favorite. He discovers a pop-up book one fine day at an antique store, the ideal gift for his cherished aunt's 100th birthday. When the priceless book is stolen, Paddington sets out on a heroic adventure to find the burglar in time for Aunt Lucy's grand celebration.

10 – Happy Go Lucky (2008)

Poppy is a carefree educator who is consistently cheerful, sincere, and cordial. She does like her interests and helping others, but she runs the danger of being misunderstood. Like when Tim takes her excessive humor for being unserious in her driving lessons.

11 – Being There (1979)

Chance is a straightforward gardener who has lived in an older man's home his entire life. Chance is left on the street after the guy passes away with nothing but what he has learned from watching television.

12 – The Jerk (1979)

Steve Martin's character Navin thinks he was born into being an enslaved person in Mississippi. But in reality, he is white. When he realizes this, he travels to St. Louis in the north to find himself. Navin is happy to see his name in the updated phone book after securing a job at a petrol station. This confirmation of his existence sends him on a series of misadventures as he creates devices, avoids projectiles, joins the carnival, and searches for love in the arms of the stunning Marie (Bernadette Peters).

13 – Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump (played by Tom Hanks) exudes a personality that is as simple as it is eccentric. But what remains persistent is his decent character, trueness, and his opinion of nothing else but Jenny, his Mother, and God. While you wonder about the eccentricity of his waiting on Jenny, you can't help being attracted to his innocence and getting carried away with his unexpected feats.

14 – The Gods Must Be Crazy (1980)

A generally peaceful tribe of African bushmen is thrown into chaos when a Coca-Cola bottle that was dropped from an airplane is mistaken for a godly relic by them. In his quest to restore peace, tribal leader Xi (N!xau) fills us with hilarity as he makes a journey to the “end of the world,” crossing paths with a clumsy scientist (Marius Weyers) and a group of insurgents who are holding a schoolteacher (Sandra Prinsloo) and her class captive.

15 – Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Ned must convince his three sisters (Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer) to lend a hand after being released from prison because he is homeless and jobless. Although Ned is entirely without ambition, his sisters' perfectly planned lives are thrown into disarray whenever he is present.

16 – Legally Blonde (2001)

Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, is wealthy. Nothing would make her happier than to become Mrs. Warner Huntington III. She is “too blond,” holding her boyfriend (Matthew Davis) back from popping the question. Elle gathers all her resources and enrolls at Harvard, intending to win him back.

