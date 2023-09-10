15 Bleak Movies Guaranteed to Ruin Your Day

If you are like me, you don't like unrealistic, sugar-coated endings. There is nothing wrong with happy films, but even these can have a bittersweet ending. In a recent online post, film lovers share their picks for truly depressing, bleak movies that somehow make us feel more human.

1. The Road (2004)

I have read the book and seen the film, and the movie depicts the book's dystopian imagery, tension, and pain. The Road is basically the definition of bleak.

2. Come and See (1985)

If you're a sensitive person, you definitely should not watch the almost real butchery in the Soviet movie about a small village razed by forces in World War Two. If you are feeling down, be sure not to come and see Come and See.

3. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

One movie fan noted they made it about 15 minutes through the movie before turning it off. This Japanese animated film details the brutal realities of survival after the bombing of Kobe during the war.

4. The Hunt (2012)

I have yet to see this movie, though the premise has my head turned. A group of elites kidnaps blue-collar “deplorable” Americans to hunt them for sport. As allegorical movies go, I am not sure any other films hit our current reality on the head better than this.

5. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Leaving Las Vegas is a beautifully graphic depiction of death by alcohol. Starring a career-best Elizabeth Shue and Nicolas Cage, the brutality of alcoholism will have you pouring your liquor away — or at least putting your cold one down.

6. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Although this movie sees the excellent Philip Seymour Hoffman in one of his best roles, the movie about a playwright whose grasp on stability is fading is as depressing as it is intelligent.

7. Threads (1984)

While Threads looks dated now, this British/Australian production about a fictionalized nuclear holocaust in Sheffield, England, was highly effective at the time. The TV movie was broadcast at the height of the Cold War — great timing, as ever.

8. Kids (1995)

Thanks to commenters who brought up Kids, I now have to remember the trauma I suffered watching this film about New York teenage degenerates. It's tough, gritty, and downright upsetting.

9. Midnight Express (1978)

Alan Parker's movie adaptation of the famous book about Turkish prisons is infamous for its despairing human rights depictions. I would like to think prisons in Turkey are better now, though I am hesitant to find out.

10. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

While this movie was upsetting, I loved it. It definitely creates a palpable feeling of unease while watching it, but it was really well done. It is a truly great black comedy, though it sits on the darker edge of that genre — new parents should never watch it.

11. The House of Sand and Fog (2003)

The book and movie stand equally for me, showing what horrors can occur with an innocent catalyst. In this case, the catalyst is a vulnerable, addicted woman losing her home to the state, whereby an Iranian ex-military general fleeing his home nation buys her house in an auction. The tragedy that unfolds leaves the viewer feeling numb.

12. Tyrannosaur (2011)

Tyrannosaur follows a lonely, violent man whose life is falling apart, though he believes he may have found redemption in a Christian thrift store worker.

13. Dead Man's Shoes (2004)

In another British psychological drama, a war veteran returns to his hometown in rural Yorkshire to confront his demons. In a plot twist, his mentally challenged brother follows him on his violent odyssey, seeking out a group of local thugs who tormented his brother while he was on active duty. The gritty landscape and realistic performances enhance the deep sadness in Shane Meadows' excellent tragedy.

14. Irreversible (2002)

This movie messes with one's head. Firstly, you must contend with the shockingly grim content involving violent physical female abuse. Furthermore, the film is shot in reverse, so the end is the beginning, and vice versa. Anyone who survives the duration of Irreversible may wish they could reverse what they just watched — it is mesmerizingly harsh, yet incredible.

15. In The Bedroom (2001)

This film jumped on the Oscar train that year after some wonderful performances from Tom Wilkinson and Sissy Spacek. However, the exposition will leave any parent clenching their fists. Although the film isn't visually shocking, seeing parents deal with losing their son and then avenging his murderer weighs on the mind for some time.

