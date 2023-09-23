15 Films That Left Theaters in a State of Despair

Whether fans get hyped up for a new film or are already expecting the worst, watching a terrible movie in the theaters is never a pleasant experience. From Eragon (2006) to Holmes & Watson (2018), these films saw countless people walk out of the theater before the end.

1. Eragon (2006)

Based on the best-selling fantasy series by Christopher Paolini, Eragon is about a young farmer whose kingdom is dominated by an evil king. When he stumbles upon a forbidden dragon egg, the farmer has a chance to upend the king's regime. While the books were creative, vivid, and compelling, the film fell flat and disappointed countless excited kids.

2. Don't Worry Darling (2022)

Olivia Wilde's directorial debut made headlines before its release because of drama surrounding Shia LaBeouf and criticisms about Wilde's choice to cast her then-boyfriend, Harry Styles, as one of the leads despite his sub-par acting skills. The film's predictable twist made viewers roll their eyes in theaters. Florence Pugh's exceptional performance is the only thing worth watching in this film.

3. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

J.K. Rowling doesn't know when to end the Harry Potter franchise because she loves raking in the cash. This sub-par addition to the franchise doesn't include stories about the Marauders like fans actually want. Instead, it tells a wonky tale about a wizard who protects magical creatures and makes a joke out of Dumbledore's origin story.

4. The Dark Tower (2017)

Based on the thrilling novel series by Stephen King, The Dark Tower had the potential to be a gripping story about a tenacious, complex fight between good and evil. But fans walked out of the theaters extremely disappointed after watching this film. Even though many of them expected the movie to stink, they had no idea just how unwatchable it would be.

5. The Happening (2008)

The Happening is a mysterious thriller that begins when a strange virus causes people to take their own lives across the world. As the audience sat watching in the theater, they wondered where the movie would go. Sadly, the film that had the potential to provide meaningful commentary about mental health became a complicated mess by the end.

6. Jurassic World 3 (2022)

With the success of the other Jurassic Park movies, fans were hopelessly disappointed by this installment in the franchise. Viewers say this film had no tension because nothing bad happens to the protagonists. Sure, we all want a happy ending, but this film makes it way too easy.

7. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

When this action-adventure movie came out, fans flocked to the theaters wearing Indiana Jones costumes. But most of them were left with their mouths hanging wide open because of how lousy the movie was. Filled with bad jokes, this film's boring plot couldn't save it.

8. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

This terrible film single-handedly ruined Batman for a kid who was a big fan before going to the theater to see Batman v Superman. A parent on a forum discussing horrible films said their twelve-year-old son begged to see the movie because he was such a huge Batman fan. “When I say my son was disappointed in that movie, he was heartbroken. When we got home, he packed up all of his Batman memorabilia and just stopped being a Batman fan,” they wrote.

9. Clash of the Titans (2010)

While the original 1981 version of Clash of the Titans made a positive impact and built a considerable fan base, the remake of this fantasy action film flopped. The film tells a story about the Greek gods Zeus and Hades, but somehow makes it boring. On top of that, those who saw the movie in 3D say the mechanics were terrible and made them feel nauseous.

10. Planet of the Apes (2001)

Tim Burton's version of Planet of the Apes takes a strange twist on a classic film that left fans unsettled — and not in a good way. The film is about an astronaut who lands on a planet where apes rule over humankind. He is the only one who can create peace between the humans and the apes. But the strange twist ending of Burton's version of the film feels ridiculous and unbelievable even in a fantasy film.

11. Glass (2019)

Not only does this film sensationalize a highly stigmatized mental illness, but it also confuses viewers with a weird twist that seems out of place at the film's end. This superhero movie is about a vigilante killer who tries to take down a villain with superhuman strength and 23 “personalities.” Although studded with stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Paulson, their acting chops couldn't save this film from its terrible script.

12. Spectre (2015)

This James Bond film is one of the worst in many fans' minds, some of whom wonder why on earth the creators decided to take the story in this direction. The movie feels confused — like it doesn't know whether or not it's supposed to be serious or fun. It fails at both, turning this James Bond tale into a dull and confusing watch.

13. Holmes & Watson (2018)

Even die-hard Will Ferrell fans thought this film was a massive flop. I'm not sure who thought casting Ferrell as Sherlock and John C. Reilly as Watson was a good idea, but whoever did was clearly having an off day. The characters' intelligence is lost among childish jokes and the off-putting dynamics between the protagonists.

14. Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

To the dismay of fans, the sequel that followed the original Independence Day (1996) 10 years after its release did not live up to the hype. Some even call it a slap in the face. This apocalyptic sequel is about a physicist who notices a massive alien spacecraft approaching Earth on Independence Day weekend and works with the U.S. government to protect the planet.

15. Black Adam (2022)

Even though it's classified as an action-adventure film, Black Adam is a snoozefest. It follows a typical vigilante hero plot, where a superhero is locked up for years and, once released, takes revenge against his enemies. While the animation and CGI are impressive, the plot made many viewers fall asleep in the theater.

