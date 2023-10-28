15 Films Every Good Will Hunting Fan Should See

Despite not winning the Best Picture award at the Academy Awards, Good Will Hunting has endured due to the lousy misfortune of competing against the oh-so-popular and moving Titanic. The mix of outstanding performances and unfiltered storytelling gives the movie its enduring appeal. Netizens explore 15 movies that stand in the identical stead.

1. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

The protagonists in Manchester by the Sea and Will's quest in Good Will Hunting are driven by the urge for interpersonal interaction and self-discovery. A disturbed man (Casey Affleck) is left in charge of his adolescent nephew after his brother passes away, forcing him to confront his past. Even though it is a sorrowful ride, the movie rises as the reluctant pair struggles with grief.

2. School Ties (1992)

This film served as the setting for one of Brenden Fraser's early main performances. He portrays David Greene, a 17-year-old who receives a football scholarship to the renowned St Matthews prep school. Greene quickly becomes friends with people like Charlie Dillon (Matt Damon) and Rip Van Kelt (Randall Batinkoff). Still, their perception of him completely changes when they learn he is Jewish. Despite the opposition, Greene remains steadfast and is confident enough to defend himself from the adversaries, which makes for a reassuring story of self-belief and resolve.

3. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

This true story of mathematician John Nash, played with gravitas by Russell Crowe, who creates his works on game theory, has four Academy Award victories. The movie is not simply about academics, much like its inspiration, Good Will Hunting. Nash has several issues in his personal life, including schizophrenia and near-death experiences. These moments make the film a classic because they give a chance to tell a heartfelt tale of true love and devotion that is all the more compelling because it is based on actual events.

4. The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015)

Another true story that lends inspiration from Good Will Hunting and features another mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, played by Dev Patel. The unidentified mathematical genius writes to several professors and requests to study theoretical mathematics at Cambridge University. His contributions are well-received, and he became a well-known academic.

However, as health issues and family distance start interfering with his academic achievement, he finally drifts away from his job. He comes home to spend valuable time with his wife. The two characters are portrayed by Patel and Irons in very emotionally powerful ways, emphasizing the need for work-life balance and a deep and lasting relationship.

5. Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Man Tate, which continues the child prodigy theme, centers on Fred Tate (Adam Hann-Byrd), a 7-year-old with exceptionally high intelligence and academic prowess who finds it challenging to make friends with his schoolmates. Tate struggles with the borders between adult life and his young age as he moves on to a school for brilliant children.

His lack of social skills causes him to once again feel like an outsider once he reaches university. He ultimately gets to visit his mother and rejoin the gifted program, where he is glad to feel supported and seen. This box office success is a heartwarming tale of acceptance.

6. Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Akeelah, age 11, resides and attends school in a primarily black neighborhood of South Los Angeles. She is intelligent but prone to missing class, so her principal forces her to participate in the spelling bee or face consequences for her truancy. Akeelah initially mistreats her instructors and shows little interest in practicing for the contest.

As time goes on, she starts to want the opportunity to represent Crenshaw Middle School at the National Spelling Bee. Her path has had many ups and downs, from a promising good speller to a potential champion. Viewers receive a telling picture of the conflict between wealthy and underprivileged participants at such events.

7. Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

At seven years old, Josh is enthralled by the men who play chess in the park. The story that follows has numerous conflicts of interest. Josh's parents put too much pressure on their young son to succeed in high-stakes competitions, which makes him suffer at chess and in life, contrary to their first reaction. His two competing influences are pushing him in opposing tactical directions. Everything comes to a head when Josh competes against another prodigy at the National Chess Championships.

8. Rain Man (1988)

When Charlie Babbitt's father passes away and leaves his enormous estate to his other son, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), he becomes enraged (played by Tom Cruise). He learns Raymond is a savant, removes him from the mental hospital where he is housed and starts using him for his gain. The two spend time together as they exploit Raymond's cunning to rob casinos of their money to pay off Charlie's mounting debts. The movie shows a variety of emotions, from greed to compassion.

9. October Sky (1999)

Homer's life seemed destined for the same hard life as his father when he noticed Sputnik 1's flight. He and his friends spend their time making rockets and start to dream of winning science fairs and perhaps even scholarships. But fate, their father's expectations, and the need for a solid job that generates a reliable income prevent them from realizing their dreams. This family drama focuses primarily on socioeconomic and psychological themes and touches on labor relations and foreign events.

10. Finding Forrester (2000)

William Forrester is an elderly recluse writer who never leaves his apartment and observes the neighborhood kids via his window. Jamal accidentally meets Forrester when his buddies dare him to enter the strange man's apartment. The once-heralded author who never published anything after his masterpiece consents to assist the aspiring author in editing his work as long as he maintains the secrecy of their developing friendship.

While their relationship gives both sides something they had been lacking, Jamal's writing development makes him appear to have copied work, endangering his scholarship. Without being overly teaching or sentimental, the drama addresses racism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

11. CODA (2021)

The narrative centers on Ruby, the sole deaf member of her hard-of-hearing family of four. Ironically, Ruby longs to sing and has a chance to realize her ambitions when a supportive music teacher steps in to nurture her skill and support her college application. The fact that she's been given a duet with her crush, who is auditioning for the same school, sweetens the deal. But to get there, she would have to leave her family (and, more significantly, their faltering commercial fishing operation) without an interpreter. It is a touching but realistic story that humanizes the deaf population in a long overdue way.

12. Dead Poets Society (1989)

John Keating, played by Robin Williams, is an English instructor who soon attracted attention for his eccentric teaching methods. One of his students learns that Keating is a former member of the renowned Dead Poets Society and decides to start the group. The club and Keating himself encourage pushing limits in the name of doing what one loves. This brings about a coming-of-age tale that quickly turns dark, causing its characters to revert to the rigid and traditional methods of the institution.

13. With Honors (1994)

Alongside the legendary Joe Pesci, who plays destitute ex-marine Simon Wilder, Fraser stars as Monty Kessler. Monty is a somewhat distant guy who gradually softens as he gets to know Simon better after they choose to aid one another. They make friends, and Simon eventually moves in with Monty and his roommates, who fall in love with Monty's newly discovered compassion. The comedy-drama is an underappreciated film that deserves to be seen. It's as amusing as it is painful.

14. Moneyball (2011)

Moneyball recounts the true story of Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) and the 2002 season with the Oakland Athletics. Faced with his team's limitations, Beane embraces an innovative approach suggested by Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), using sabermetrics to scout and analyze players. This radical strategy leads to a significant upturn in the team's performance, marking one of the most remarkable underdog stories in sports.

15. Liberal Arts (2012)

35-year-old Jesse Fisher works at a college in New York City. Jesse is fed up with being an adult and having to work. Both his love life and his career have fallen short of his aspirations. So, when a retired professor invites Jesse to his retirement, he briefly returns to his carefree college days.

While on his nostalgia trip, he connects with a 19-year-old student (Elizabeth Olsen) and an old favorite instructor much older than him (Allison Janney). He also learns that the academics with elbow patches and the bookish teenagers, both of whom he had idealized and envied, are equally unsure of themselves and their life-changing choices as he is.

