15 Best DC Library Board Games (Become a Hero or a Villain)

Whether you're a hero or a villain, there will always be a DC comic board game for you.

Are you a fan of DC comics and gaming? Anxiously waiting for the release of Wonder Woman 1984? Have you been catching up with Doom Patrol on DC Universe/HBO Max?

Maybe you’re reading your way through some of Hal Jordan’s greatest hits while you wait for the Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 to arrive? Fighting crime in Gotham City on your favorite video game? Me too.

Aside from DC’s collectible card games and video games, did you know that they also have a wide variety of popular tabletop games for game players featuring your favorite heroes and villains?

With the upcoming release of DC’s Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons strategy game, we figured it would be the perfect time to look at the best DC superhero board games.

If you’re a huge DC enthusiast, these games are sure to spice up your interest in board games.

15 Best DC Board Games

4+ | 2 Players | $19.99

This is easy to set up. The matching game is bound to make for a fun game night. You can play with fifteen of your favorite characters, from Superman and Batman to Darkseid and the Joker, as you work to be the first to match five in a row.

It even comes with a handy, self-contained plastic case, making it easy to take with you anywhere!

4+ | 1+ | $14.95

Based on the popular DC Super Hero Girls animated series, this is the perfect game to play with kids. It promotes memory skills, encourages taking turns, and playing together.

The game offers six different games rolled into one: Matching, Crazy 8’s, Go Fish, Four-in-a-Row, Bingo, and Dominoes.

7+ | 2 Players | $43.95

Chess is a forever classic, just like Batman: Forever. In this themed chess game, Batman and Batgirl go up against the Clown Prince of Crime and the Harlequin of Hate.

This is the perfect chessboard to teach your chess-playing sidekick or to indulge in your love for Batman.

10+ | 2-4 Players | $22.99

If you’re a fan of Funkos like I am, then this will probably be your favorite game on this list. The game comes with two playable maps, which allow you to take the battle to Gotham City and Joker Carnival Chaos.

You can choose between the four game-exclusive Funko Pops — The Joker, Harley Quinn, Batgirl, and Batman. You can also buy an expansion pack that adds two new locations like the Arkham Asylum and Catwoman's Penthouse. Catwoman and Robin are, of course, included in the mix too.

12+ | 2+ Players | $22.25

If you’re a fan of the Cartoon Network series Teen Titans Go! then this game is the right pick for you! Become Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, or one of your other favorite Teen Titans and recruit other Titans as you play this competitive game.

It’s 100% compatible with other Cerberus Engine deck-building games, including the Cartoon Network Crossover crisis deck-building game!

12+ | 2-4 Players | $25.99

Darkseid has called for the destruction of the Justice League of America and before you can contact the rest of the team, they attack the Watchtower. It’s a race against time as you travel around the game board, collecting information about the master plan.

The game features several tokens and passes that need to be collected to fill out your scorecard and win. It’s an epic strategy game that proves to be fun for the entire team.

13+ | 3-8 Players | $19.75

Based on the social party game Spyfall, this DC-themed version is an easy-to-learn game that will instantly improve any party.

At the start of each round, players will receive a secret card informing them of the group's location — one of twenty unique DC locations, including Arkham City Asylum, the Daily Planet, the Hall of Justice, and S.T.A.R. Labs — except for one player who receives the Joker card instead.

The Joker doesn't know where he is, but if he can figure out his location before he blows his cover, he wins the round! It’s a little like Clue meets Murder in the Dark.

13+ | 2-6 Players | $58.73

Take on the role of Gotham City’s notorious evil-doers and free the villains as you work to become the leader of Gotham’s underworld.

Based on the classic fantasy tabletop game of Talisman, the anti-heroic aim focuses on building the Health, Strength, and Cunning of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. Play cooperatively or against others before a winner earns the reputation as the leader of the criminal underworld.

This Batman board game will become a favorite tabletop game in no time.

14+ | 1-5 Players | $49.19

This game was the first in a planned sequence of games based on the popular animated series, with designs by Richard Launius and Michael Guigliano.

Play one of the five highly detailed miniatures (Batman, Catwoman, Batgirl, Robin, or Commissioner Gordon) as you battle against supervillains and protect the animated universe of Gotham City.

I will note that if you buy this game, you need to double-check your figurines ASAP, just to make sure they’re not broken, as they seem to be delicate.

14+ | 1-5 Players | $25.57

Based on Batman: The Animated Series, it’s designed by Sen-Foong Jim and Jessey Wright. This game boasts fast-paced push-your-luck gameplay as you work to take down Batman’s rule in Gotham City.

Play as one of Gotham City’s most devious villains as you attempt to be the first to take down Batman — a task that requires a sound strategy and a dash of good luck. Gather your forces, lay your traps, and claim the ultimate bragging rights as the villain who finally defeated Batman!

14+ | 2-4 Players | $52.95

Each player gets the chance to take on the role of one of four fearsome villains (The Joker, The Penguin, Killer Croc, or Two-Face) as they struggle to become Gotham City’s most heinous criminals. As your hold on the city increases, so do your chances of being foiled by Gotham’s great caped crusader himself.

If you’re not familiar with HeroClix, they are collectible miniatures games that are centered on the world of superhero comic books (like Marvel and DC Comics). They are the #1 Selling Collectible Miniatures Game.

15+ | 1-4 Players | $39.99

This deck-building game features competitive and cooperative modes that allow you to compete for bragging rights against your fellow superheroes or work together as a team to defeat the most devious villains before the Threat Meter maxes out.

You can even use them to bribe your rivals for various favors! Play as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman — as you move across the cityscape of the board.

15+ | 2-5 Players | $39.99

You can play Forever Evil as a stand-alone game or mix it with Rebirth or the following Cryptozoic Entertainment deck-building games. This game makes it so fun to be bad and now here’s your chance to be an infamous supervillain.

Like every good villain that came before you, the henchmen you leave behind don't count toward the bottom line. Just be on the lookout for lowly thieves who would steal away your hard-earned loot.

15+ | 2-4 Players | $36.82

While this is another deck-building game, you can easily play it as a player-versus-player battle that would rival Batman vs The Joker.

Most of the cards are suitable for mixing in with previous Cryptozoic base sets. Ally cards are introduced, and it is playable during your teammate’s turn — giving them a little extra boost when it’s most needed. Like any good sidekick would do.

This game is best compatible with other Rival games like Green Lantern vs Sinestro and Batman vs The Joker.

15+ | 2-5 Players | $39.99

In Cryptozoic’s newest deck-building game, Batman has discovered a Dark Multiverse and unleashed evil versions of himself upon our world! The Justice League must band together to defeat Barbatos, The Batman Who Laughs, and their Dark Knights.

Unfortunately, one superhero won’t be enough to overcome these challenges. It’s a fight against time to save Batman and the Multiverse as you work to recruit other superheroes for your team!

Pro-Tip: Instead of ordering these games on Amazon, be sure to check with your local comic book or game shop and see if they've got them in stock! DC has made it even easier to locate nearby comic book shops that are open for business with this handy shop tracker.

A bonus DC board game we would love to add is Batman Gotham City Chronicles. In this game, one villain will face off against a team of heroes in one of the multiple scenarios.

Every hero will have their character and you can control them by spending some energy to perform actions.

We hope this list of 15 BEST DC games will fuel your love for board games and the DC universe even more!