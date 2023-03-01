15 Great Obi-Wan Kenobi Quotes From Star Wars

Part of its appeal, beyond lightsabers and spaceships, was the character of the quotable old Jedi Master known as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

When Star Wars was first released way back in 1977 , the space adventure seemed like an unlikely hit, but it soon struck a chord with a million fans around the world.

In this piece, we'll take you through some of the character's best quotes from throughout the Star Wars franchise.

The wise Jedi has been portrayed by Alec Guinness (in Episodes IV-VI) and Ewan McGregor (in Episodes I-III and the Obi-Wan Kenobi television series).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is among the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise – heck, he's arguably among the most popular characters in pop culture history.

“Old Ben” proved to have been one of the key Jedi in the history of their time – Kenobi had actually unwittingly been caught up in the Sith’s plans to take over the Republic, fought bravely in the Clone Wars, and nearly killed Vader (he dealt him a mortal blow and left him for dead).

Guinness and MacGregor both brought different elements of the character to their roles and fans will argue over who did what better – but they both undoubtedly delivered some classic lines.



Here are some of our favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi quotes, starting with several quotes from A New Hope:

“And these blast points, too accurate for sand people. Only Imperial Stormtroopers are so precise.” Mocked by many fans for being very incorrect, as the original trilogy showed the Clone troopers were pretty bad shots, this quote is very accurate as the Stormtroopers on the Death Star were ordered to miss.



If you'd managed to live through Order 66 as Obi-Wan had, you could forgive him for thinking about stormtrooper precision, and again remember this quote was said before Obi-Wan and the others found themselves running around the Death Star.

“These aren't the droids you're looking for.”

One of the first examples of a Jedi's powers being used in the Star Wars universe has become one of the all-time classic Star Wars quotes – and it's a trick repeated by Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace and Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi.



It's also up there with Ackbar's “It's a trap” in terms of popularity via internet memes and pop culture references. “Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” How right was Kenobi?



Luke gets his life threatened by a bar patron, sees an arm sliced off, witnesses Han Solo killing Greedo, and then gets sold out to the Imperial Troopers all in the space of about an hour!

“I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.”

How Kenobi felt on board the Millennium Falcon when Alderaan was destroyed by the Death Star.



This Force device was used later in The Force Awakens when Leia felt the death of Han Solo.

Revenge of The Sith Quotes

“Only a Sith Lord deals in absolutes.”

This is a great line. It's not as famous as some of Old Ben's others but it's a wise read on Anakin and shows Kenobi has firmly and finally made his mind up about Anakin's state of mind and where his loyalties lie being he has turned to the dark side.



What happened next is now the stuff of Star Wars legend. This leads to another great exchange of quotes:

Obi-Wan: “It's over, Anakin. I have the high ground.”

Vader: “You underestimate my power.”

Obi-Wan: “Don't try it.”

Which results in Anakin trying it and having his legs cut off.

Regarding politics:

Anakin: “The Chancellor doesn't appear to be corrupt.”

Obi-Wan: “Chancellor Palpatine is a politician.”

The Phantom Menace obliged with:

Obi-Wan: “I have a bad feeling about this.”

Qui-Gon: “I don't sense anything.”

How many characters have said that line in a Star Wars movie? It's here because it adds to the long-running gag that runs throughout every Star Wars movie.

On the swamps of the Dagobah system with Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back:

Yoda: “I cannot teach him. The boy has no patience.”

Obi-Wan: “He will learn patience.”

Yoda: “Hmm. Much anger in him, like his father.”

Obi-Wan: “Was I any different when you taught me?”

This was an interesting exchange between Yoda and Obi-Wan from The Empire Strikes Back. Yoda was seemingly talking to himself when the disembodied voice of a dead Obi-Wan replied.



Ghosts indeed. We’ll end with some more quotes from A New Hope.

Obi-Wan: “That's no moon. It's a space station!”

As the Millennium Falcon arrived where the planet Alderran used to be, it quickly found itself flying towards the Death Star at which point our would-be heroes were put to the test.

Darth Vader: “Your powers are weak, old man.”

Obi-Wan: “You can't win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine.”

Obi-Wan and his young Padawan learner are having their second life-or-death duel – the first being where Obi-wan had bested Anakin while he was having one of the greatest tantrums in the history of the galaxy and Obi-Wan left him for dead.



First-time viewers of A New Hope never really knew the backstory between these two Jedi – why was Obi-Wan so ready to let Vader kill him? Why did his body disappear? The prequel movies explained it all and cast more light on the outcome of the duel.

This time round the Jedi was 19 years older and his powers were arguably on the wane, while Vader was one of the greatest warriors there had ever been. But did Vader beat our brown-robed hero? No, Obi-Wan let Vader’s red saber slice through him and, in doing so, allowed him to join the Force. In turn, this allowed him to ultimately guide Luke to destroy the Death Star and subsequently defeat Vader, which then brought about the death of the Emperor and ended his reign of terror.



Call it the butterfly effect if you will, Kenobi's actions in A New Hope led directly to Luke and Vader's final confrontation. Recall the scene in the movie when Ben looks at Luke. It was a knowing look suggesting Luke was the key to everything from that point on – not that of a defeated man. Indeed, moments after his death, he is channeling the Force warning Luke to “run Luke, run!”

“Use the Force, Luke.”

What are your favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi quotes? Do you prefer them from the prequels or Disney sequels? What would you add to this list?