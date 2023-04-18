15 Best Pieces of Advice for Young People From the Older Generations

by
shutterstock 594429773 scaled e1675463463894
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest
People try to make the best life choices they can based on the information they have at the time. Sometimes it works out for the best, and other times not. Fortunately, today's younger generations can rely on the wisdom of those with more life experiences. When asked what advice they would give more youthful people, contributors on an age 40+ chat board offered valuable lessons learned from their lives.

1. Build Retirement Savings Early

African American Family Around a table saving money piggy bank
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Finances are one of the most discussed topics on the thread, with multiple commenters advising you to save as much as possible. At the same time, if you're young and working for a company that matches a percentage of your retirement savings, set aside enough funds to meet the match rate.

2. It's Never Too Late To Change

therapy thinking woman
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
Someone on the forum acknowledges struggling with alcoholism in their twenties and not finding a real job despite having a graduate degree. In their forties, they got sober, returned to school, and landed a promising career. They advise there's always time to turn your life around if you want something better for yourself.

3. Take Chances

Couple taking selfie on honeymoon travel.
Image credit: Shutterstock.
Life is full of uncertainties, so making the safest choices with minimal risk is often easier. There are better ways to live for at least one participant in the chat. They recommend taking some risks, such as talking to the person you have a crush on, changing your hairstyle, relocating to someplace new, accepting that fun job offer, or whatever opportunity comes your way.

4. It's Okay To Fail

Shutterstock 2208132847
Image Credit: voronaman/ Shutterstock
Far too many believe failing at something makes them failures as human beings. Still, nothing could be further from the truth, say several users in the discussion. They instruct young people that it's okay to fail and that they should use it as a learning experience for the future.

5. Spend Wisely

Hand holding money in a wallet
Image Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.
Spending money on a shiny new object that hits the market is too easy. Still, it's crucial to prioritize that spending. Someone on the forum proposes putting “necessities over luxuries,” with another person adding “savings over luxuries.” Both are excellent mantras to follow.

6. Don't Rush Through Life

woman relaxing on the couch
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.
Instead of being in a hurry to do everything, one adviser suggests young people should take life at their own pace and try not to grow up too fast. There's plenty of time for adulting.

7. Develop Interactive Hobbies

shutterstock 594429773 scaled e1675463463894
Photo Credit: Ollyy/Shutterstock.
One member of the over-40 generation insists that as you age, “you reach a point where you've seen enough movies, played enough video games, read enough books. Develop hobbies that aren't predicated on media consumption.” Finding interests that allow you to interact with others is a healthy way to build connections.

8. Drinking

Shot of young men and women enjoying a party. Group of friends having drinks at nightclub.
Photo Credit: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.
Excessive drinking is bad for your health. Drinking in moderation is okay, but if you're drinking too much, seek help to become sober.

9. Never Stop Learning

hand writting letter
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
No matter how much education you may already have, always try to learn something new, “whether it's how to play guitar or fix your toilet. It's easier to maintain things than it is to fix them. This applies to just about everything, from cleaning your house to how long your car lasts,” somebody volunteers. A little extra knowledge never hurt anyone!

10. Read More

shutterstock 612482936 scaled e1675540430654
Credit: Shutterstock.
It's okay to love playing video games, but keeping up your reading skills is essential. Read something daily, whether a book, magazine, newspaper, or blog post.

11. Get Off Your Cell Phones

Bad news on screen. Confused frustrated young latin lady cover face with palm turn away from cell seeing important call missed. Desperate millennial woman get message on phone about dismissal from job
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.
When talking with others in person, show interest in what they say by putting your cell phones away. Also, “Get off your phone and go out and live your life,” voices a responder to the chat.

12. Don't Be Afraid To Live

Solo Female Traveler - Happy woman backpacker traveler take a selfie photo on amazing ocean coast
Image Credit: Soloviova Liudmyla and Shutterstock
“Most people are too afraid to live their life, let alone star in it. Don't be that person. Make some discoveries, find your adventure. The Internet existed before you found it. It will still be there when you leave it behind,” a contributor shares.

13. Be Ready for College

College students using laptop while doing homework at park
Photo Credit: vectorfusionart/Shutterstock.

An individual in the discussion warns against going to college just for the sake of being there. Instead, try to find out what interests you first, and then pursue a college degree if that's what you want.

14. Limit Social Media

laughing at phone
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
The more time you spend on social media, the more warped your perceptions of the world around you become. Spend less time on those sites for a more realistic view of life.

15. Be Kind

eating artichokes
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Finally, be kind to others, but remember to be kind to yourself.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Microsoft Releases Loop, the Office of the Future?