14 Worst Wigs in Movie History

In movies, every detail can make or break a scene, no matter how minuscule. And when it comes to hair, the power of a perfectly crafted wig to transform an actor into a character is undeniable. However, not all movie wigs have achieved this seamless disguise. Some have gained quite the opposite, becoming iconic for their sheer ridiculousness. These cinematic hairpieces have left audiences baffled and amused, from misplaced eras to impossible colors.

1. Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) in Castle

The wig Kate wore in season 6 was so obvious and unnatural that it distracted the viewers. It looked like a cheap Halloween costume that did not match her hair color or style. It was like they took a mop, dyed it brown, and slapped it on her head.

2. Corey Hawkins in The Walking Dead

The loc wig they gave him to wear was amongst the worst I've ever seen. Seriously. It didn't look good; the color was off, thick, and I could go on and on. Fans said they thought it would get better over time, but instead, it was a colossal letdown. The wig appears to mimic cornrows he never combed out, but the proper execution wasn't there.

3. The Younger Version of Dexter in Dexter

Okay, this wig was just awful. I don't know what they were thinking when they gave teenage Dexter this sort of Justin Bieber meets the Beatles haircut, but it was terrible. Many fans say it was so ridiculously bad that watching him wear it throughout the season became hilarious. Anything but that shaggy wig would have sufficed.

4. Samuel L. Jackson in Jumper

The hairpiece in Jumper was completely wrong. The white, straight wig was so poorly made and fitted that it looked fake and unnatural. It didn't match his skin tone or facial features, and it made him stand out in a bad way. It was widely criticized by critics and fans alike, and it became one of the most memorable aspects of the movie for the wrong reasons.

5. Tommy Lee Jones in Lincoln

I don't know what to make of that shiny, curly mess of a wig on Tommy Lee Jones in Lincoln. It came across more like a hat that was plopped on top of his head. All the money they spend on movies makes you wonder if that was the best they could come up with. I sincerely hope that wasn't a well-thought-out plan.

6. James Earl Jones in Conan The Barbarian

Whoever is responsible for the wig Mr. Jones wore in the movie must lose their job for this one. The crew went with a long, straight, stiff wig with a short bang. You can't even focus on the acting because the wig choice baffles you the entire time. It was bad and distracting.

7. Taylor Lautner in Twilight

Fans didn't know where to begin when commenting on the long and flowy wig Taylor Lautner wore in the Twilight movies. Sometimes it was smooth and shiny, and he looked like Bella's twin. Other times, it was more unkempt and frizzy, and one user says it looked like he was wearing a dead animal. Ouch.

8. Chris Tucker in The Fifth Element

One gaudy wig wasn't enough. They gave Tucker multiple! The bleached blonde afro unicorn thing that he wore was inexplicably bad. But then they added the black one that looked like small snack cakes all around his head. There really aren't any words for how ridiculous both wigs looked.

9. Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire

I mean, to be honest, I don't think the wig in Mrs. Doubtfire was too bad. It looked like a grandma wig, and that's what Williams was portraying. Did he look silly on the getup altogether? That's a different question, but I actually thought the wig suited the costume for the most part!

10. Nicole Kidman in Lion

Kidman's short, curly, redhead wig in Lion was a complete mess. It didn't fit her face shape, and fans didn't particularly like the color on her either. Overall, it may have worked if it were a bit longer, but it still looked too much like a wig in the end.

11. Morgan Freeman in Ben-Hur

There were mixed reviews about Freeman's wig in this film, but I felt like it was one of the more realistic pieces I had seen. I thought the color and the style fit well, and I could see him with that hairstyle in real life. If I had to give it a rating, it would be a 7/10.

12. Peter Dinklage in The Boss

The smoothness and the shininess of the wig that Dinklage wore was enough to make you criticize it. When you add in that terrible side part and swoop, it puts it over the top for ridiculous hair pieces. It looked like a helmet on his head that wasn't pushed down all the way. No, no, and no!

13. Tina Turner in Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome

I love Tina and her natural hair, but this wig missed all the marks. The color was off because the blonde didn't match her complexion, the cut was uneven, and it resembled roadkill more than anything. The hairline was also dreadful.

14. Shemar Moore in Diary of a Mad Black Woman

When I say the cornrow wig they had this man wearing was horrible, I can't adequately express how much of an eyesore it truly was. You couldn't see any visible parts like you normally can when someone gets their hair braided, plus it was so thick around the hairline! It was an awful choice that didn't fit him at all, and I still hate it to this day when I watch that film.

Source: (Reddit).