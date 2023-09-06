14 Unbelievable, Stupidest Things People Have Done to Seem Cool

To seem cool, we find ourselves doing ridiculous things we never thought for once that we would. From chugging six Mike's Hard Lemonades at a party to wearing hoodies all year round, folks on an online forum share the stupidest things they have done to seem cool. Here are some of them!

1. The Pee Cover

A contributor shares how they poured some drink on their pants so the other people wouldn't think they had peed on themselves. Before peeing on their pant, this contributor had been too cool to say he needed to use the bathroom. Would you do the same if you had been in their shoes?

2. Shotgun Beer

Attractions lead us to do things we ordinarily think we wouldn't do. For this person, it was shotgunning an entire bottle of beer just to impress their crush. Guess what? Their crush didn't care, and they ended up hurting their nose pretty badly. For another person, well, the outcome was quite impressive as their crush felt proud of them and wanted to show them off to their friends.

3. Hoodies All Year Round

So, this person wanted to look “gangsterish,” and guess what they thought would exemplify them as one? Wearing a hoodie all year. This is hilarious because even when the sun burns so hot you could get burnt under it, this contributor held on to the hoodie-makes-me-a-gangster theory, and they thought everyone was cool with that.

4. Sunglasses Indoors and at Night Time

Who can blame anyone for thinking that wearing sunglasses makes them pretty cool? Take this person's story, for instance: They wore sunglasses everywhere, indoors and at night, to seem cool. Hey, there's something mysterious and intriguing about not being able to see a person's eyes.

5. Keeping a Turkey Pet

Who keeps a turkey as a pet? Someone who strives to beat the norm.

“Hey, I have a pet, and she's a cute turkey!” Imagine what the rest of their friends in the group made of that. Guess they lived on a farm.

6. The John Travolta Move

Enter John Travolta, one of Hollywood's leading heartthrobs. I understand why this contributor thought it was cool to point at the beautiful girls they saw outside the bar like they did, arms fully stretched. As they testified, in that moment, they felt like John Travolta. But what wasn't cool was when they bumped into a wall, staring at the ladies.

7. Wearing Glasses

Okay, I also thought that this was a cool thing to do. All the people wearing glasses always appear to be very smart or beautiful. To belong, one person went the far miles by wearing their mother's giant 70s glasses everywhere they went, telling everyone who cared to listen that they were diagnosed with a certain eye defect, and the glasses were a medical prescription. Guess they are lucky not to have actually developed the eye defect.

8. Substance Abuse

A drag or pill won't kill you, but you need to rethink your choices when it's done to make others feel proud of you. Many people in the comments admit to using substances to look “cool” because all the “cool guys” they knew did. But at the end of the day, they realized it was their own health at risk.

9. Designer Clothes and Shoes Syndrome

This is upvoted as one of the most stupid things people do to appear cool. And we think it is true. You know that your bank account is taking a dump, and you believe smiling at those designer clothes and shoes makes you feel included. Well, that's one way to sink your funds (and get into debt).

10. Flying

Perhaps this contributor thought jumping over a big fountain pond in front of many high school folks would make them feel super cool. Now we only hope they were able to recover from what followed next. As they said, this would have been a better memory had they made it across the fountain.

11. Swallowing a Worm

I can only picture the scene: someone speaking softly to this girl in the blocks of their science lab. “Let your living worms become my noodles. Let me show you that I can do anything for you!” Maybe because the girl truly wanted to be impressed, they allowed this person to put her experimental worm in their mouth and swallow it! Love does make you do the craziest things, huh?

12. The Power Ranger Story

One contributor told a particular lie throughout his childhood to seem cool: During the vacations, they claimed they had spent time in India with their parents. South India, precisely. While boarding a train across cities there, power rangers appeared from nowhere and said, “Hey, friend, we've come to show you that we are your friends, and when you're grown, we want you to be a part of us.” What an exciting lie to tell your unsuspecting friends, especially as they were still a child.

13. Singing Despite Being Terrible at It

Everyone loves singing for their partners and waking all those butterflies in their bellies. Not to be left aside or considered “old fashioned,” one person thought it was pretty cool for them to also sing for their partner in the presence of everyone. It's such a romantic thing to do, but not when you're utterly terrible at singing. They add that they do not regret this display of affection but wish they'd done something else they were good at, as this turned to a mockery of his personality.

14. Drinking 6 Mike's Hard Lemonades

A commenter thought drinking six Mike's Hard Lemonades was nothing, as hard as it was. Let's say they succumbed to peer pressure and decided to try it. Well, the rest of the day saw them in the bathroom sink, throwing their intestines into the septic tank while the rest of the party guests went partying.

