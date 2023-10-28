15 Bands Everyone’s Heard Of – But No One Actually Listens To

We are all aware of bands that everyone seems to love. Artists that attract huge media attention but, beyond a handful of songs, you are unaware of their back catalog.

An online forum recently debated this phenomenon, and here are bands that everyone has heard of but nobody seems to listen to.

1. R.E.M.

As one of those annoying people who liked R.E.M. before they were famous, I take issue with this suggestion. However, these Athens, Georgia natives attracted the most suggestions in the discussion. Beyond “Shiny Happy People” and “Losing My Religion,” very few appear to be familiar with their work.

2. Toto

They’re a band formed in 1977 and are still going, but most only know Toto for one song. One forum member suggests that as well as “Africa,” we should also be aware of “Hold the Line” and “Rosanna,” but there was little support for the argument.

3. Genesis

The thread claims that many will only know Genesis from their later work. Before Phil Collins became lead singer, the band built an extensive catalog with Peter Gabriel. Having grown up with early Genesis fans as friends, I’d recommend that the earlier work remains undiscovered.

4. The B-52’s

As one commenter puts it, everyone knows “Love Shack,” but only 1% of music lovers have heard “Legal Tender.” Replies suggest “Private Idaho” is a well-known tune, and I would add “Rock Lobster.” Beyond that, does anyone know the B-52’s back catalog?

5. The Kinks

The Kinks made it big in the 1960s with killer tracks like “You Really Got Me” and “All Day and All of the Night.” This discussion argues that nobody knows them beyond a handful of songs. Back in their native U.K., The Kinks have a more devout following, but this is a valid addition to the thread.

6. Blue Oyster Cult

Many posters think it unfair that Blue Oyster Cult will be remembered solely for “Don’t Fear the Reaper.” The fact that nothing else gets airtime on the radio is the issue, and I trust the forum when they add these Long Island rockers to the list.

7. Modest Mouse

One commenter puts Modest Mouse forward, suggesting that most listeners will have only heard “Float On.” Back in the U.K., I’m not even aware of that track. Most music fans know Modest Mouse as a band that Johnny Marr once played with.

8. The White Stripes

Sadly, many of these bands are known for just one song. In the case of The White Stripes, that knowledge is reduced to a single riff. We all know the guitar solo on “Seven Nation Army,” but the rest of the track has been forgotten.

9. Warren Zevon

I love “Werewolves of London,” but, like so many others, I’ve never taken the time to discover anything else by Warren Zevon. Having been informed by the discussion that there are many better tracks in the portfolio of this one-hit wonder, I should put that right.

10. Thin Lizzy

As a band that influenced many other artists, we should delve more into Thin Lizzy’s back catalog. One respondent makes excellent recommendations, including “The Rocker” and “Angel of Death.”

11. The Clash

As one of the U.K.’s best imports from the 1970s punk scene, I would dispute The Clash’s inclusion. They get several mentions on the thread, but if anyone wants some recommendations, I have a ton of them. Start with “Police and Thieves,” follow up with “Safe European Home,” and continue with “Train in Vain.”

12. The Velvet Underground

Be honest, do you know anything about the Velvet Underground beyond an iconic album cover? The banana design by Andy Warhol decorates The Velvet Underground and Nico release, and it’s the band’s most enduring image. Perhaps we should take the trouble to listen to some of their music, including “Venus in Furs,” “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” “Sister Ray,” and many more.

13. Joy Division

As a long-time Joy Division fan, I was dismayed to see them included in the discussion, but the poster is correct. Beyond “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” little else about this Manchester band is known. I’d suggest working through their studio albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer. You’ll thank me for it.

14. They Might Be Giants

Since “Birdhouse in Your Soul” broke in the U.K. in the 1990s, I’ve made a mental note to get better acquainted with They Might Be Giants. More than 30 years later, I still haven’t got around to this. As the forum confirms, I’m not alone, and there’s still a mighty back catalog to discover.

15. Grateful Dead

As one individual points out, the Grateful Dead has been an essential part of music culture since the 1960s. Like the poster, I cannot name a single song by this band. One reply points out that Grateful Dead are primarily live artists, but they fit this brief better than any other suggestion.

