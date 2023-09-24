15 Baby Names That Scream My Parents Think They Are Classy

I live in Spain, where it is illegal to name your child after a hurtful noun, a famous person, or a surname. Subsequently, Taylor Swift would have likely been named Tana Swift in Spain — which doesn't sound right. However, in the Wild West of the Anglosphere and beyond, such restrictions don't exist. People in a recent discussion are sharing the moments where parents wanted their kid's name to denote class but ended up portraying a lack of education.

1. Kry$talenea $0PH1a Shalan'A

No, I didn't just fall asleep on the keyboard; this is an actual name, according to one commenter who met this girl at a supermarket. “I go by Krystal Sophia,” quotes the poster of Kry$talenea's response to the customer's name tag inquiry.

2. Lysteria

The next storyteller shares that the above name was what his coworker named her new baby. There are two glaring errors here: firstly, by spelling it with a ‘y', you're not fooling anyone; secondly, why would you name your child after a bacterium?

3. Nevaeh

Not to be confused with the skincare range, this name comes from a parent's ingenious idea — to spell “Heaven” backward. Why not just name your child Heaven? I have heard much worse; with this name, a child may still survive their teenage years without derision.

4. Ophia

Someone else shared that their sister and brother-in-law liked the name “Sophia” for their baby girl but thought it was too familiar, so they chopped the “S.” Ironically, using the ancient Greek etymology for the suffix “ophis”(meaning snake), the hapless parents had inadvertently named their child “she-snake.”

5. Walton Kids

Who would have thought the American drama series Dallas would find its way to working-class Glaswegian housing projects? A Scotsman reflects on hearing moms screaming out of her high-rise apartment block window at dinnertime for two famous cast members to come upstairs. “John Ross, Sue Ellen, yer tea's oot!” quotes the nostalgic joker.

6. Gooey Smith

When a friend's mom volunteered to help with registrations at the teacher-parent conference at the local school, she asked some parents for their son's name. Upon hearing the word “Gooey,” she got stuck. Only when the parents pointed out the name “Guy” on the sheet did she understand what happened. The parents thought the name was pronounced “gooey.”

7. L — A

Hilariously, some parents think punctuating their child's name with hyphens and dashes will earn them much-deserved admiration. Sadly, for those who haven't heard the name “Ladasha,” it could be a tricky situation.

8. Karma

This sounded like an adorable name for a minute or two, but it didn't take a genius to see where it could go. One commenter refers to the word “karma” being used in a rude put down to anyone asking how something terrible could happen to them. Karma is what, exactly?

9. December Christmas

“My husband's grandfather's name was December Christmas,” writes the subsequent observer, who must have grown up feeling confused. Father Christmas and Jiminy Christmas both nod their heads knowingly. What's next? April Easter? How about November Thanksgiving or October Halloween? That last one is cool — I won't lie.

10. Tinkerbell

A woman standing in her supermarket line asked the clerk her name once, and “Tinkerbell” was the unexpected answer. This would end the conversation abruptly, as I would find it hard to keep a straight face.

11. Chardonnay

Bless your parents' hearts for thinking that naming you after a wine would make them sophisticated. Unfortunately, it just makes them look like they frequent the wrong kind of establishments. What better way to tell the world how much you love cheap white wine?

12. Destiny

A thread contains other hilariously wrong names, including Destiny, which doesn't sound terrible but wins no points for originality or coolness. If you name your child like this, I predict a future of mockery.

13. Calamari

Okay, the next low-thinking couple didn't name their kid this exact word, but they may as well have. “Some friends of mine named their sweet, gorgeous, brilliant daughter Callie Marie,” admits another concerned friend. However, I can't imagine this poster would want to break the news about their friend's seafood-denoting name choice.

14. Persephone

While some might think Persephone is a great name, derived from the famous Greek goddess queen of the Underworld and wife to Hades. However, it only works if people who hear it know their Greek mythology — my guess is that percentage is low, meaning most people will pronounce it Perse-phone, as in telephone.

15. Lexus

We've all heard of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Bentley first names, so why not add Lexus? Most car names are named after a family name, though Lexus' parents may not realize Toyota owns Lexus. Although it could stem from the Greek name “Alexis,” which means “defender of humankind.” Lexus's parents did no such research.

Source: (Quora).