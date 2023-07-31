15 Films People Admit They Need Remade but Starring The Muppets

by
The Muppets Steve Whitmire, Eric Jacobson
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The Muppets make everything better, from A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to music documentaries. There has not been a single movie that isn't improved by the addition of Jim Henson's fuzzy brigade of loveable misfits. Gonzo and company even made Disney's latest attempt at The Haunted Mansion movie bearable.   

With this in mind, members of a popular internet forum mused over what other films Kermit and the gang could liven up.

1- Beauty and The Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast Robby Benson, Paige O'Hara
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

In this charming remake of the Disney classic, the whole cast is Muppets, apart from the Beast, played by someone handsome like Henry Cavill, who will be replaced halfway through the film by Liam Hemsworth

2- They Live (1988)

They Live
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

I'm unsure whether it would be better if everyone turns into muppets or if all the muppets turn into humans when Nada puts the glasses on. Either way, hilarity ensues.  

3- A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange Malcom Mcdowell
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

In this remake of Kubrick's ultraviolent social satire, Fozzy Bear stars as Wakka De Wakka, the leader of a violent gang of delinquent muppets with a taste for Swedish cooking and bad stand-up comedy.  

4- The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Many in the comments said this was the only Princess Bride remake they would stomach, and I have to agree. The idea of Kermit as The Dread Pirate Roberts fighting Pepé the King Prawn as Iñigo Montoya is just too funny.  

5- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Christina Ricci
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

The Great Gonzo plays the world's greatest Gonzo journalist. Fozzy Bear plays his attorney in this wild weekend in Las Vegas in search of the American Dream. 

6- 300 (2006)

300
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Think about how funny it is when a single muppet runs. Now think about 300 of them running towards the Persian army with foam spears in little red capes, led by Animal screaming Sparta!

7- Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction John Travolta Samuel L. Jackson
Image Credit: Miramax.

Think about it. The only human actor is Samuel L Jackson; Kermit plays Vincent. The drug dealers with the suitcase are Beaker and Honeydew. 

8- Evil Dead 2 (1987)

Evil Dead II Sarah Berry, Bruce Campbell
Image Credit: Rosebud Releasing Corporation.

It's a straightish remake where everyone is a muppet except for Bruce Campbell, who reprises his role as Ash. Somehow Campbell still seems cartoonish by comparison. 

9- Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator Russell Crowe, Djimon Hounsou
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Fozzy, clad in leather armor, brandishing a gladius, Gonzo, slain at his feet, stands in the middle of the Colosseum and yells: “Are you not entertained?” 

10- The Godfather (1972)

I'm Going to Make Him an Offer He Can't Refuse.- The Godfather (1972)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Al Pacino is still Michael. Vito is played by the Swedish Chef. Fozzy is Sonny, Rizzo is Fredo. Sam the Eagle is Tessio, Gonzo is Tom Hagan, and every rank and file mobster is a chicken. Just think of the opening.

11- Clue (1985)

Clue Lesley Ann Warren
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Everyone is a muppet apart from the Butler, who Tim Curry still plays. Sam The Eagle is Colonel Mustard; Miss Piggy is Miss Peacock; The Swedish Chef is the chef. Communism is a red herring, literally. 

12- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Courtney Eaton
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Electric Mayhem is on the truck with flame-throwing instruments. Miss Piggy is Imoten Joe. Kermit is Max. Riso is revving up his car, covered in chrome, screaming, “It's a lovely day!”  

13- Jaws (1975)

Jaws
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Everyone is human; it's played entirely straight, except for the shark, which Achilles, the shark, plays. He doesn't eat anyone. He wants to be friends. The swimmers can also hear the theme, just for kicks.  

14- Withnail and I (1987)

Withnail & I Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann
Image Credit: HandMade Films.

Bruce Robinson's black comedy about two down-on-their-luck actors slumming it in 1960s Soho is almost a perfect film — the one thing that would make it better; Gonzo and Rizzo in the starring roles. 

15- Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash J.K. Simmons, Nate Lang, C.J. Vana
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

A promising young drummer (Animal) enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory and soon begins to be mentored by a ruthless instructor who will stop at nothing to achieve perfection (JK Simmons).

Source: (Reddit).

 

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Cinematic Existential Journeys: 25 Films That Prompted Soul-Searching and Reflection

Next

13 Legit Ways To Get Free Xbox Gift Cards and Codes in 2023