20 Gripping Films Based on Tales of Corruption and Greed

Movies often expose the underbelly of society. Regarding true stories of greed and corruption, cinema takes us on an exhilarating journey that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. Prepare your hearts to be enthralled by the twisted tales of power, greed, and deceit shaping our history as we delve into movies chiefly themed on corruption.

From political scandals and financial fraud to organized crime and corporate misconduct, some films remind us of the inherent flaws in human nature and the consequences of unchecked power. This list comprises 20 gripping films that will leave you shocked, outraged, and glued to the edge of your seat.

1 – American Hustle (2013)

Buckle up for this stylish and witty film that transports us to the glitzy world of the 1970s. Based on the infamous ABSCAM scandal, American Hustle delves into political corruption and the art of the con.

With an all-star cast and a killer soundtrack, this film is a whirlwind of deception and double-crosses that will keep you guessing until the end.

2 – Catch Me If You Can (2002)

This movie had me glued to the screen, not just because of DiCaprio's handsome young face. The incredible true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a master of forgery and deception, is one everyone needs to see.

Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a stellar performance as Abagnale, a charming con artist who assumes multiple identities and outsmarts the authorities at every turn. The cat-and-mouse chase film will entertain you with the brilliance of one man's fraud and corruption.

3 – The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

Enter the high-stakes world of excess and financial corruption with Leonardo DiCaprio again portraying the infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

Based on Belfort's memoir, this Martin Scorsese masterpiece chronicles his rise and fall, revealing the dark side of Wall Street. Brace yourself for a wild ride filled with outrageous parties, illegal dealings, and scandalous behavior that this movie features.

4 – Blow (2001)

In this movie, Johnny Depp delivers a compelling performance in the true story of George Jung, a notorious drug trafficker in the 1970s. Blow takes us on a journey through the world of narcotics, exposing the corruption and allure that come with the illegal drug trade.

This gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and consequences serves as a cautionary reminder of the devastating effects of corruption.

5 – The Insider (1999)

Based on actual events, The Insider delves into the dark secrets of the tobacco industry. Al Pacino portrays a whistleblower who risks everything to expose the corruption and deceit surrounding a major tobacco company.

It is truly an intense and thought-provoking drama highlighting the ethical dilemmas faced by those who dare challenge powerful corporations.

6 – Serpico (1973)

Join Al Pacino again in this iconic film based on the true story of Frank Serpico, a New York City police officer who unveils rampant corruption within the police force.

As Serpico battles against a system plagued by bribery and misconduct, this gripping drama shines a light on the struggles individuals face striving for justice against all odds.

7 – All The President's Men (1976)

All the President's Men will provoke you as much as soothe your mind in a bitter-sweet way. Step into the shoes of legendary journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they unravel the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

The movie is a gripping political thriller that showcases the power of investigative journalism and exposes the dark underbelly of political corruption that threatens to undermine democracy itself.

8 – Casino (1995)

Martin Scorsese takes us to the glitzy world of Las Vegas in this epic crime drama. Casino follows the story of Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a casino operator with ties to the mob. As Ace navigates the corrupt and treacherous gambling world, he is entangled in a web of greed, betrayal, and violence.

The movie is both gritty and suspenseful and offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the dark side of the casino industry and the lengths some would go to maintain control.

9 – Black Mass (2015)

Here, Johnny Depp delivers a chilling portrayal of James “Whitey” Bulger, the notorious Boston crime boss who operated with impunity for years.

Black Mass sheds light on Bulger's unholy alliance with the FBI, as he becomes an informant while simultaneously committing heinous crimes. The movie is both gripping and unsettling, showcasing the depth of corruption and the thin line between law enforcement and criminality.

10 – The Informant! (2009)

In The Informant!, Matt Damon stars as Mark Whitacre, a high-ranking executive turned whistleblower who exposes price-fixing in the agriculture industry.

However, as the layers of deceit unravel, it becomes apparent that Whitacre's motives might not be as noble as they initially seemed. As unpredictable as it gets, this movie is a delight to watch.

11 – A Few Good Men (1992)

In this courtroom drama, Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson deliver memorable performances as lawyers on opposing sides of a military trial. Based on actual events, A Few Good Men explores the lengths some would go to cover up the truth and protect their interests.

With its iconic “You can't handle the truth!” scene, this film reminds us of the consequences of institutional corruption and the fight for justice.

12 – The Big Short (2015)

Step into the world of high-stakes finance and witness the shocking true story of the 2008 financial crisis. The Big Short unravels the complex web of corruption, greed, and fraudulent practices that led to the housing market's collapse.

With a star-studded cast and a blend of humor and urgency, this film sheds light on the devastating consequences of unchecked corporate power.

13 – American Gangster (2007)

Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe bring this gripping true story to life, chronicling the rise and fall of drug lord Frank Lucas and the detective determined to bring him down.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Harlem, American Gangster exposes the layers of corruption that permeated both sides of the law. This gritty and intense crime drama is a testament to the allure and destruction accompanying a life of crime.

14 – Pain & Gain (2013)

Pain & Gain was directed by Michael Bay, who took a break from his explosive blockbusters years ago to deliver this darkly comedic crime film based on a bizarre true story. Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson star as bodybuilders caught up in an extortion and kidnapping plot gone wrong.

Pain & Gain explores the twisted motivations and moral compromises that can arise when individuals pursue the American Dream at any cost.

15 – Donnie Brasco (1997)

Here's a movie that delivers to you explicitly, scene-by-scene, the events that lead to the Donnie Brasco trends. Johnny Depp and Al Pacino team up in this riveting crime drama inspired by the real-life story of an FBI agent who infiltrated the Mafia.

As Brasco (Depp) navigates the treacherous world of organized crime, he faces the difficult task of maintaining his cover while witnessing the corruption and violence that permeate the Mafia's operations.

16 – The Post (2017)

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star in this Steven Spielberg film about a battle between the press and the government. When A cover-up spanning four different United States Presidents is uncovered by a newspaper, the country's first female newspaper publisher and her editor go up against the government in the name of journalism.

17 – Spotlight (2015)

This movie is about the true story of Boston Globe's groundbreaking investigation covering decades of child molestation and the subsequent cover-up by the Catholic Church. This movie about journalism and corruption shows how one investigation can send ripples across the entire world.

18 – The Laundromat (2019)

The Laundromat is a comedy crime drama from Netflix about a widow who is investigating a claim on insurance fraud. While on the case, she ends up in Panama City where a pair of law partners are found to be exploiting the world's financial system.

19 – Erin Brokovich (2000)

When an unemployed single mom (Julia Roberts) takes a job as a legal assistant, she didn't realize she would fight to take down one of California's biggest power companies after they were accused of polluting a city's water supply.

20 – A Civil Action (1998)

Very similar to Erin Brokovich, this movie is about a lawyer who decides to take on a case where two companies are being held responsible for causing children to be diagnosed with leukemia after a town's water supply was contaminated. The lawyer, played by John Travolta, will do anything to take on this case.

Source: Reddit.