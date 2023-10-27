14 Times Hollywood Made Us Facepalm

Hollywood's storied past is rife with moments that left audiences shaking their heads in disbelief. From directorial slip-ups to executive miscalculations, on-screen faux pas, and studio fiascos, these missteps have altered movie outcomes and dented star reputations and box office earnings. Here are 15 infamous decisions that epitomize the most cringe-worthy lapses in film judgment.

1. The Drama of Pearl Harbor

The marketing aimed for this film to be a Titanic meets World War Two drama. But the story was missing a Leonardo DiCaprio and an iceberg. Juicy and straightforward as it sounds, it was a monumental task to give the World War II story a romantic nuance, given the comprehensive description it required. Michael Bay realizes this in retrospect. Pearl Harbor wasn't as simple as a ship hitting an iceberg.

2. Kevin Costner's $80 Million Slip Up

After narrowly eking out a profit on Waterworld thanks to the international market, Costner should have spent more time before delving into big movie projects. Two years after the failure of Waterworld, he was out the $80M The Postman.

3. Will Smith Passing On Being “The One”

Will Smith was one of Hollywood's biggest stars at the end of the 1990s. His name alone could almost ensure that a movie would be a success. But after hitting new heights with Independence Day and Bad Boys, he made many terrible choices. The Wachowskis visited with him to discuss taking the central part in their upcoming film, The Matrix. But given they had just one movie hit to their name, Smith went for Wild Wild West.

4. Star Trek Suffering Under Shatner

The lowest point of the Star Trek saga was The Final Frontier; the curse was the decision to give William Shatner the directorial role. Due to his affiliation with Leonard Nimoy, William insisted he directed the fifth installment since Nimoy had been awarded the third and fourth. That was the beginning of the mess for this widely loved franchise. Although he was brilliant in his role as Captain Kirk, he could not direct the brilliance of the entire Movie.

5. The Hobbit Being Made as a Trilogy

The Hobbit was a welcome release for fans of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The original novel centers around Bilbo Baggins seeking gold from a dragon, with kids as the targeted audience. Somehow, thanks to last-minute shake-ups with the studio, Bilbo's tale was made into three full-length movies. Unhappy fans blamed greed rivaling that of Smaug, the Chiefest and Greatest of Calamities.

6. 20th Century Fox Choosing Not To Merchandise Star Wars

20th Century Fox only intended to recoup their investment when George Lucas left to film the original Star Wars in the Tunisian desert in 1976. They gladly accepted his offer to trade his $500,000 salary for the merchandising and sequel rights. They couldn't picture lunchboxes, action figures, and toy lightsabers from Star Wars having a future. They didn't anticipate that fresh Star Wars motion pictures and television series would continue to be produced for up to 50 years.

7. The Myth Behind The Blind Side

This sports movie details the life of the footballer Michael Oher. According to Oher, the story took many creative liberties, the biggest being that the Tuohys adopted him. Although Oher eventually sued the Tuohys, alleging that they wrongfully withheld movie revenues from him and lied about his position in their family, the family vehemently objected. This controversy has hurt many people and left viewers scratching their heads.

8. The Casting of The Good Earth

In the early years of the Great Depression, this tale about a Chinese family living in a small village in the province of Anhui was an extraordinary bestseller. Many historians contend that it helped Americans sympathize with China against Japan at the commencement of World War II. The negative to this otherwise superb act was that most lead roles were filled with Americans who had been made to seem Chinese. And it's laughable, to put it mildly, to blame Americans for being unprepared for a mixed-race scene.

9. The 2017 Academy Award Slip Up

The Best Picture Award was supposed to be presented by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Beatty was astounded when he brought out the paper to read the winner. After incorrectly announcing La La Land as the winner, stage manager Gary Natoli took matters into his own hands by addressing the wrongly announced crew on stage and announcing that Moonlight had won.

10. The Unusual Psycho Remake

When he opted to shoot a shot-for-shot remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Gus Van Sant broke both unwritten norms of cinema adaptation. These tales are either retold freshly and intriguingly or are revisited for other compelling causes. Improving the original is impossible, and the shot-by-shot approach reveals a complete lack of innovative thought. This only raises doubts about his decision to make the film following the commercial success of Good Will Hunting.

11. Columbia Passing on E.T.

Why did then Colombia CEO Frank Price turn down the idea of E.T. from an ardent film creator like Steven Spielberg beats the imagination of any business tycoon in the movie world? The firm sold itself short on the Movie that grossed $800 million after initially selling it for $1 million, including a clause for 5% of the profit. This error was unforgivable because he made the same poor decision in Back to the Future and Pulp Fiction. What's laughable is one of his first works after leaving Columbia: Howard the Duck.

12. The Use Of Untrained Lions in Roar

Using a real lion in Roar wasn't a concern for many who know about the movie, but the notion that untrained lions were used raises eyebrows. Even more insane is the will to complete the film after one of the aforementioned untrained lions attacked the cast and crew members. Then, the movie managed a worldwide gross of $2 million against its $17 million budget. Assuming the budget excludes treatments after the attacks, the film recouped nothing.

13. Warner Bros. Ditching Home Alone Mid-Production

Warner Bros., the original studio associated with the film during production, was eligible to receive every penny from Home Alone. Still, they refused when director Christopher Columbus demanded $17 million to finish the movie instead of the $14 million they estimated the budget to be. When the Home Alone crew persuaded 20th Century Fox to contribute the required finances, it was a dream come true for the studio. Home Alone made $500 million on a $18 million budget.

14. Matt Damon Turning Down Avatar

When James Cameron approached Damon about playing the lead part in Avatar, the actor was lured in with the promise of 10% of the back end. Damon turned down the offer to be loyal to the Bourne series. Unfortunately, the move cost him $250 million.