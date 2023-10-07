15 Great Films With Terrible Premises

Some films defy skepticism, turning terrible premises into cinematic marvels. We've created a list of pleasantly surprising movies based on a fascinating online forum where members discussed gems that rose above uninspiring concepts. These movies captivate, proving that even the most doubtful premises can yield excellent films.

1. Face/Off (1997)

Face/Off thrives on absurdity with a premise that's hard to take seriously: two men swapping faces. Yet, it's a wild ride, thanks to John Travolta and Nicolas Cage's remarkable performances. Cage's playful approach and the over-the-top visuals by John Woo turn a potentially disastrous idea into an epic action film.

2. Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snakes on a Plane epitomizes mindless entertainment. The movie's saving grace is its unabashed commitment to the ludicrous concept. Samuel L. Jackson's iconic line delivery adds to the sheer enjoyment of this intentionally ridiculous film that fully embraces its own silliness.

3. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire defies expectations as a comedy stretched from a seemingly thin premise. It's hard to buy into the idea of a man impersonating an elderly nanny to be with his kids and ex-wife. Clocking in at over two hours, a risky duration for comedies, it surprises with its heartfelt core, making it more than just a farce. Robin Williams delivers a standout performance, blending humor and drama, cementing it as a timeless classic.

4. Phone Booth (2002)

Phone Booth boasts a premise that borders on bizarre. Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell) is pinned in a public phone booth, threatened by an unseen sniper, unless he confesses his affair to his wife. While this setup may sound laughable, the film is a surprisingly solid thriller. It skillfully weaves a tense cat-and-mouse scenario, forcing Stu to navigate the improbable with a gripping intensity that makes it an oddly compelling watch.

5. Air (2023)

Air takes an unconventional route, fictionalizing the origins of the iconic Air Jordan shoe line, with Matt Damon as talent scout Sonny Vaccaro and Damian Young as Michael Jordan. The premise might seem obscure and uninspiring, yet the film rises above expectations. Ben Affleck's confident direction and committed performance breathe life into what initially sounds like a mundane corporate tale.

6. Buried (2010)

Buried adopts a minimalist approach with a lone character and setting, as Ryan Reynolds stars as Paul Conroy, an American truck driver buried alive in Iraq with minimal supplies. The plot sounds like you can't get much beyond the first half-hour, but it's actually entertaining. An unknown Spanish director managed to breathe life into a concept that some could perceive as mundane after a while.

7. Tetris (2023)

Tetris delves into the intriguing backstory of the iconic video game. While a movie based on blocks falling into place doesn't sound like a riveting plot, this film manages to captivate. The devotion of the cast and director, along with a surprising blend of drama and nostalgia, turns what may seem like a puzzling idea into a satisfying experience. It's an unexpected delight for fans and newcomers alike.

8. 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is based on a room of jurors debating a crime without any actual action. However, it's a masterclass in tension and human psychology. As these jurors dissect the case, hidden prejudices and personal truths emerge. What initially sounds like a boring scenario becomes a fascinating examination of justice and bias. This classic film proves that dialogue can be as interesting as any action scene.

9. About Time (2013)

About Time may raise eyebrows with its time travel romance concept, as a guy tries to win over a girl. However, it surprises by evolving into a heartfelt tale about love, family, and life's fleeting moments. Beneath the atypical premise lies a touching exploration of relationships and the value of time. This film transforms what could be a questionable fantasy into a touching story.

10. Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Dude, Where's My Car? sounds like a frivolous stoner comedy about lost car keys, but it executes its simple premise quite well. The film embraces its goofy charm as two buddies embark on an absurd quest to find their car. While it may not be highbrow cinema, it succeeds in delivering laughs and lighthearted entertainment, convincing audiences that even the simplest ideas can make for an enjoyable ride.

11. Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Weekend at Bernie's focuses on two guys lugging around a dead body for over 90 minutes. It challenges reason for a full-length film. Still, the sheer hilarity of the movie's storyline has solidified its status as a comedy classic. It channels an '80s Abbot & Costello vibe with a sprinkle of black humor.

12. John Wick (2014)

John Wick has been seen as having a parody premise by many. It's about a man seeking vengeance for his dog's death. Yet, this action film draws viewers into its world of thrilling action sequences and compelling characters. Undeterred by the seemingly silly plot, people bought into it wholeheartedly, leading to a successful franchise and a career resurgence for Keanu Reeves.

13. Lego Movie (2014)

The LEGO Movie emerged as an animated gem. With a prominent cast, a brilliant script, and a catchy song, it beat the odds. The film was well-received by children and adults alike, making it one of the year's best releases.

14. The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network dives into the unlikely drama behind Facebook's inception. It transforms the creation of a social media platform into an interesting tale following Mark Zuckerberg's journey from Harvard to legal conflicts. David Fincher's direction and Aaron Sorkin's sharp script elevate the story into a tense drama.

15. Bumble Bee (2018)



Bumblebee seemed like a risky move, giving the over-promoted Transformer his own film. However, it proved skeptics wrong. Under Travis Knight's direction, the movie emerged as a standout in the Transformers franchise. It takes an E.T.-like approach with original villains, offering a refreshing take on the series. Hailee Steinfeld's performance and the film's quality made it a fan favorite and a rare gem within the franchise.

