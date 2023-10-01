15 Celebrities That Should Be Canceled, but The Media Still Loves

Plenty of online discourse recently has been regarding celebrities who have or should be “canceled.” Unfortunately, not everyone can agree on what behavior is worth canceling, or if anyone should be canceled in the first place.

Pop culture lovers discussed this topic and listed several celebrities they think are on the verge of being canceled despite the amount of love or respect they seem to receive from the mainstream media. What are your thoughts?

1. John Mayer

Most of the reasons people want to cancel John Mayer are things I cannot repeat here, but they’re not pretty. He has allegedly said some vile and sexist things about other celebrities and women he has been involved with, such as Jessica Simpson. He has also reportedly made several racist comments. One person said they’re glad they never liked his “lame Grey’s Anatomy soundtrack reject music.”

2. Wilmer Valderrama

His name was mentioned many times for his behavior, but many said he hasn’t been fully canceled because he isn’t as relevant as he once was. I guess there's a fine line, and people need to care about your existence to cancel you, but not too much.

3. Jared Leto

The alleged offenses against Jared Leto are stacked high. Although he hasn’t been as active in the past few years as he once was, these offenses haven’t affected his ability to get work as much as they should. One person pointed out that serious accusations were made against him nearly 20 years ago, which never seemed to really take hold, and they believe his time is coming soon.

4. Chris Brown

One person mentioned that while people online seem to agree that Chris Brown’s behavior is unacceptable, the media continues to give him a pass. Others wondered how he managed to have such a strong hold on him despite the abusive behavior he’s been called out for. I have always wondered about this, as he was accused of assault yet kept his career intact.

5. James Franco

There have been numerous accusations against James Franco for using his “power” to inappropriately engage with younger women. Despite being called out by multiple women for this behavior, including underage girls, and allegedly settling a sexual exploitation lawsuit, the media has not canceled him.

6. Tom Cruise

Although many argue that Tom Cruise was “canceled” or dropped at one point, it clearly didn’t last because he’s still making blockbuster films. Apparently, once he proved to advertisers and movie studios that he could still bring people to the theaters and make good movies, they were back in and no longer wanted to drop him.

7. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has always taken advantage of being Hollywood’s poster child, especially with how he treated and discarded the women in his life. But there’s more to the story than how he treats women. Apparently, I don’t read enough pop culture forums because many of the Brad Pitt allegations were news to me.

According to one user who posted screenshots allegedly from Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s social media, he’s been accused of physically harming his children—even going as far as to say that his children are in fear when he’s around.

8. Michael Fassbender

Despite allegedly abusing his partner so badly that she was hospitalized, Michael Fassbender continues to get work and win awards. This was news to many people on the forum, so perhaps he kept those allegations quiet long enough for his career to take off.

9. Emma Roberts

There’s been a lot of discourse about Emma Roberts lately, including her behavior towards people of color and the way she’s treated cast members on projects she’s worked on. She’s also been accused of assaulting and abusing Evan Peters. One person said that nepotism is a powerful drug, and another claimed that she’s only getting work because of Ryan Murphy.

10. Nicki Minaj

People can never agree on whether Nicki’s behavior is “cancellable.” Supporting her husband’s behavior and beliefs has caused a lot of fans to lose respect for her. One commenter claimed they believe Nicki’s time to be canceled is coming soon.

11. Tyra Banks

People are still angry with how Tyra treated models on ANTM, calling it “traumatizing.” Many took issue with how she presented herself, all while taking down the self-esteem of other women.

12. Chris Pratt

Many people argue that the reasons some want to cancel Chris Pratt are not worthy of canceling someone, which is probably part of why he’s become one of the biggest stars lately. Still, folks believe that his offenses have been problematic, and he should take some accountability.

13. Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick is also one of those celebrities who may not have been fully canceled due to his relevance. It’s not the Gossip Girl days anymore, where he seemed untouchable. However, allegations were made against him that he had assaulted several women in 2018, and it doesn’t seem any repercussions came as a result.

14. Drake

Despite many alleged incidents of Drake being inappropriately involved with young girls—some underage—he continues to have quite the career. If those allegations and his “friendship” with Millie Bobbie Brown (while she was underage) weren’t enough to entirely cancel him, I’m not sure what will be.

15. Mark Wahlberg

Although many of the comments about Mark Wahlberg were witty, the remarks he’s allegedly made aren’t. One person said he hasn’t been canceled because he’s like “Teflon.” Another joked that you could switch him out with John Cena without anyone knowing. However, someone said, “Everyone knows his history. If you’re waiting for him to be canceled, you’ll be waiting quite a while.”

Source: (Reddit).