15 Essential Kanan Episodes in Star Wars: Rebels

Kanan Jarrus is one of the main characters of the animated series Star Wars Rebels. As a Jedi who survived Order 66, Kanan is one of the leaders of the crew of the Ghost. W

ith several characters from the series crossing over into live-action in Ahsoka, Kanan’s legacy will most certainly come into play at some point. Here are the 15 essential episodes for Kanan Jarrus. There will also be significant spoilers for Star Wars Rebels for this list.

1. Spark of Rebellion

The series’ first episode, “Spark of Rebellion” introduces the entire Ghost crew. It also reveals that Kanan is a Jedi as he pulls out his lightsaber to fight the Empire. The moment is excellent, showing there are still Jedi in the galaxy, but it endangers our heroes, setting up the arrival of the Jedi hunting Inquisitors later in the season.

Kanan meets Ezra, a Force-Sensitive teenager who becomes the Jedi’s padawan. Another essential thing to note is that the first episode introduces the idea that Kanan and the pilot leader of the Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla, are romantically involved.

2. Rise of the Old Masters

The first few episodes of season one are adventure-of-the-week style romps, which change with “Rise of the Old Masters.” As Kanan struggles with his confidence in training Ezra, their bond is immediately tested by the arrival of the Grand Inquisitor.

The Dark Sided Force-user is a potent threat to the crew, setting the stage for the next few seasons.

3. Gathering Forces

While “Gathering Forces” is more of an Ezra-centric episode, there are a few solid moments for Kanan’s character. It’s another showdown with the Grand Inquisitor, and with each meeting, Kanan gains more confidence in his skills.

This episode is also the first time Ezra touches the Dark Side, and Kanan’s teaching skills are tested as he must guide Ezra through a valuable but difficult lesson.

4. Path of the Jedi

The Ghost crew’s home base planet of Lothal has a hidden Jedi Temple on it, and it becomes one of the essential locations of the series. “Path of the Jedi” is the first trip to the temple as Ezra searches for his kyber crystal to build his lightsaber.

It’s an important trip for the master and padawan, as Kanan also has his own trials to conquer.

5. Rebel Resolve/Fire Across the Galaxy

The season one finale is a notable shift for Kanan. After the Empire captures him, it leads to a final battle between him and the Grand Inquisitor.

Each of their meetings made him confident and skilled, and it’s a moment where Kanan’s victory is well earned.

6. The Lost Commanders/Relics of the Old Republic

These two episodes dive into Kanan’s trauma surrounding Order 66, the Jedi purge. As it was the Republic clone troopers who killed his Jedi master (a scene that can be watched in the first episode of The Bad Batch where he makes a cameo), Kanan is both angry and wary when the Ghost crew meets new allies who are clones.

These two episodes brought back The Clone Wars fan-favorite Captain Rex while forcing Kanan to confront the tragic parts of his past.

7. Stealth Strike

“Stealth Strike” is a good continuation of the season two opener. When the Empire captures Ezra, Kanan must team up with Rex to save his padawan.

The episode pushes Kanan to heal over the loss of the Jedi by bonding with the clone. It’s a fun adventure with some of the best comedic moments of the series while still being heartfelt as the two men come together.

8. Shroud of Darkness

On the second trip to the Lothal Temple, Kanan and Ezra are joined by ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano. The trio each seeks out their answers for different problems.

In Kanan’s visions, he met with a version of the Grand Inquisitor, once a Jedi Temple Guard, who officially granted Kanan the title of Jedi Knight.

9. Twilight of the Apprentice

The season two finale is the series' midpoint and, by far, the lowest point for the heroes. Many major players are impacted in an exhilarating series of battles, with Darth Maul introduced and Ahsoka removed from the narrative.

Tragically, Maul blinds Kanan, an injury that sets up the Jedi's early storylines in season three.

10. Steps Into Shadows

In the aftermath of the season two finale, Kanan and Ezra stumble in different ways. Ezra is tapping into the Dark Side and isolating himself without his master at his side. Kanan is struggling with his injury and adjusting to being blind.

When the mysterious Force creature, Bendu, arrives, Kanan must learn a new way to perceive the world around him to save his padawan.

11. Zero Hour

The season three finale is an episode where every character plays an important role. With Grand Admiral Thrawn attacking the Rebel base and the heroes trying to flee, Kanan calls upon a unique ally to aid them: The Bendu.

But despite being friendly up to this point, the Bendu represents the in-between of the Force, siding with neither the Light nor Dark Side. It leads to a harrowing twist at the end of the battle.

12. The Occupation

“The Occupation” is on this list for one reason only, and that’s for a Kanan and Hera scene. While they’ve always felt for each other, their romance took a backseat while fighting the Empire.

Season four pushes their relationship to the forefront, and this episode has a peaceful moment with the couple as they share quiet confessions.

13. Flight of the Defender/Kindred

These two back-to-back episodes introduce the mysterious Loth Wolves to Star Wars Rebels, creatures that have a specific tie to Kanan. They are seeking him out using his birth name, “Dume,” something that only he knows.

Also, “Kindred” has an extra layer for Kanan’s story as he and Hera finally share an on-screen kiss, an action four seasons in the making.

14. Jedi Night

As season four finally gave us some romantic developments for Kanan and Hera, the show takes it away just as quickly. When the Empire captures Hera, the Ghost crew undertakes a daring rescue to save her. Their found family falls under siege, and Kanan sacrifices his life to save the people he loves.

Hera and Ezra watch him perish, changing the narrative for the rest of the series. Kanan’s demise is by far one of the most powerful moments of the show. It’s beautiful and heartbreaking, especially with the follow-up episode “Dume,” when the crew is mourning.

15. Family Reunion and Farewell

While Kanan is not physically in the finale, his legacy remains with his found family.

In the epilogue, it’s revealed that Hera has a son, and Kanan is the father of Jacen Syndulla, who is also hinted to be Force-sensitive. It’s a bittersweet reveal that while Kanan might be gone, his memory lives on in his son.

