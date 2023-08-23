16 Terribly Disturbing Films That Stay With You

The warning “viewer's discretion is strongly advised” is a familiar prologue to the opening scenes of movies. For the list below, voted on by an online forum, the word “strongly” cannot be overemphasized. Here are 14 of the most disturbing films.

1 – Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies is a Japanese animated war tragedy film based on a 1967 short story by Akiyuki Nosaka. Two young war orphans reunite with each other to get on a ghost-ridden train as the retell how they survived the bombing of Kobe in WWII.

2 – The Girl Next Door (2004)

Essentially, The Girl Next Door is about a girl with big dreams who finds herself enamored with her next-door neighbor, who is an adult film star.

3 – Irreversible (2002)

Director Gasper Noe portrays the traditional violation-revenge thriller in reverse, going against the natural flow of similar genres. Depending on your viewpoint, you are either coerced to consider the inane nature of violence and the futility of vengeance or subconsciously reminded that wicked deeds are irreparable. In either case, it takes some time to shake off the gloomy mood the vivid imagery elicits.

4 – Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

The casualness of the massacre and the inevitable nature of the heinous damage leave an unforgettable memory for viewers. True to its title, it depicts a serial killer and exposes the effect of desensitizing ourselves to humane feelings beyond recovery. An imaginary portrait that can't just be taken off the wall.

5 – Men Behind The Sun (2010)

Psychological repercussions are alluded to in this movie which is emotionally charged in all its context. It seeks to investigate actual traumas and agonies, to show the limits of patriotism and the swaying pendulum of nationalism, and to convey the essential lesson that war is and always will be horror. However, there is no palatable way to assimilate the blunt message of this exploitative film that documents the horror of human cruelty under the guise of war.

6 – Inside (2006)

This French horror was true to its intent: genuinely scary and brutally violent! As one of the violating films of the New French Extremity, it sticks to your bones as horrifically as the word is because nothing comes close to barbarity than a mysterious stranger seeking to take the unborn child of another woman for herself, not through any consensual procedure but by brute force.

7 – Audition (1999)

Takashi Miike directs this one that cuts well above his other notorious films. Just as its name and initial scenes bait its viewers and then switch tone to borderline cruelty, so does the Asami Yamakazi. It baits her prey in an audition as Shigeharu Aoyama arranges to find love for himself. Once Yamakazi starts acting the love part for her agency, the rest immerses the audience and Aoyama with inventive carnage and psychologically unpleasant taboos.

8 – Raw (2016)

The graphic portrayal of a vegetarian turned cannibal after her first taste of meat churns the viewer's stomach so that they lose their moderate appetite for beef. “The sisterhood in desire” (seen in their hunger for flesh) established in the film diminishes the essence of familial relationships.

9 – Martyrs (2008)

Lucie, a victim of child abuse, embarks on a mission to exact revenge on her tormentors. She and her companion survivor Anna have to go through a house of horrors as part of the process.

The gory film, which includes a scenario in which a character is flayed alive, poses two philosophical issues: What is true transcendence? What occurs after death?

10 – Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

The vividness of this movie is summarized by the fact that the director was arrested and had to prove in court that the graphics were just what they were. Nothing real. The mockumentary tells the story of a missing crew while filming a documentary on local man-eating tribes. The rescue team saw only the footage of what had happened. The narrative jabs at specific social issues of the time, but it eats your mind up while making its point.

11 – Salo, or The Days of Sodom (1975)

Despite (and due to) its shocking imagery, Salo has been canonized as the grandfather of horror. Drawn from the book, The 120 Days of Sodom, it's a movie that exposes the fine line separating good and evil under the advocacy of hierarchical power structures. Equally replicating the depictions of the book whose author's name coined the word sadism, it's not the best watch to recommend.

12 – Eraserhead (1977)

Every new father would be happy not to see this movie before fatherhood. Otherwise, they would cringe at the responsibility, given how David Lynch decided to play his theme out in this surrealism. Lynch portrays the challenges of domesticity, child-rearing, intercourse, and death in a flesh-creeping style that seems to speak out our wild thoughts without a word. Fatherhood, though, is much more pleasurable.

13 – Antichrist (2009)

Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe play a bereaved couple trying to mend their relationship after their kid dies. This contentious masterpiece contains one of movie history's most gruesome and infamous self-mutilation scenes. Naturally, they choose a cabin in the woods for this healing. But the lair presented a different narrative. What a way to document personal struggles with depression and anxiety. As the name suggests, unchristian.

14 – In a Glass Cage (1986)

Karma catches up with a former Nazi doctor, Klaus, when a nurse named Angelo (a survival victim of Klaus' past horrific acts on children) becomes his caregiver. The harsh, unsettling, and psychologically fascinating story effectively dissects the repercussions of abuse on both abusers and victims.

15 – I Spit on Your Grave (1978)

I Spit on Your Grave, regarded as one of the most divisive movies of all time, tells the tale of a woman who, after her molestation by a gang, plans her violent retaliation. The 30 minutes of runtime that portrayed the gang action sparked a controversy that made it a target for censorship.

16 – Melancholie der Engel

Believing his life will soon end, Katze and his “friends” engage in progressively horrifying, explicit, and quasi-authentic acts of depravity to push the boundaries of life as far as he can before it casually snuffs out. The grueling two hours of this movie portray life as meaningless and human values as baseless without remorse.

Source: Reddit.