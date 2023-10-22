15 Best Cities To Explore on Foot

The best, most authentic way to enjoy a city is to walk through it. Walking gives you the time to take in all its nooks and crannies and immerse yourself in everything the city offers. These are the cities that make for a walk to remember.

1. Tokyo, Japan

Walking tours will help you see Tokyo in a new light. There are plenty of fully guided trails for your enjoyment. Go on the beautiful streets and footpaths and discover the lesser-known parts of the city. Take a traveler's advice when he said, “Every step was a ‘wow’ for me.”

2. Florence, Italy

“Narrow streets full of beautiful buildings and artworks that open into lovely squares,” one traveler said of Florence. There are plenty of beautiful sights and attractions in the city that are calling out to you. Start at the Santa Maria Novella and learn its history; stop at the market and interact with local produce, then head into central Florence and take it all in.

3. Rome, Italy

With about 12 kilometers to explore, the notion that you can walk around Rome in a day is untrue. Mostly because there’s so much goodness to stop and see — on a self-guided walk, visit the churches, which are the main attractions in the city. Go through the narrow lanes and impenetrable coasts, as well as the galleries and fountains.

4. Lisbon, Portugal

Travelers who had been to Lisbon talk of its unending magic. Whether you want to stroll, take a historic walk, or go on a gastronomic tour, you’ll find it all here — just as long as you’re willing to contend with a few steep hills. Start at the Largo De Cameos and go to Bairo Alto and Rossio Square.

5. New York City, USA

“Everything seems so grand and beautiful on foot,” said one traveler. Attractions like the Greenwich Village, the Empire State Building, the New York Public Library, and much more await exploration. There are plenty of places to visit, diners to stop at, and people to meet in the Big Apple.

6. Salzburg, Austria

Referred to as a “walkable city,” Salzburg does require you to put your walking shoes on. As it’s small and compact, it’s easy to navigate. A walk off the beaten path will help you see the incredible beauty that’s in the city. The mountains, churches, and beer culture are all calling for you.

7. Valparaiso, Chile

Even the name makes it sound like paradise! The best thing about Valparaiso is you can enjoy all its wonderment on foot. Every corner of this artistic city holds something unique. You’ll experience breathtaking art, a market known for the best local foods, and more.

8. Copenhagen, Denmark

“I loved wandering here. I wouldn't mind getting lost,” confessed one traveler. Indeed, you’ll lose yourself in everything Copenhagen has to offer. A thrilling walk through the city will treat you to many picturesque canals, cobblestoned streets, and urban houses.

9. Guanajuato, Mexico

Mexico has always been high on my destination bucket list. Hearing members of a popular online forum describe walking through Guanajuato as incredibly special makes me want to visit even more. The city is all about shopping streets, canals, and marvelous churches.

10. Venice, Italy

Venice is a small city that has so much to hold. It’s best to walk with a local guide as they’ll show you all the city’s hidden treasures. Imagine seeing both sides of the Grand Canal and a handful of many other tourist attractions!

11. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Walking around Rio will lead you to Rio Branco Avenue, the Municipal Theatre, Tiradentes Palace, and other attractive sites. One traveler noted, “It can be overpowering at first, but when you get lost in it all, you find so much to enjoy!”

12. Dubrovnik, Croatia

A walking tour is the best introduction to Dubrovnik. It’s perfect for learning the city’s history as you go through the great attractions it’s known for. Amazing views of the old town and a beautiful island will make your experience seem like a walking dream.

13. Barcelona, Spain

My favorite part of Barcelona was the Gothic Quarter in the central part of the city. Boasting architecture that has existed for six centuries, your walk in Barcelona will be more historical than anything else.

14. Vientiane, Laos

History tells us that things move slowly in Vientiane. Careful, your walk may just be as slow, pun intended. Attractions like the Buddha Park, Paxtuai Victory Gate, That Luang, and much more will be available. You’ll enjoy the city's quietness, history, and friendly locals.

15. Edinburgh, Scotland

Whether you're walking along the shores of South Queensferry or visiting Edinburgh Castle, your experience in Edinburgh will be unlike any other. It introduces you to different elements of the city you didn't know existed. It also calls for sufficient time so you can explore everything about it.

