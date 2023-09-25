15 Directors Who Hated the Way Their Movies Turned Out

Not every director's vision successfully transfers from writing to screen in the uncertain realm of cinema. Directors can find themselves unhappy with the outcome despite their best efforts, leaving them with a sour taste of disappointment. Internet users talk about 15 such directors.

1. Oliver Stone

The studio's involvement and the requirement to produce Alexander as a more commercial and streamlined version were the leading causes of Stone's displeasure. The theatrical release of Alexander required a shorter runtime than the film's initial version, necessitating considerable cuts and alterations. Stone felt that his artistic vision had been compromised.

2. Ang Lee

With Hulk, director Ang Lee took a novel approach to the superhero genre by incorporating aspects of psychological drama and delving into Bruce Banner's inner struggle. However, both critics and viewers had conflicting opinions about the movie. For a superhero movie, many thought the pacing and plot to be unusual, and some were let down by the CGI Hulk portrayal, thereby becoming a divisive entry in the genre.

3. Rob Reiner

A director who was vocal about their strong discontent with the way their film turned out, Reiner officially disowned North when it was released and has since criticized it in several interviews. It's a comedy movie about a little boy who leaves his parents because he is unhappy with them and sets out to find new ones. Both critics and viewers gave the film negative reviews, with many criticizing its humor and execution.

4. John Schlesinger

Schlesinger encountered difficulties while filming The Believers due to creative disagreements with the studio and problems with the final edit. The tone and content of the movie were the subject of heated arguments between him and the studio, and he thought that the finished result didn't reflect his original intentions. Even while it attracted considerable notice after its debut, Schlesinger couldn't turn it into the critical or financial success he had hoped for.

5. Josh Trank

Trank had an idea for a darker, more character-driven version of the Fantastic Four superhero team. Still, the studio's expectations contrasted with his. Trank vented his annoyance and disconnection with the outcome on social media. He hinted that the studio's intervention hurt the project in a tweet about how his version of the movie would have been superior.

6. M. Night Shyamalan

The responsibility of turning the well-liked animated TV show Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action movie, The Last Airbender, fell to Shyamalan. He has openly admitted that the film had problems and that people didn't like it. He even expressed regret to the show's viewers for not living up to their expectations. He has talked in interviews about his difficulties during production and how the movie didn't come out as he had envisioned it.

7. Steven Spielberg

The movie 1941, starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd among its star-studded cast, was meant to be a comedy set during World War II. However, after the movie's premiere, Spielberg publicly acknowledged its shortcomings and even repudiated the more extended cut that was made available on home video. With the successes of Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind just a few years prior, this was a career low. Despite Spielberg's dissatisfaction, it has developed a cult following over time, with some viewers enjoying its outrageous, comic tone.

8. Tim Burton

Planet of the Apes was a departure from Tim Burton's typical work. However, he is renowned for his distinctive and innovative approach. During filming, he encountered difficulties such as screenplay modifications and studio meddling, which he thought prevented the film from capturing his creative vision. Burton has been candid in interviews about his displeasure with several of the film's elements, such as the intricate makeup and costume designs he found challenging.

9. David Fincher

Fincher's critical dissatisfaction with Alien 3 revolves around studio interference, scheduling, revisions, creative control, and post-production. Due to these issues, Fincher publicly stated his displeasure with the movie after its release and removed himself from the project. But the film has developed an enthusiastic following over time and Fincher now has a more optimistic viewpoint.

10. Richard Donner

Donner had initially helmed both Superman: The Movie and Superman II. Still, due to artistic disagreements and hostilities with the producers, he was replaced by director Richard Lester to complete the second installment. The final product significantly changed from Donner's original idea for the movie. While Lester added a lighter and more comic approach, he wanted to preserve a more severe and coherent tone. The aesthetic and style of the film changed noticeably between Donner's footage and Lester's additions as a result.

11. Paul Verhoeven

Showgirls was created as a provocative and humorous examination of the entertainment industry and centers on the world of Las Vegas strippers and showgirls. It received harsh criticism, however, for its explicit material and extravagant performances. Even the Razzie Awards, which honor the worst in film, put it up for nomination. Verhoeven has acknowledged the film's flaws and poor reviews.

12. Zack Snyder

Due to a family tragedy in 2017, during the filming of Justice League, Zack Snyder was forced to leave the project, and Joss Whedon was hired to finish the movie. Some fans expressed dismay after its theatrical release, which received mixed reviews. After that, there was a lot of interest in Snyder's original version of the movie, which was made available on HBO Max due to a fan campaign. Snyder's involvement in completing and releasing his director's cut was a testament to his dissatisfaction with how the 2017 version turned out.

13. Richard Kelly

Significant post-production problems plagued Southland Tales, which also received a divisive reception upon release. Richard Kelly has since voiced dissatisfaction with the movie's outcome due to these outside demands and difficulties. He has said that the extended, original version of the film aligned with his vision. Still, it was mostly out of reach for larger audiences.

14. Kevin Smith

Cop Out, a movie starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan, was the first project Smith agreed to take on as a departure from his regular indie, low-budget movies. But while filming, he had disagreements with Bruce Willis, whom he characterized as challenging to deal with, and he thought the studio had too much influence over the creative process. These issues resulted in a tense working environment and a less-than-ideal outcome. Smith vigorously attacked the movie in interviews and podcasts after it was released, even going so far as to label it the worst career experience. He disapproved of accepting a significant studio assignment and not having more artistic freedom.

15. Francis Ford Coppola

After The Godfather Part III was released, Coppola stated his displeasure with it. Coppola believed that the movie fell short of the lofty expectations set by the first two films in the series despite receiving largely favorable reviews and several Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. A tight timetable and limited resources were just two of the difficulties Coppola had to deal with while making the movie. His original pick for the part of Vincent Corleone, his nephew Nicolas Cage, had to back out due to scheduling concerns, giving rise to casting issues. The pressure to make a movie rivaling the iconic stature of the first two installments was also enormous.

