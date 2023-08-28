If You Loved The Lord of The Rings, You’ll Adore These 14 Movies

If you found yourself captivated by the epic world-building, thrilling adventures, and fantastical landscapes of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, you're in for a treat. These 14 fantastical films will satisfy your craving for similar magical journeys, enthralling characters, and immersive storytelling.

From timeless classics to modern masterpieces, these films will transport you to realms teeming with heroes, mythical creatures, and quests that will ignite your imagination.

1- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

In this action-packed adventure, Robin of Locksley (Kevin Costner) returns from the Crusades to find England in turmoil under the tyrannical rule of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Alan Rickman). With a band of loyal followers, including the skilled marksman Little John (Morgan Freeman), Robin becomes the legendary outlaw Robin Hood, robbing the rich to help the poor.

Filled with thrilling escapades, romance, and a memorable soundtrack, this film captures the essence of noble heroism and the fight for justice.

2- Braveheart (1995)

This Academy Award-winning film combines breathtaking battle sequences with themes of love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of a nation. Mel Gibson stars as the Scottish warrior William Wallace in this sweeping historical epic. Set in the 13th century, Braveheart tells the story of Wallace's quest to free Scotland from the oppressive rule of King Edward I of England.

With a band of fiercely loyal followers, Wallace leads a rebellion against the English army, rallying his compatriots in a fight for freedom and independence.

3- The BeastMaster (1982)

Born with the ability to communicate with animals, Dar (Marc Singer) embarks on a perilous journey to avenge his family and save his world from an evil sorcerer called Maax (Rip Torn). Accompanied by his loyal animal companions and guided by his unique powers, Dar battles monstrous creatures and confronts supernatural forces.

With its blend of fantasy, action, and memorable animal allies, The BeastMaster offers a thrilling and mystical adventure that captures the spirit of heroism and destiny.

4- Legend (1985)

Filled with mythical creatures, ethereal landscapes, and a battle between light and darkness, Legend immerses audiences in a captivating and visually breathtaking fairy tale. Directed by Ridley Scott, Legend is a visually stunning fantasy film that transports viewers to a world of enchantment and darkness.

When the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to unleash eternal night by killing the last unicorn and marrying Princess Lili (Mia Sara), a young forest dweller named Jack (Tom Cruise) must embark on a quest to save the day.

5- Krull (1983)

This thrilling blend of science fiction and fantasy features a unique and expansive world, epic battles, and a compelling story of love and heroism. Krull follows the journey of Prince Colwyn (Ken Marshall) as he embarks on a quest to rescue his bride, Princess Lyssa (Lysette Anthony), from the clutches of the Beast and his army of Slayers.

With the help of a ragtag group of allies, including a cyclops and a band of outlaws, Colwyn faces dangerous obstacles and battles to save his love and his kingdom.

6- Highlander (1986)

Highlander introduces us to an immortal swordsman named Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) who must face off against other immortals in a deadly quest for “The Prize.” With centuries of battles and an impending gathering of immortals, Connor finds himself in a conflict that will determine the fate of his kind.

Featuring iconic sword fights, immortality, and a memorable soundtrack, Highlander weaves together history, mythology, and a thrilling narrative that explores the eternal struggle of good versus evil.

7- The Dark Crystal (1982)

Filled with fantastical creatures, intricate lore, and a tale of heroism and self-discovery, this dark and visually stunning film is a must-watch for fans of intricate world-building and compelling storytelling. Directed by Jim Henson, The Dark Crystal takes us to the mystical world of Thra, where the malevolent Skeksis rule with an iron fist.

When young Gelfling Jen embarks on a perilous journey to restore balance by finding the lost shard of the Dark Crystal, he discovers the truth about his origins and must confront the dark forces that threaten his world. Using groundbreaking puppetry and imaginative set designs, The Dark Crystal immerses viewers in a rich and imaginative fantasy realm.

8- Dragonslayer (1981)

In a world plagued by a terrifying dragon, a young sorcerer's apprentice named Galen (Peter MacNicol) takes on the daunting task of defeating the beast and saving his kingdom. With the help of Valerian (Caitlin Clarke), a brave young woman disguised as a knight, Galen faces dangerous trials, magical battles, and his own doubts.

9- Excalibur (1981)

Retelling the classic Arthurian legend, Excalibur chronicles the rise of King Arthur (Nigel Terry) as he pulls the mystical sword from the stone and gathers the Knights of the Round Table. This visually striking film delves into the themes of destiny, honor, and the struggle between good and evil. With its epic battles, enchanting landscapes, and stellar cast, including Helen Mirren and Patrick Stewart, Excalibur presents a grand, captivating portrayal of the Arthurian mythos.

10- The Northman (2022)

Set in the Viking Age, The Northman follows a young Nordic prince named Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) on a quest for vengeance after his father is murdered. Directed by Robert Eggers, this atmospheric film is a visceral journey filled with stunning cinematography, intense performances, nods to Norse mythology, and a tale of revenge and survival.

11- Dragonheart (1996)

In a world where dragons and humans coexist, a valiant knight named Bowen (Dennis Quaid) forms an unlikely alliance with Draco (voiced by Sean Connery), the last of the dragons. Together, they set out to defeat an oppressive king and restore peace. Dragonheart combines fantasy, adventure, and heartfelt storytelling, offering a unique perspective on the bond between man and mythical creature.

12- Clash of the Titans (1981)

Clash of the Titans captivates audiences with its epic adventure, captivating mythology, and groundbreaking stop-motion effects. In ancient Greece, Perseus (Harry Hamlin), the demigod son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous quest to save Princess Andromeda from the wrath of the vengeful god of the sea, Poseidon.

With the help of divine powers and a band of companions, Perseus faces mythical creatures such as Medusa and the Kraken in his heroic journey.

13- The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982)

This swashbuckling fantasy film combines thrilling action, magic, and a dash of romance to deliver an entertaining and fast-paced adventure. Set in a medieval world of kingdoms and treachery, The Sword and the Sorcerer follows the mercenary hero Talon (Lee Horsley) as he seeks revenge against the wicked sorcerer Cromwell (Richard Lynch). With a mystical three-bladed sword, Talon battles through political intrigue, supernatural forces, and powerful enemies.

14- LadyHawke (1985)

Filled with breathtaking landscapes, a captivating score, and stellar performances, this film combines romance, adventure, and the supernatural in a way that will resonate with fans of The Lord of the Rings. In this romantic fantasy film, a curse separates two lovers, Captain Etienne Navarre (Rutger Hauer) and Lady Isabeau d'Anjou (Michelle Pfeiffer), turning them into a hawk and a wolf, respectively, during daylight hours.

Joined by a witty thief named Philippe Gaston (Matthew Broderick), they embark on a quest to break the curse and reunite as human beings. Ladyhawke enchants audiences with its enchanting medieval setting, a tale of enduring love, and the magical journey of its protagonists.

Source: (Reddit).