15 Films That Prove Second Time’s The Cinematic Charm

Cinema has an uncommon ability for engrossing and moving viewers, often leaving a lasting impression after just one watch. However, a second viewing of the same movie sometimes allows a movie's true charm to shine through, helping the viewer appreciate it even more.

Here, we explore 15 films that have been able to captivate audiences even more intensely the second time around, inspired by cinephiles in an online community.

1. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

The key to understanding this movie is giving it a rewatch. Be you the most clever person alive, it might take a rewatch — except perhaps you've read the novel of the same title by John le Carré, based on which the storyline is based — to appreciate this film. The story follows the summoning of George, a spy who was forced to retire, by the Government, with a task to investigate a covert case.

2. Hot Fuzz (2007)

The makers of this movie truly intended to give us a hot fuzz. No wonder it stirred controversy between viewers — some believing it was a bad film and others who thought you needed patience to understand its brilliance. The pacing, the dialogues, and the actors' mannerisms have you second-guessing things, and until you look closely, you might miss the whole point.

3. The Greater Good (2011)

Kendall Nelson and Chris Pilaro's 2011 anti-vaccination propaganda documentary explores specific issues in science that are deemed controversial. For example, existing scientific proof questions the movie's conjecture that vaccines can cause autism. As a viewer, you're also thrown into this abyss of confusion, and until a rewatch, you might not entirely grasp the debate the film presents.

4. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This is simply a mockumentary film where dedicated Spinal Tap fan and filmmaker Marty DiBergi creates a documentary about the band's American comeback tour that features interviews with each band member. A contributor calls it a “cautionary tale for drummers.” But until a second watch, the movie may fall flat or uninspiring.

5. The Godfather II (1974)

In this sequel, Vito Corleone's son, Michael, tries to grow the criminal enterprise in his family. He makes a business arrangement with the gangster Hyman Roth, unaware of the threat it poses. One commenter said they didn't enjoy this movie as much as the first one because they found the plot difficult to follow. Once they rewatched it, it became their favorite movie from the franchise.

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan directed the movie, so don't be surprised this appears on the list. First, you can't decipher how many major characters there are in the movie. Second, these characters are not referred to by their names, leaving you unsure of who they exactly are and what role they play. We can go on and on, but here's what you can do: give it a rewatch, and this time, focus on those characters and the impact of their actions on the overall story. You'll find that this movie is a real gem.

7. Tenet (2020)

Another Christopher Nolan-directed film enters here. Tenet seems to be built for full comprehension only upon a second view. One minute, you're following the movie, and the next, you're lost — that's what Christopher Nolan's Tenet does to you. The plot follows a CIA operative's attempt to save the world after a few manipulative objects are weaponized by a group of wrongdoers for their evil assignments.

8. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Talk about a movie with a very confusing plot, and you're right with The Big Lebowski. Joel Coen and Ethan Coen's meticulous attention to detail and quirky storytelling are better savored during a second watch. It is quite easy to uncover the humor and emotional depth woven into this whimsical tale once you know what to look for.

9. Filth (2013)

In this film, a drug-addled, manipulative misanthrope known as Robbo starts to have progressively terrible hallucinations as he investigates the murder of a Japanese student. You might be tempted, after viewing it once, to conclude that this movie does live up to its title as filthy trash, while all you need is a rewatch. This psychological thriller takes a new level of intrigue only when revisited.

10. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

The enigmatic narrative of an awkward teenager helping his new friend win the class captain while dealing with his own family's quirky adventure can be very confusing at first watch. But give it time — probably wait a few days or a week or two, then rewatch. You'll be glad you did.

11. Dune (2021)

The hype around Dune when it first started showing in theaters was well-deserved, but you might not agree with this if you're judging from a one-time viewing experience. Someone noted they only understood much of the plot because they read the book first, and recommended a rewatch to truly appreciate the film.

12. Lost Highway (1997)

In Lost Highway, Lynch creates two distinct but related narratives. One is about a jazz musician tormented by the suspicion that his wife is having an affair and is unexpectedly charged with her murder. The other is a temptress cheating on her mafia partner with a young mechanic who is sucked into a web of deceit. You only start getting familiarized with the subtle hints on the second play.

13. Children of Men (2006)

We know that popcorn and soda make the viewing experience more fun, but when it's Children of Men, you won't remember to munch because you're too busy trying to figure out the film the whole time. In the movie, human infertility for 18 years has brought society to the brink of extinction in 2027. Theo, a bureaucrat, is forced to take a woman to safety after she mysteriously becomes pregnant. We're patiently waiting for 2027 to see if this movie's prophecy comes true.

14. Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019)

This movie requires you to respect it enough to revisit it for comprehension. What an absolute delight you'll find it to be, even if the plot twist remains pretty much the same as the first time you watched it. In the 1960s Los Angeles, Rick, a faded actor, and Cliff, his stunt double, fight to regain their popularity and fortune, where they must navigate various detours toward their goal. As movie critics opine, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is a film about everything and nothing.

15. Get Out (2017)

Get Out is that single movie where hallucinations come off very real. The strength of this movie comes from not only a strong plot line but also an electrifying cast performance. Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris, a black man who joins his white girlfriend for a weekend getaway with her parents. We are no more prepared for the lengths of horror this film unveils than Chris is — which is one reason some viewers can only appreciate it on repeated watching.

Source: (Reddit).