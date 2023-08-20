15 Fan Favorite Sporting Moments of All Time

Sports have the ability to provide unforgettable memories that last a lifetime. Recently, members of a popular online form discussed their favorite sporting moments in history, and here's what they uncovered.

1 – Miracle on Ice

A hockey game between the United States and the Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympics saw an underdog USA team come through 4-3. As one commenter pointed out, it also changed the sport's landscape, with coaches still using the ‘same plays developed for that game.'

2 – Miracle at Medinah

More miracles emerged at the 39th Ryder Cup in 2012. As Team USA went into the final day with a 10-6 lead, some newspapers printed their congratulations to the winning side. The US needed just four-and-a-half points, but Team Europe responded to seal a 14 ½ to 13 ½ victory.

3 – 2004 World Series

Another rank underdog, the Boston Red Sox, won their first World Series in 86 years. Forum members claimed that the games had everything and you ‘couldn't write it.' Having come from 3-0 down to beat the Yankees in the ALCS, the Red Sox swept the Cardinals in the final.

4 – Secretariat Lands the Triple Crown

When a horse has a film named after them, it must be special. In 1973, the great Secretariat became the first runner to win the Triple Crown in 25 years. In doing so, the horse set a new speed record for the Kentucky Derby, which still stands today.

5 – World Cup Wonders

US-based sports lovers made a number of cases for USMNT at the soccer world cup. There are strong contenders, but the 2022 final in Qatar, won by Argentina on penalties after a 3-3 scoreline in extra time, is widely considered the best overall game in the tournament.

6 – USMNTS' Favorite

It would be churlish not to include the United States men's soccer team. Many felt their most significant moment at the World Cup came in 2010 when they held heavy favorites England to a 1-1 draw. One member watched the game in London with a Scottish waiter, so everyone was happy.

7 – The Undertaker Wows WWE

There were relatively few backers for the ‘sport' of WWE, but there is one honorable mention. One individual stood up for the Undertaker who threw Mankind off Hell in a Cell in 1998 before plummeting ‘sixteen feet through the announcer's table.'

8 – Reggie Miller Eight in Nine

Several members of the forum mention a historic few moments in basketball. In 1995, Reggie Miller landed a stunning eight points for the Pacers against the Knicks in nine seconds.

9 – Super Bowl LIV

With so many dramatic Super Bowl games behind us, how could those respondents pick the best? A wave of support landed for the 2020 match when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came from 20-10 down to beat the 49ers 31-20. One individual cites Mahomes as ‘changing the game's momentum' as he threw ‘The Wasp' to Tyreek Hill.

10 – 2010 and Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup Winner

One commenter summarized the disbelief felt after Patrick Kane's winning goal for the Blackhawks in the 2010 Stanley Cup series. Kane was the ‘only person in the stadium who knew that the puck went into the net, and it was beautiful.'

11 – Botham's Ashes 1981

Who's what? Cricket is gaining global popularity, and the 1981 Ashes series between England and Australia is the most thrilling in the sport's history. From 1-0 down, Ian Botham inspires England to an incredible 3-1 series win.

12 – Michael Phelps' Great Eight

Michael Phelps served up eight golden moments at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The swimmer has a lot of fans on the forum, and one person said that ‘the finishes to some of those races were so incredible that, if you put it into a movie, it would be too unrealistic.'

13 – Verstappen breaks Hamilton's F1 Stranglehold

The bizarre one-lap finish to the 2021 Formula One season squeezes in. Max Verstappen outpaced Lewis Hamilton to start a dominant period for the Dutch driver. It was hailed here as ‘one of the greatest seasons in F1 history'.

14 – Billie, Bobby, and the Battle of the Genders

Tennis may have produced more dramatic moments, but the strange 1973 game between Bobby Riggs and Billie-Jean King is one of the most memorable. 55-year-old Riggs boasted he could beat any current female player, but Billie-Jean put him straight.

15 – The Rumble in the Jungle

Any boxing match involving the great Muhammad Ali could have made the cut. The Rumble in the Jungle from 1974 just edges it, with Ali knocking out George Foreman after eight rounds in Zaire.

Source: Reddit.