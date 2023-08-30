14 Scariest Movies People Watched as a Child That Stuck With Them for Life

Hi Dad! Oh yes. So much of this list is by way of Mr. Meekin, his glorious mustache, and -frustratingly- good taste in movies that he watches… all the time. Scary movies, too – Carrie, Halloween, Rosemary's Baby, Fried Green Tomatoes…I could go on.

If you're like me, you've definitely been exposed to a movie as a child that you probably shouldn't have been watching. Here are some of the notable ones that gave many kids a fright- including me.

1. Jurassic Park

Dinosaurs were brought back to life through the magic of DNA extraction. What could go wrong? Oh, everything. The T-Rex attack, the raptors in the kitchen, and the constant reminder that “life finds a way” to terrify us. Spielberg's masterpiece still roars. I'm not sure whether I'm upset with my dad for taking me to such a horrifying movie or kinda of proud he thought I could handle it.

2. The Shining (1980)

“Here's Johnny!” The slow descent into madness, the creepy twins, the river of blood, and a haunted hotel that wants you to “stay forever.” Kubrick's psychological horror is a chilling masterpiece.

3. The Exorcist (1973)

A religious friend once suggested the best film about faith might be this one, where the special effects betray what is ultimately an intelligent and thoughtful allegory about, well, just about any demon you may have. It doesn't make it any less horrifying, especially for a kid.

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Here's a theory: Tim Burton hates children. Oh, sure, some tougher and/or differently disturbed kids enjoy his twisted visions and grotesque tastes as if to say they'd face life's horrors head-on in the light versus letting them lurk in the shadows. Ah, I get it.

5. Beetlejuice (1988)

A veritable slew of trigger-warning body horror, here's another example of a film that's good and not very scary as an adult but horrifying as a kid. Is it the flat man run over by a car? The smoker with a tracheostomy? The head-shrunken man with big eyes? No, it's the scene on the railing with the snake.

6. The Ring (2002)

Quick test: Without looking, can you name this character? Of course, you can. Need I say more? It's a modern classic with an iconic premise that captivated audiences worldwide.

7. Poltergeist (1982)

Speaking of Mr. Meekin, you have to give the guy credit for helping a kid understand how absurd it is to be scared by a movie like this. He laughed hysterically, though not cruelly, as I watched this movie through slits between the fingers covering my face. A house of horrors just tolerable enough to keep you watching, terrified, and entertained throughout the film.

8. The Addams Family (1991)

Pick your poison: The hand-grabbing claw? The lightbulb in the mouth? Uncle Fester's betrayal? It's got a bit of scary stuff for everyone and is quite wholesome, viewed through adult eyes – ultimately about finding your kind of ‘weird' versus ever trying to be ‘normal,' and boy, is it a worthwhile lesson.

9. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Lost in the woods with an evil, unseen force? No, thank you. This found-footage pioneer brought terror to a new level with its realism and haunting final image. It's a camping trip you'll never want to take.

10. Return to Oz (1985)

We're making a sequel to a beloved family classic. Let's hire an Academy Award-winning editor specializing in suspense and unsettling images. What could go wrong? It's impossible to be scarier than the Wicked Witch of the West, right? Harry? Harry, that wasn't a challenge! What do you mean by electroshock therapy? You're cutting the head off this production before it even starts…

11. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Put your metaphor glasses on; the real horror is the fear of losing your child to severe mental health problems. Ultimately a movie about child psychology, mental illness, and isolation, The Sixth Sense scares with jumps and imagery but blossoms into a cathartic, fantastic, bittersweet movie about communication, trust, and love.

12. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

It isn't participation trophies, ditching the LSATs for the bar exam, helicopter parenting, or anything else that resulted in a generation of inward-looking, self-imploding millennials terrified of their own shadow.

It's Tim Burton and the sadists who thought it was a good idea to include this scene in a movie played in the mornings on children's television. It's essential to experience fear in safe spaces as a child, but you also don't chop your arm off to demonstrate pain. Good Lord.

13. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Only a single episode of Sesame Street has been banned from the airwaves, and it's because the mere appearance of the Wicked Witch of the West was so scary to children that there was no time to explain—after all, they were too busy crying.

And that was 40 years after the movie came out when 1) movies weren't really in color, 2) you didn't see a lot of green people, and 3) that darn loud, terrifying fireball.

14. Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

The talking toilet—a bizarre and terrifying concept for children, turning a mundane daily task into a nightmare and world-class special effects to horrified kids. What were they thinking?!