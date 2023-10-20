15 Celebrities We Never Want To Get Stuck in an Elevator With

Being stuck in an elevator with a celebrity could be pretty cool. You could break the glass ceiling of class distinctions and ask them all the questions that come to your mind—you're stuck with nothing else to do, so what do you have to lose? However, the odds of a good time could take a nosedive if you get stuck with any of these 15 stars.

1. Shaquille O'Neal

It's not that Shaq would be uninteresting, ill-tempered, or undesirable in any other way. It's simply a space issue. When you sit down to stretch out, you don't want to contend for legroom with Shaq.

2. OJ Simpson

Did he do it? We can't say for sure. Would we feel extremely uncomfortable making small talk with the man who wrote “If I Did It” in a locked elevator? You bet.

3. Larry David

We love watching Larry David in 30-minute increments. However, the complaining would get old fast if we were confined in an elevator with LD for several hours. That scenario would be prettay, prettayyy, prettay bad.

4. Bert Kreischer

Far from an A-list celebrity, “comedian” Bert Kreischer is at the top of the list regarding most insufferable public figures. His habitual shirt removal is a problem. His incessant self-aggrandizement is just as problematic. His pig-like squeal of a laugh, which he tends to unfurl in response to his own stories, is strike three.

If you don't know Bert Kreischer, track down a picture of him and—whatever you do—steer clear of any elevator he tromps into.

5. Tom Cruise

If you've read anything about Cruise's role in Scientology or observed the actor throughout his career, you know he's pretty far out there. Unless you want to hear Tom Cruise talk about Tom Cruise for the duration of the standstill, avoid getting locked in an elevator with Tom Cruise.

6. Gary Busey

If you weren't clinically insane before entering a multi-hour elevator session with Gary Busey, you sure would be by the time you get out. Gary's incoherent ramblings might motivate you to pry the elevator doors open with your bare hands by hour three.

7. Dr. Phil

We're not ready to face our insecurities, emotional hang-ups, and psychological shortcomings. It's probably not a wise idea, then, to get stuck in an elevator with America's most famous shrink.

8. James Corden

James Corden has received his fair share of hate ever since he was revealed as one of those pompous, demeaning celebrities who believe fame is a substitute for basic decency. Most assume that James would handle a stuck elevator as calmly as a toddler told for the first time that they can't have the Hot Wheel they've been eyeing.

Elevator Karaoke, anyone? Hard pass, Jimmy.

9. Rosie O'Donnell

When thinking about the celebrities we wouldn't mind being stuck in tight quarters with, words like “unassuming,” “soft-spoken,” and “agreeable” come to mind. In other words, not Rosie O'Donnell.

10. Britney Spears

We're not making light of possible mental health issues. It's simply a fact that Britney Spears was on camera dancing with cutlery and has displayed a pattern of unpredictability over the past several years.

It's nothing personal, but of all the celebrities to be stuck in an elevator with, we'll pass on the one who dances rhythmically with sharp items.

11. Amber Heard

Knowing how Amber handles conflict resolution, we'd avoid the risk of an argument at all costs. In fact, if we see Amber Heard waiting for the elevator, we will opt for the stairs.

12. DJ Khaled

You can bet your bottom dollar that DJ Khaled will provide zero interesting insights during your five-hour wait in the elevator. Expect a whole lot of “we the best!” and generally incoherent ramblings spoken in the third person.

13. Carrot Top

If Carrot Top sticks to everyday conversation, we're confident we could make it through a few hours without issue. But if Carrot Top insists on doing his comedy routine, things could go South quickly.

14. Mike Tyson

Mike has become one of his era's most beloved former athletes, showing a penchant for vulnerability and a profound perspective on human nature. He even put on a one-person play documenting the knockouts and knockdowns that have defined his life.

That one percent chance we get on Mike's bad side is not worth the risk. Is anything more terrifying than being locked in an elevator with a peeved-off Mike Tyson? Methinks not.

15. Lizzo

Allegations that Lizzo coerced her backup dancers into doing unspeakable acts involving bananas are enough to give us pause. We'd like to eat the banana if we're stuck in the elevator for a couple of hours, but Lizzo seems like the type who's used to getting her way—or else.

