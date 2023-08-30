15 Childhood Meals and Foods We’re Refusing To Bring Into Adulthood

When we were kids, we had to suffer our parents’ culinary preferences whether we liked them or not. Many of those dishes have since been left in childhood, as a popular online forum recently uncovered.

Here are the meals that we’ve refused to take into adulthood.

1. Liver and Onions

Liver gets lousy press in almost every food discussion thread. Here, one member mentions it as part of their childhood, recalling that they and their siblings would cover it in ketchup, plug our noses and dive into a gagging session. Unsurprisingly, they still hate liver.

2. Broccoli

One poster argued that the issues lay with their parents’ cooking. For example, now that they have entered adulthood, they’ve discovered that broccoli is delicious when it’s not boiled to death and drowned in watery, grainy cheese sauce.

3. Mashed Potatoes

As one commenter discovered, you can have too much of a good thing. As a child, they didn’t hate mashed potato, but a diet of mash with fish fingers, mash with sausages, mash with turkey drumsticks, and mash with anything means it’s been left behind.

4. Kale

In one case, the trauma from a childhood dish was taken forward into adult life. One person described kale as awful, and the only place it belongs is in a trash can. Another replied dramatically, stating that kale is grounds for divorce.

5. Pea Soup

One respondent told the tale of how they’d cried when faced with a bowl of pea soup. Having been forced to eat it, they threw up over their mom’s blanket and were never served it again.

6. Fish Sticks

Fish sticks are mentioned several times, but one forum poster is holding onto a grudge. After years of suffering, fish sticks have never darkened their freezer.

7. London Broil

The award for best description goes to the person who voted for this dish. As they relived their childhood, they likened London Broil to chewing on a wet 2×4.

8. Canned Chicken

Our sense of smell can instantly take us back to childhood, but it wasn’t a welcome return for some posters. Forum members united in their hatred for canned chicken, with one describing it as smelling of wet cat food.

9. Tongue

In our parents’ time, there was more use of offal as a cheap food and less of the animal went to waste. Unfortunately, the experience scarred many of us, with tongue being the least appealing offal meat. One individual admitted that they stopped eating it when they found out it really was a tongue.

10. Tuna Casserole

This appears to be a mom’s favorite among forum commenters. It’s a dish that appears less frequently today, and maybe that’s a good thing. One said that the thought still turns their stomach, while the dish elicited several of those green emojis.

11. Green Peppers

Peppers, as a whole, are fine, but our forum would prefer them to turn yellow or red. As one person pointed out, this is why green is half the price of the others.

12. Spam

A meat using a combination of chopped pork and ham, spam is a no-no on this forum thread. One commenter mentions that the gel oozing out is just nasty, while another can’t believe that spam is now five bucks a can.

13. Boiled Hot Dogs

With some meals, the method of cooking is essential. Replies to this thread mention boiled hot dogs, but most comments come with a caveat. As one member sums up, we'll eat one if grilled but not boiled.

14. Coleslaw

Some foodstuffs get a bad review due to smell or taste, but coleslaw seems to combine both. As one person puts it, the ingredients are fine on their own but horrible together. Personally, I liken the smell to an open drain, and I’m surprised nobody agreed with me.

15. Bread and Dripping

As a child of parents who grew up during post-war rationing, I’d like to sign off with this suggestion. This Sunday afternoon treat consisted of white bread slathered in cold, congealed meat fat. Bread and dripping is as awful as it sounds, and I’m retching as I write this.

Source: (Reddit).