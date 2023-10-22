15 Early 2000s Shows & Movies That Would Spark Controversy Now

Many shows came out decades ago that didn’t make people blink an eye. Try to make those shows now, and actors will get “canceled” left and right. Whether they’re full of offensive jokes and dialogue or the content has references that many would find unacceptable, can you think of shows that would fail to make it past the writers' room? These 15 shows from the early 2000s were called out in a pop culture chat where people discussed series that would not be acceptable today.

1. The Hot Chick

The person who started this thread brought up The Hot Chick, which they watched recently. It made them realize that teen movies around this time were almost always full of themes that would not be accepted today, especially fatphobia and homophobia. They said that this movie is a perfect example when you consider that Rob Schneider spends most of it “trying not to be gay” and making offensive, fat-shaming jokes.

2. Shallow Hal

I always found Shallow Hal an offensive film, even though they tried to “prove a point” about how men view women. One movie fan added some insight, stating that the problematic behaviors made by characters in films like this one were intentional to “indicate villainy.” For example, things would go wrong when Hal listened to Jason Alexander’s character, showing his way of thinking was the problem.

3. Never Been Kissed

Although the argument was for movies that couldn’t be made now, many people seemed to feel that Never Been Kissed was offensive when it came out, too. One movie fan said the central romance “went from sweet (when I was a teen) to whoa, that’s creepy, Mr. Teacher.”

4. Eurotrip

People still love the music from the film, but there was a lot of criticism about the raunchy content. One person said, “I’d put money on most of these films not being made today.” Another person said they don’t think Eurotrip crossed a line, even though some scenes make fun of disabled people and involve assault.

5. American Pie

I understand that the point of the American Pie films was to be edgy and full of provocative subject matter. However, there are a lot of questionable scenes that people critiqued. The scenes where characters are in unconsenting situations are portrayed as funny, which is very problematic.

6. There's Something About Mary

I was way too young to understand the subject matter the first time I saw this movie. I recently watched it and agree with many people’s opinions that the plotlines and jokes wouldn’t fly today.

7. 40 Days and 40 Nights

It’s been years since I watched this movie, but I remember it being questionable even when it came out, which was during an era of raunchy movies. Several people pointed out that the assault was utterly unnecessary and downplayed unacceptably.

8. Drop Dead Gorgeous

Someone said they watched this film recently for the first time and realized that it could never be made the same way today. They added that the side plot was dedicated to a “very harmful depiction of neurodivergence, and the character’s traits are used for humor in a very degrading and off-putting way.” Another viewer said the extreme eating disorder played for laughs was offensive.

9. Tropic Thunder

While everyone agrees that Tropic Thunder is a hilarious movie that’s clever and impressive, most also say that the film had themes that were “a bit too much” and offensive. One person noted that they didn’t remember any outrage at the time about blackface in the movie, but that would certainly not fly now.

10. White Chicks

White Chicks was the top-named movie that couldn’t and wouldn’t be made now due to how offensive the content was. Although it’s a film I still enjoy for nostalgia, I must agree that it is highly problematic and could not be re-made now.

11. The Office

The Office is a show that is beloved by many — me included. However, it would be a lie to say that there aren’t a lot of offensive jokes and cringy scenes. Steve Carell himself has stated that the climate is different, and this show likely wouldn’t work in the modern day. If that doesn’t tell you something, I’m not sure what will.

12. Sex and the City

It’s not the first time I’ve seen or written about people’s opinions of how SATC has aged. With the re-make currently streaming on MAX, people had a lot to say about the original series. One fan said that it was their first time watching it, and they were surprised at the amount of racism and homophobia and how insufferable Carrie’s character was.

13. House M.D.

Medical dramas are always complicated to critique accurately, especially for people who haven’t worked in the healthcare industry. Most of the commentary was about how doctors talk about their patients, which is not entirely inaccurate. People said the show is like watching a “horror movie about the glorification of never-ending medical malpractice.”

14. Ugly Betty

One person said that after re-watching the show, they were shocked at how many racist, homophobic, and fat-shaming jokes were made. I recently re-watched Ugly Betty myself and found this to be an accurate assessment of some of the commentary and jokes in the show.

15. Scrubs

Many commenters mentioned loving Scrubs, especially as it showed what life was like for doctors right out of med school. However, a few noted that the humor was too offensive to be edgy and the show could not be made today.

