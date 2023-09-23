Pure Evil: The 15 Most Twisted TV Characters of All Time

Step into the dark and twisted world of television's most malevolent figures. From cunning manipulators to sadistic villains, these shady personas have left an unforgettable mark on our TV screens. Take a look at some of the most evil television characters, which a group of forum members voted as some of the worst they've ever seen!

1. Gus Fring (Breaking Bad)

The significance of this criminal mastermind in Breaking Bad's central seasons cannot be overstated. He played a vital role in elevating the show's cult status to mainstream acclaim. A ruthless drug lord masquerading as a legitimate businessman, his immaculate appearance and composed voice complemented his carefully crafted meth empire. His seemingly unbeatable nature made Walter White's triumphs all the more remarkable.

2. Black Jack Randall (Outlander)

In this Starz classic, Tobias Menzies brings a unique touch to the character of Black Jack Randall. Rather than resorting to typical mustache-twirling villainy, he portrays the sadistic British army officer as a racist, murderer, colonialist, and self-loathing individual.

Menzies' portrayal is haunting, with a constant glower and growl, depicting a man devoid of any pleasure except for the suffering of those around him. One contributor says the worst part is that unlike other sadists, Black Jack Randall is chillingly joyless in his evil.

3. Homelander (The Boys)

Homelander, from the TV series The Boys, is considered an evil character due to his cruel and manipulative nature. As the leader of the superhero team, The Seven, he presents himself as a symbol of justice and heroism to the public, but behind the scenes, he displays a complete lack of empathy and a thirst for power.

4. Ramsay Bolton (Game of Thrones)

Ramsay Bolton, portrayed by Rheon, assumed the role of a truly evil antagonist in Game of Thrones. Across seasons four, five, and six, his malicious deeds sent shivers down viewers' spines as they were left anticipating the next horrifying act he would unleash. Notably, he tormented the enduring characters Sansa Stark and Theon Greyjoy, among others. Many users said he was way worse than Joffrey!

5. Eric Cartman (South Park)

One of television's most iconic and delightfully wicked characters is none other than the notorious Eric Cartman from the animated masterpiece, South Park. This pint-sized troublemaker's evil genius is matched only by his devilish charm, leaving audiences both laughing and cringing at his audacious antics. Cartman's rap sheet reads like a rogue's gallery of mischief.

6. Livia Soprano (The Sopranos)

Livia is the enigmatic and sinister matriarch of The Sopranos. Her cunning and calculating ways make her one of television's most iconic and evil characters for sure. Livia's reign of terror stems from her manipulative and cold-hearted nature.

As the mother of mob boss Tony Soprano, she wields her influence over the family like a puppeteer, pulling strings with vicious intent. Her actions are driven by a relentless thirst for control and a complete disregard for the consequences of her scheming.

7. Kilgrave (Jessica Jones)

The telepathic predator Kilgrave, portrayed by David Tennant, invokes dread even when someone who claims to “love” you utters your name. While Tenant is renowned for portraying the iconic hero on Doctor Who, his performance as the villain Kilgrave is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The concept of Kilgrave is profoundly creepy, striking a nerve with its disturbing resemblance to real-world abuse. He's a depraved narcissist and sociopath that can make you do anything he wants. He's an essential part of any conversation about TV's most sinister bad guys.

8. Vee (Orange Is The New Black)

The way certain villains meet their end holds almost as much significance as their actions during their lifetime. Lorraine Toussaint as Vee, the bad gal in OITNB's second season, secured her position through a combination of psychological manipulation and brute force.

She exploited kids like Taystee and carried out brutal assaults on Red while manipulating Crazy Eyes. However, her escape was brief, as she met a satisfying demise that stands out as one of the most memorable TV villain death scenes.

9. Nina Myers (24)

Nina Myers, portrayed by Sarah Clarke in the TV series 24, is a character who showcases the treacherous depths of evil. Initially presented as a trusted and dedicated CTU agent, Nina's true colors slowly unfolds, shocking and captivating audiences.

Her callousness and lack of remorse set Nina apart as a truly wicked character. She carries out her sinister agenda with a calm and calculated demeanor, without any concern for the lives she ruins or the pain she inflicts.

10. Angelus (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

Angelus is a diabolical character known for his sadistic and hateful nature. Once the soul is removed from Angel, he transforms into Angelus, a merciless and vicious vampire with a love for cruelty. Angelus takes pleasure in causing suffering and chaos. He revels in psychological torment, toying with his victims' emotions and exploiting their weaknesses.

His actions are marked by a complete absence of empathy, as he inflicts pain and destruction without remorse. Throughout the series, Angelus leaves a trail of destruction and heartache in his wake, making him one of the most memorable and iconic villains to grace the small screen.

11. Arthur Mitchell (Dexter)

The casting for this character was spot-on. John Lithgow, known for his versatile and sometimes manic performances, took it to a whole new level as Arthur Mitchell, the infamous “Trinity Killer.”Initially portrayed as a church deacon and family-man role model, the horrifying truth is shown as we find out he's actually a disturbed serial killer.

Even our homicidal anti-hero finds him repulsive. This makes the “Trinity Killer” Dexter's most challenging adversary and puts the people he cares about in grave danger, leading to lasting devastation.

12. Hannibal Lecter (Hannibal)

Mads Mikkelsen's handsome looks could make him lethal even without the threat of a weapon. Dr. Hannibal Lecter is pure evil, tormenting FBI profiler Will Graham while viewing humans as mere pigs for slaughter. In Bryan Fuller's series, Lecter seeks to understand his deranged thoughts and emotions by slicing into Will's mind.

13. Marlo Stanfield (The Wire)

Marlo Stanfield, a ruthless leader involved in the narcotics trade, challenges both the Barksdale organization and Baltimore P.D. head up. He executes the shop's guard when challenged on his rule-breaking, a spooky reminder of his unhinged depravity.

14. Bob (Twin Peaks)

Bob, originating from the extra-dimensional vortex of evil on Twin Peaks, is a demonic entity that achieves his terrible deeds through possession. This terrifying character would feed on people's fear, kind of like Pennywise, and he derived pleasure from their suffering. He assaulted and ended his victims, ultimately trapping their souls inside a hotel forever. He's undoubtedly a monster!

15. Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

Frieza, from the anime series Dragon Ball Z, is undeniably one of the most infamous and evil characters in the series. He's a cold-blooded killer. He has no qualms about destroying entire planets and wiping out entire civilizations for his own gain. His reign of terror extends far and wide, and he is feared across the universe.

