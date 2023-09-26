15 Fast Food Restaurants You’ll Never Want To Eat At Again

America relies on fast food restaurants as the crux that keeps society going. Whenever you embark on a cross-country road trip or search for late-night food, only fast-food establishments pop up. Unfortunately, convenient locations, fast service, and fried food can't save these restaurants.

A popular internet server aired their opinions on today's worst fast food options. Do you agree with any?

1. Panera

Panera's detesters do their worst in describing the restaurant's food. One person states that everything has that ubiquitous tint of cleaning fluid they use on the line, while another quips that Panera can be described as glorified hospital food.

2. Dunkin' Donuts

You will never get the same order twice at Dunkin'—even if you order the same order every time you go. My mom orders a hot latte with skim milk (every three months when she craves the disappointment of Dunkin'), and each time she receives her drink, she gets either a cold brew with hazelnut flavor or a lukewarm black coffee.

3. Sonic

Many of Sonic's customers believe the chain would gain a nicer fanbase if they quit serving food and stuck to milkshakes, slushies, and drinks. On the other hand, according to a person on this thread, the food tastes like an amalgam of Walmart's worst microwave dinners.

4. Applebees

One user proposed Applebee's new tagline could be “For when you don't feel like microwaving your own dinner.” To bring light to that joke, a former employee states the ceaseless microwave dings in the kitchen still haunt them. They add as long as the food isn't protein, it is probably tossed in the microwave.

5. Tim Hortons

This coffee chain is treasured in Canada and the Western New York region. However, lots of people don't see the hype. The food is on par with gas station fare, and the coffee is either too strong or too weak.

6. KFC

Like most fast-food franchises, a larger company bought out KFC, and the food quality dropped significantly. Most of KFC's old fans theorize that KFC's journey downhill started with the dip in quality of the potato wedges. Now, those fans refer to their old favorite as oily, sloppy, mushy, and disgusting muck. If we wanted that, we would've gone to a local school cafeteria.

7. Subway

Subway enjoyed an intelligent campaign a few years ago with $5 footlongs and random sports stars hyping up the sandwiches. Today, you can barely get a six-inch sub for below $7.

8. Chipotle

Every time I go to Chipotle, each item has a different price. At a Chipotle in Chicago, I asked for a side of vinaigrette, and the manager greeted me with a disgusted scowl and a retort suggesting only those who order salads deserve vinaigrette. Other times, the workers tried to charge extra for rice, cheese, and lettuce.

9. Starbucks

Everyone can agree that Starbucks is overpriced. While the chain remains popular, lots of people can't justify spending over five dollars for a signature drink.

10. Domino's

A commenter on this thread informs the forum that Domino's dough is flavorless garbage that gets shipped in from a factory. Another person states that Domino's fails to heat their food, stuffs their items with sugar, and doesn't quite comprehend the dough ratio to fillings and toppings.

11. Raising Cane's

A foodie notes that all they hear people talk about is the sauce from this fast food restaraunt. If the best item is the sauce, the chicken and fries must be terrible.

12. Whataburger

As it always goes, a few years ago, a larger company purchased Whataburger, and the quality dropped. Former customers claim they refuse to eat Whataburger today due to the poor meat quality and the strange combination of dry and greasy burgers.

13. Burger King

While dining at a restaurant, have you ever experienced the infamous conjecture from the waiter, “Anything to drink?” You peruse the menu options and land on a Coke. You ask the waiter for the beverage, and they respond, “is Pepsi okay?” According to this anti-Burger King activist, Burger King is the fast food equivalent of asking for a Coke and getting a Pepsi.

14. Hardee's

One fast food enthusiast compares consuming a meal from Hardee's/Carl's Jr. to eating a heart attack. What with the oversized portions and healthy options undercut by processed-infused sandwiches, high-sodium level meat, and sugary ingredients.

15. Taco Bell

Chalupas, crunchwrap supremes, and tacos do not satiate this individual's hunger pangs. This user says the popular Tex-Mex fast-food chain declined in quality, limited menu items, and quintupled their prices over the past few years. However, their remaining grudge lies in the late apple empanada. R.I.P. to that fried apple pie.

