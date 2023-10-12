15 Albums Haunted by 1 Unfortunate Song

Some music albums may achieve perfection, while others come very close to it. Certain musicians receive acclaim for creating some of the greatest albums ever, but from time to time, a single track can undermine their entire body of work. This can happen due to experimentation that doesn't quite fit or by introducing an element that drastically alters the album's mood. In an online discussion, fifteen such songs left listeners either hitting “next” or bewildered.

1. The White Album

Because of the wide variety of songs and musical genres on this album by the Beatles, it is regarded as one of the greatest in rock history. Some listeners think the avant-garde experimental track “Revolution 9” detracted from the CD. This piece, which lasts for almost nine minutes and consists of spoken word, tape loops, and sound collage, stands out as a startling change from the album's more conventional rock and pop tunes. According to “Revolution 9” detractors, the song's inclusion breaks up the album's overall coherence and flow, causing discord among listeners.

2. Waiting for the Sun

The Doors released this legendary album in 1968. Though the album has garnered positive reviews overall and is famous for songs like “Hello, I Love You” and “The Unknown Soldier,” some listeners have argued that “My Wild Love” detracts from the album's overall quality. The song stands apart from the rest of the album due to its unusual percussion and vocal delivery, which can be perceived as startling and out of place.

3. Face Dances

This album by The Who was released in 1981 and is frequently said to have suffered since it contains the song “The Quiet One.” It is sometimes cited as the album's weakest tune because, in the opinion of some listeners and reviewers, John Entwistle's singing is less compelling than on other songs. Although the album had its moments, this particular song is frequently identified as one that didn't quite match the album's general aesthetic and helped to create the impression that the album was less successful than the group's prior works.

4. The Unforgettable Fire

“Elvis Presley and America” sounds quite strange compared to the other songs on this album. Initially, the band just slowed down a backing track they had already created and let Bono improvise in the freeverse fashion until they came up with something good. Instead of beginning with a fundamental structure, the entire song is an excellent test to see if U2 can write a song using this approach. It was, however, actually incomplete.

5. Straight Outta Compton

The majority of the songs on this album by the Eazy-E-led N.W.A are bangers, whether it's MC Ren channeling his inner lousy guy in the song “If It Ain't Ruff” or getting the party started in the music of “Express Yourself.” And to tie everything up nicely, there is an outtake that stops the record's overall feel. “Something 2 Dance 2” merely sounds like a hastily put-together dance track to make the album appear entertaining. Given their pedigree, it was a musical surgery gone wrong by Dr. Dre and the rap/hip hop group.

6. Meddle

The bluesy song “Seamus” has a dog howling in the background. Some listeners find it out of place and out of sync with the more sophisticated and atmospheric pieces on the rest of the album, making it the album's “black sheep.” At the time, the band had a dog in the studio and decided to play him a few of their songs to see how he would react to their wild brand of prog rock.

7. Graduation

“Drunk and Hot Girls” sounds like a bottle being dropped on the dance floor on an album that is supposed to be all about partying. To spice up the production, Ye attempted to write a song in waltz time that included a tale about hitting on girls in a bar and trying to take one of them home. We have to wait for the floor to be cleaned after it destroyed the vibes of an album that propelled Kanye West to the top of the rap world.

8. Highway to Hell

Many consider Highway to Hell one of AC/DC's most recognizable and influential albums. It was released in 1979 and contains several legendary rock anthems, including the title track and “Shot Down in Flames.” The album's final song, “Night Prowler,” has drawn criticism from listeners and reviewers for not precisely fitting the album's overall pace and vibe. The slower, bluesier sound of the track is likely more well-known for its connection to a real-life crime than for its artistic merits. An AC/DC hat-wearing psychopath who went by the moniker “the night stalker” was apprehended in the US. And there goes what was left of the album's merit.

9. Rubber Soul

“Run for Your Life” is at odds with the other Beatles tracks on this album. The abrupt tone change in this terrible egg of a track is essentially a reverse evolution chart of love. It is understandable why John Lennon detests the music. Originally intended as a studio warm-up track for the Beatles, it wasn't designed to be included on the album.

10. Be Here Now

The British rock group Oasis released this as their third studio album in 1997. Even though the album received mixed reviews, the song “Magic Pie” played a part in its failure. With its repetitious lyrics and lengthy instrumental passages, it is a protracted, meandering tune that many listeners felt was bloated and indulgent. Frequently viewed as a representation of the band's overindulgent habits at the time, the overall quality was hampered by the song's excessive length and lack of editing.

11. White Pony

This album by Deftones was compromised out of spite. The original release was spot on until the label criticized its lack of a single. With “Pink Maggit” touted as the hit track, the group was told to write a single in the same vein. With so many reservations, they decided to teach the label how easy it is to come up with a hit single with “Back to School.” But it was an easy, brutal hit on the entire album. The mini-maggit track effectively minimized effort as the whole of the group, which, as Moreno admits, was a total compromise.

12. A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

The track “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” detracted from this third studio album by The 1975, released in the UK. The album is renowned for examining issues relating to social media, contemporary technology, and the difficulties of interpersonal connections in the digital era. However, the pop-infused, joyful song departs from the album's deeper, socially concerned themes. It didn't fit the album's broader investigation of online interactions and how technology affects society, which was generally well-coordinated.

13. All That You Can't Leave Behind

The rock group U2 released this highly regarded album in 2000. After experimenting with electronic music in the 1990s, it's often seen as a return to their old sound. However, “Wild Honey” diminished the album's success. The silliness and the fun of the song were not something U2 is noted for, and its inclusion in the track listing was not well thought out.

14. One Hot Minute

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' opening tune on this album wasn't even close to being spicy. The “Warped” opening was surprisingly quiet before unexpectedly launching into a powerful, crunching riff. It concludes with a soft, melodic outro. The vocals are distorted and echoed, contrasting sharply with the rapping on the band's earlier tracks, particularly on their faster songs, when brief lines are stretched to occupy a whole beat.

15. Under the Red Sky

Bob Dylan's 1990 album is frequently criticized for its uneven quality. Even though it includes several well-liked songs, the album is commonly thought to suffer from having the tune “Wiggle Wiggle.” The introductory words of this specific song are viewed as a deviation from Dylan's typically introspective and artistic songwriting. The song is viewed as a strange selection that doesn't mesh well with the album's overall caliber, affecting how well-received it is.

Source: Reddit.